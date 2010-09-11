Rodriguez climbs to stage win
Nibali takes over lead after Anton crashes out
Stage 14: Burgos - Peña Cabarga
Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) grabbed a thrilling victory at the Vuelta after a dramatic duel with Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) atop the Peña Cabarga, but the story of the day was the crash that forced race leader Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) to abandon the race. His vacated red jersey passed on to the shoulders of Nibali, who limited his losses in the finale to preserve a four-second lead over Rodriguez in the general classification.
In the wake of Anton's crash, Nibali seemed destined to take the red jersey and on the final climb was determined to earn it. He put in a splendid attack 1.5km from the line, and for an instant, looked every inch the Vuelta's winner-elect. Within moments however, the illusion of a Nibali procession between here and Madrid was crushed, as Rodriguez caught the Italian and then launched a vicious attack of his own 800 metres from the line.
In Andorra midweek, it was Rodriguez who collapsed in the final push to the summit, but this time around, the Catalan timed his effort to perfection. "I didn't make the same mistake as in Andorra," he said at the finish. I waited till the last moment to take my chance and make the difference."
Once he made his burst, Rodriguez quickly danced clear and his lead began to open exponentially as Nibali began to flounder even as the road flattened out towards the line. To his credit, the Liquigas man fought hard to limit his losses and 20 seconds after an ecstatic Rodriguez took the win, the exhausted Nibali crossed the line just ahead of Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) On the brink of collapse he may have been, but he did just enough to take the overall lead, just four seconds ahead of Rodriguez.
Nibali was ultimately pleased with his day's work. "I tried to follow my own rhythm and I'm hoping to hold on the leader's jersey in the days to come," he said afterwards. He was keen in particular to pay tribute to his team and believes they can carry the weight of his jersey. "We have a young team, but a powerful one, and I believe that along with my directeurs sportifs, we can control the race," he claimed.
Sportingly, Nibali also took time to remember the fallen race leader. "I only heard about it when I was on the podium," he said. I stayed concentrated and didn't realise that I was the leader. While I'm deeply sorry for Igor, I'm happy for what's happened to me, although I would have preferred to have taken the jersey in a different way."
For his part, Rodriguez recognises that while today's finish was tailor-made for his punchy characteristics, tomorrow's long climb to the legendary Lagos de Covadonga might just be more suited to his Italian adversary. "Tomorrow I'll have to be careful," he said. "I'll watch Nibali, but not just him. Several riders can still win the Vuelta."
Certainly, the overall classification was shaken up by a dramatic day's racing. Ezequiel Mosquera now lies just 50 seconds off the overall lead in third, alongside Xavier Tondo (Cervelo). The increasingly-impressive Nicolas Roche (AG2R) is now in fifth overall, at 2:11, while Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank), though not quite at his best, is getting stronger, and is a solid sixth overall, a further second behind.
The crash
One man who can't win the Vuelta is Anton. With just over 6.5km to go, as the riders battled for position ahead of the short and sharp heave to the line, the unfortunate Anton came a cropper (suffered misfortune - ed.) and crashed heavily. At first it appeared as though he had touched wheels with his teammate Egoi Martinez, although it later emerged that he may simply have hit a pothole. In any case, with the peloton screaming towards the foot of the climb at speeds in excess of 65kph, the end result was the same: Anton and Martinez were left spread-eagled on the tarmac and out of Vuelta.
As Anton gingerly took to his feet it was obvious that he was in difficulty, his red jersey torn to pieces. Meanwhile Martinez lay motionless on the ground and Euskaltel-Euskadi's Vuelta dreams were in tatters. While the bunch continued inexorably towards the final climb, Martinez was taken to hospital with a broken collarbone, while a battle-scarred Anton sat into a team car nursing a suspected broken elbow. Caisse d'Epargne's Marzio Bruseghin was also caught up in the accident and lost all hopes of a high overall placing, although he did at least make it to the finish.
"I crashed alone. I think I hit a hole or an obstacle," Anton said afterwards. "I stood up and saw blood all over the place and I didn't know where I was or what was going on. Instinctively I tried to get back on my bike and I realized my right arm couldn't bend."
The realisation that his Vuelta was over was crushing. "Our team doctor came straight away," he said. "He touched my arm and said, 'Forget about it, it's broken.'"
Stage winner Rodriguez sympathised with his compatriot Anton. "It's a pity that his Vuelta is ending like this," he said. "I didn't see the crash, I just heard the noise. Everyone wanted to get a good position before the climb. It was very fast, I didn't know the leader was down."
The Caisse d'Epargne ambush
The early part of the stage was dominated by a three-man breakaway made up of Niki Terpstra (Milram) and Garmin-Transitions duo David Millar and David Zabriskie. Terpstra began the move when he slipped clear of a seven-man break after 35km. Within 15km, he'd built up a lead of 3:30 and at this point, Millar and Zabriskie decided to bridge across. Together, the trio built up a maximum lead of 12:55 on the Portillo de Lunada climb, but that gap tumbled under impetus from Caisse d'Epargne.
Bereft of one top-level overall contender, the Spanish team decided to engage in a spot of guerrilla warfare on the road to Peña Cabarga, first setting an infernal tempo on the Alto del Caracol, before sending first David Arroyo and then Luis Leon Sanchez up the road in a bid to test Euskaltel-Euskadi. While they deserved full marks for invention, the flat roads between the Caracol and the final climb meant that Sanchez and his breakaway companion Aleksander Kolobnev (Katusha) were never going to be able to stay clear.
Ultimately, their move served only to doom the breakaway up front as their gap was down to just 1:30 when Anton crashed. By that stage Zabriskie had already sat up and his Garmin teammate Millar was forced to give best to Terpstra as the climbing began in earnest.
The final push
On the final climb, David Garcia (Xacobeo-Galicia) was the first to attack, while Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) drove the dwindling group of favourites for de facto race leader Vincenzo Nibali. As the group was whittled down to just 10 riders inside the final two kilometres, Nibali decided to make his move, ripping past Garcia and opening up a gap. Rodriguez found the energy to respond, however, and bridged ahead of the red kite.
Meanwhile, Ezequiel Mosquera was the best of the rest, although Nicolas Roche was performing heroics a little further back, dragging David Moncