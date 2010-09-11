Trending

Image 1 of 45

Homage to Catalonia: Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) flies the flag on the podium in Pena Cabarga.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 45

Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) celebrates his stage 14 win

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 45

The favorites mark each other

(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 4 of 45

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 5 of 45

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) crosses the line.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 45

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) takes the win.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) finished just ahead of Ezequiel Mosquera.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) grinds to the line to take the red jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) was exhausted at the finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 45

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) will be eyeing a return to the red jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 45

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) takes the stage win

(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 12 of 45

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) was delighted with his win.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 45

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) is having a great Vuelta.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) in the red jersey for the first time.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) takes red by just 4 seconds.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) salutes the crowd.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) on the podium.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 45

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) is just 4 seconds off the red jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 45

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) on the Pena Cabarga.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 45

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) races to stage victory.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) chases Joaquin Rodriguez.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) has been up some great climbs in this Vuelta.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 45

The king in waiting? Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) did enough to move into the overall lead.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 45

Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) on the steep Pena Cabarga.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 45

Xavier Tondo (Cervelo) gallantly limiting his losses.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 45

Xavier Tondo (Cervelo) in the white jersey on the climb to Pena Cabarga.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 45

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) resplendant in the mountains jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 45

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) isn't quite at his best but he showed signs of improvement on the final climb

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 45

Ireland's Nicolas Roche (AG2R) moved up to 5th overall with another fine display.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 45

Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) has been consistent to date

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 45

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) is riding a courageous race.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 45

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) presses on through the throngs of support

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 45

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) has worked hard for his team at this Vuelta

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 45

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) on the final climb.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 45

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) tried to shake things up with a surprise attack before the final climb.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 45

Andrey Kashechkin (Lampre-Farnese Vini) in the finale of the stage.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 45

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) put in a great shift for Vincenzo Nibali.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 45

Jose Alberto Benitez (Footon-Servetto) grinds his way to the line.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 45

Enrique Mata (Footon-Servetto) gets plenty encouragement from the home fans at the Vuelta.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 45

Enrique Mata (Footon-Servetto) on the final climb

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 45

Nicolas Roche (AG2R) comes to the finish.

(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 42 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) takes over as race leader after stage 14.

(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 43 of 45

A tired Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) after winning the stage

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 44 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) is the new race leader.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 45 of 45

Vuelta Stage 14 winner Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) on the podium

(Image credit: AFP)

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) grabbed a thrilling victory at the Vuelta after a dramatic duel with Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) atop the Peña Cabarga, but the story of the day was the crash that forced race leader Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) to abandon the race. His vacated red jersey passed on to the shoulders of Nibali, who limited his losses in the finale to preserve a four-second lead over Rodriguez in the general classification.

 

In the wake of Anton's crash, Nibali seemed destined to take the red jersey and on the final climb was determined to earn it. He put in a splendid attack 1.5km from the line, and for an instant, looked every inch the Vuelta's winner-elect. Within moments however, the illusion of a Nibali procession between here and Madrid was crushed, as Rodriguez caught the Italian and then launched a vicious attack of his own 800 metres from the line.

In Andorra midweek, it was Rodriguez who collapsed in the final push to the summit, but this time around, the Catalan timed his effort to perfection. "I didn't make the same mistake as in Andorra," he said at the finish. I waited till the last moment to take my chance and make the difference."

Once he made his burst, Rodriguez quickly danced clear and his lead began to open exponentially as Nibali began to flounder even as the road flattened out towards the line. To his credit, the Liquigas man fought hard to limit his losses and 20 seconds after an ecstatic Rodriguez took the win, the exhausted Nibali crossed the line just ahead of Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) On the brink of collapse he may have been, but he did just enough to take the overall lead, just four seconds ahead of Rodriguez.

Nibali was ultimately pleased with his day's work. "I tried to follow my own rhythm and I'm hoping to hold on the leader's jersey in the days to come," he said afterwards. He was keen in particular to pay tribute to his team and believes they can carry the weight of his jersey. "We have a young team, but a powerful one, and I believe that along with my directeurs sportifs, we can control the race," he claimed.

Sportingly, Nibali also took time to remember the fallen race leader. "I only heard about it when I was on the podium," he said. I stayed concentrated and didn't realise that I was the leader. While I'm deeply sorry for Igor, I'm happy for what's happened to me, although I would have preferred to have taken the jersey in a different way."

For his part, Rodriguez recognises that while today's finish was tailor-made for his punchy characteristics, tomorrow's long climb to the legendary Lagos de Covadonga might just be more suited to his Italian adversary. "Tomorrow I'll have to be careful," he said. "I'll watch Nibali, but not just him. Several riders can still win the Vuelta."

Certainly, the overall classification was shaken up by a dramatic day's racing. Ezequiel Mosquera now lies just 50 seconds off the overall lead in third, alongside Xavier Tondo (Cervelo). The increasingly-impressive Nicolas Roche (AG2R) is now in fifth overall, at 2:11, while Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank), though not quite at his best, is getting stronger, and is a solid sixth overall, a further second behind.

The crash

One man who can't win the Vuelta is Anton. With just over 6.5km to go, as the riders battled for position ahead of the short and sharp heave to the line, the unfortunate Anton came a cropper (suffered misfortune - ed.) and crashed heavily. At first it appeared as though he had touched wheels with his teammate Egoi Martinez, although it later emerged that he may simply have hit a pothole. In any case, with the peloton screaming towards the foot of the climb at speeds in excess of 65kph, the end result was the same: Anton and Martinez were left spread-eagled on the tarmac and out of Vuelta.

As Anton gingerly took to his feet it was obvious that he was in difficulty, his red jersey torn to pieces. Meanwhile Martinez lay motionless on the ground and Euskaltel-Euskadi's Vuelta dreams were in tatters. While the bunch continued inexorably towards the final climb, Martinez was taken to hospital with a broken collarbone, while a battle-scarred Anton sat into a team car nursing a suspected broken elbow. Caisse d'Epargne's Marzio Bruseghin was also caught up in the accident and lost all hopes of a high overall placing, although he did at least make it to the finish.

"I crashed alone. I think I hit a hole or an obstacle," Anton said afterwards. "I stood up and saw blood all over the place and I didn't know where I was or what was going on. Instinctively I tried to get back on my bike and I realized my right arm couldn't bend."

The realisation that his Vuelta was over was crushing. "Our team doctor came straight away," he said. "He touched my arm and said, 'Forget about it, it's broken.'"

Stage winner Rodriguez sympathised with his compatriot Anton. "It's a pity that his Vuelta is ending like this," he said. "I didn't see the crash, I just heard the noise. Everyone wanted to get a good position before the climb. It was very fast, I didn't know the leader was down."

The Caisse d'Epargne ambush

The early part of the stage was dominated by a three-man breakaway made up of Niki Terpstra (Milram) and Garmin-Transitions duo David Millar and David Zabriskie. Terpstra began the move when he slipped clear of a seven-man break after 35km. Within 15km, he'd built up a lead of 3:30 and at this point, Millar and Zabriskie decided to bridge across. Together, the trio built up a maximum lead of 12:55 on the Portillo de Lunada climb, but that gap tumbled under impetus from Caisse d'Epargne.

Bereft of one top-level overall contender, the Spanish team decided to engage in a spot of guerrilla warfare on the road to Peña Cabarga, first setting an infernal tempo on the Alto del Caracol, before sending first David Arroyo and then Luis Leon Sanchez up the road in a bid to test Euskaltel-Euskadi. While they deserved full marks for invention, the flat roads between the Caracol and the final climb meant that Sanchez and his breakaway companion Aleksander Kolobnev (Katusha) were never going to be able to stay clear.

Ultimately, their move served only to doom the breakaway up front as their gap was down to just 1:30 when Anton crashed. By that stage Zabriskie had already sat up and his Garmin teammate Millar was forced to give best to Terpstra as the climbing began in earnest.

The final push

On the final climb, David Garcia (Xacobeo-Galicia) was the first to attack, while Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) drove the dwindling group of favourites for de facto race leader Vincenzo Nibali. As the group was whittled down to just 10 riders inside the final two kilometres, Nibali decided to make his move, ripping past Garcia and opening up a gap. Rodriguez found the energy to respond, however, and bridged ahead of the red kite.

Meanwhile, Ezequiel Mosquera was the best of the rest, although Nicolas Roche was performing heroics a little further back, dragging David Moncoutié (Cofidis), Fränk Schleck and Xavier Tondo with him in pursuit. Ultimately, the group fragmented as the finish line reared into view, and given the levels of fatigue on show, it seems clear that there will be further and more decisive changes in the coming days.

For now, however, the stage is set for a Nibali-Rodriguez battle on the Lagos de Covadonga, while the curtain falls on the unfortunate Igor Anton, the tragic hero of this dramatic Vuelta's opening act.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha4:26:43
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:20
3Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:22
4David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:00:33
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:00:34
6Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:35
7Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:00:39
8David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:43
9Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:45
10Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:01:29
11Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:36
12Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
13Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
14Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
15Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:01:42
16Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:02:00
17Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
18Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:02:13
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:02:16
20Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:20
21Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:24
22Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
23Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:02:27
24Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
25Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:02:34
26Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:02:44
27Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:49
28Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
30Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:53
31Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
32Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:02:57
33David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:03:03
34Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
35Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
36Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:19
37Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
38Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:03:28
39Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:03:57
40Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:04:07
41Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:18
42Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
43Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
44Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
45Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ0:04:23
46Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:04:24
47Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
48Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:29
49David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:04:51
50Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:05:51
51Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:06:04
52David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions0:06:12
53Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:06:21
54Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:06:26
55Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:07:00
56Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:07:01
57Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:07:03
58Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:33
59Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:09:06
60Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
61Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
62Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
63Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
64Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
65Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
66Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ0:09:59
67Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
68Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
69William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:11:55
70Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
71Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
72Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
73Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
74Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
75Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
76Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
77Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
78Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
79Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:11:58
80Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
81Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:12:03
82Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:12:23
83Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:12:48
84Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
85Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
86Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
87Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
88Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
89Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
90Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
91Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
92Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
93Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
94Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
95Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:13:03
96Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
97Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo0:13:29
98Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:14:00
99Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne0:17:02
100Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team0:17:14
101Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
102Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
103Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
104Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
105Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
106Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:15
107Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:19:24
108Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:47
109David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:21:14
110Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:21:22
111Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
112Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
113Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram0:21:23
114Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
115Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
116Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
117Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
118Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
119Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
120Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
121Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
122Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese
123Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
124Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
125Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
126Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
127Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
128Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
129Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
130Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
131Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
132Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
133Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
134Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
135Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
136Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
137Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
138David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
139Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
140Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
141Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
142Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
143Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
144Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
145Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
146Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
147Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
148Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
149Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
150Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
151Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
152Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
153Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
154Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
155Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
156Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
157Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:21:37
158Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:21:39
159Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:21:58
160Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
161Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:22:00
162Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
163Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
164Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
165Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
166Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ0:22:09
167Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
168Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:16
DNSDenis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFStefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
DNFIgor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFEgoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Sprint 1 - Espinosa de los Monteros, 90.5km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions4pts
2David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions2
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram1

Sprint 2 - Villacarriedo, 139.3km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions4pts
2David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions2
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram1

Sprint 3 - Peña Cabarga, 178km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha25pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo20
3Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia16
4David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne14
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale12
6Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank10
7Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team9
8David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia8
9Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia7
10Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions6
11Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha5
12Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha4
13Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ3
14Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
15Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Bocos (Cat. 3), 79km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions3pts
2David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions2
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram1

Mountain 2 - Portillo de Lunada (Cat. 1), 108km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions5pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram3
3David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions1

Mountain 3 - Alto del Caracol (Cat. 2), 127km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions5pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram3
3David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions1

Mountain 4 - Peña Cabarga - Llegada en alto, 178km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha15pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10
3Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia6
4David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne4
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha13:23:21
2Xacobeo Galicia0:00:17
3Cervelo Test Team0:01:22
4Team HTC - Columbia0:02:52
5AG2R - La Mondiale0:03:08
6Omega Pharma - Lotto0:04:02
7Caisse D'Epargne0:04:18
8Team Milram0:06:31
9Garmin - Transitions0:07:13
10Liquigas - Doimo0:07:34
11Team Saxo Bank0:07:52
12FDJ0:12:46
13Lampre - Farese Vini0:14:20
14Rabobank0:14:32
15Astana0:15:28
16Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:18:22
17Footon - Servetto0:19:30
18BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:19:53
19Euskaltel - Euskadi0:23:51
20Quick Step0:29:24
21Andalucia - Cajasur0:31:34

General classification after stage 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo60:55:39
2Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:04
3Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:50
4Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:02:11
6Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:02:12
7Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:02:29
8Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:03:29
9Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:03:41
10Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:03:52
11Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:59
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne0:04:23
13Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:04:47
14Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:04:50
15David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:04:54
16Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:59
17David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:05:21
18Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:16
19Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:53
20Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:08:25
21Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:08:26
22David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:08:30
23Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ0:08:36
24Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:09:48
25Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:57
26Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:10:59
27Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:11:49
28Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:12:15
29Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:19
30Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:17:00
31Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:17:29
32Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne0:18:06
33Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ0:18:33
34Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:20:55
35Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:21:31
36David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:23:07
37Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:23:08
38Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:24:05
39Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:24:30
40Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:26:17
41Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:26:28
42Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:28:19
43Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:33:23
44Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:35:31
45Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia0:35:35
46Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:38:50
47Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:39:16
48Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:39:29
49Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:39:34
50Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:40:08
51Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:42:37
52Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:43:44
53Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:46:47
54Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:46:48
55Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:49:41
56Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:54:14
57Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:54:51
58Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
59Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:56:43
60Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:57:31
61Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:58:21
62Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:59:40
63Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:00:57
64Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:01:33
65Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team1:04:06
66Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo1:04:39
67Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step1:04:42
68Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1:04:43
69Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana1:05:00
70Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step1:05:36
71Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana1:07:24
72Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1:07:54
73Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:08:28
74Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:09:14
75Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank1:10:54
76Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ1:10:55
77Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha1:11:00
78Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:14:57
79Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:15:30
80Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram1:17:34
81Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:18:17
82Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:18:41
83Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:20:04
84Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:20:33
85Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:22:42
86Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:23:07
87Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo1:23:13
88Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:23:38
89Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:23:52
90Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram1:24:20
91Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:24:27
92Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:25:14
93Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:25:47
94Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:25:58
95Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank1:26:01
96Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:26:02
97Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:26:37
98Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:27:03
99Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:27:36
100Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana1:28:17
101Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step1:28:52
102Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team1:29:00
103Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:31:30
104Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:32:53
105Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:34:10
106Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:35:17
107Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana1:41:41
108Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:45:10
109Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ1:46:07
110Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram1:46:12
111Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:47:16
112David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions1:50:35
113Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia1:50:53
114William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:52:07
115Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:54:20
116Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:55:36
117Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:55:48
118Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ1:55:51
119Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:56:16
120Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank1:56:39
121Allan Davis (Aus) Astana1:56:47
122Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto1:57:01
123Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram1:57:16
124Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:58:10
125Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:58:12
126Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:58:22
127Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team1:58:27
128Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne2:00:29
129Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2:01:30
130David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:03:36
131Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram2:05:41
132Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:07:00
133Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step2:07:06
134Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto2:07:18
135Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2:10:57
136Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia2:11:14
137Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank2:13:32
138Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ2:14:45
139Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank2:16:48
140Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank2:16:51
141David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions2:18:11
142Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ2:18:35
143Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank2:18:59
144Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step2:19:24
145Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:20:07
146Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:20:14
147Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:21:28
148Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions2:21:50
149Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions2:22:41
150Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step2:22:44
151Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:23:21
152Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step2:23:23
153Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram2:23:48
154Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese2:24:52
155Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:26:10
156Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions2:26:23
157Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia2:26:45
158Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto2:27:29
159Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia2:29:20
160Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur2:30:54
161Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2:31:08
162Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha2:32:26
163Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team2:33:10
164Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank2:35:47
165Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia2:37:58
166Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank2:39:00
167Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2:43:44
168Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:45:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia111pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions90
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo74
4Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha73
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto67
6David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne67
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team57
8Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia53
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo53
10Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ47
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale39
12Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi38
13Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team37
14Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia35
15Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini32
16Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step31
17Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto27
18Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram27
19David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
20Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
21Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank25
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto24
23Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne23
24Allan Davis (Aus) Astana23
25Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne21
26Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia21
27Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia21
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo20
29Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne20
30Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step20
31Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale19
32Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha18
33Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom18
34Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank18
35Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne16
36Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha16
37Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur15
38Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step15
39Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank15
40David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia14
41Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank14
42Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo14
43Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana14
44Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale14
45Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions13
46Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team13
47Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ12
48Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur12
49Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne12
50Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ12
51Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
52David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne11
53Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana11
54Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto11
55Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale11
56Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia10
57Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank10
58Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
59Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto9
60Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team9
61David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions8
62Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom8
63Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia8
64Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram7
65Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team7
66Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank7
67Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana7
68Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team7
69Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
70Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram6
71Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
72Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
73Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram6
74Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ6
75Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto5
76Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur5
77Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha5
78William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom5
79Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto5
80Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ4
81David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
82Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne4
83Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha4
84Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale4
85Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
86David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions4
87Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram3
88Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
89Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
90Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
91Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
92Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
93Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia2
94Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
95Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
96Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step1
97Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne45pts
2Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia36
3Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia25
4Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia16
5Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha15
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram14
7Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team11
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo11
9Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ10
10Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team10
11Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom10
12David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions9
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step8
14David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions8
15Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
16Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha5
17David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5
18Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
19Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur5
20Allan Davis (Aus) Astana4
21Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne4
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
23Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
24Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ4
25Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha3
26Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur3
27Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne3
28Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia3
29Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
30Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne2
31Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
32Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank2
33Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
34Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
35Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
36Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto2
37Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank1
38David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1
39Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo1
40Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana1
41Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1
42Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1
43Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1
44Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1
45Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
46Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caisse D'Epargne182:19:55
2Team Katusha0:02:28
3Cervelo Test Team0:07:50
4Xacobeo Galicia0:11:05
5Omega Pharma - Lotto0:12:34
6AG2R - La Mondiale0:12:41
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:28:22
8Liquigas - Doimo0:28:43
9Astana0:40:26
10Team HTC - Columbia0:41:35
11Lampre - Farese Vini0:41:54
12FDJ0:55:31
13Rabobank0:56:44
14Team Saxo Bank1:01:02
15Cofidis, le credit en ligne1:21:59
16Team Milram1:23:18
17Garmin - Transitions1:23:21
18Quick Step2:11:58
19Andalucia - Cajasur2:14:07
20BBOX Bouygues Telecom2:25:38
21Footon - Servetto3:32:02

 

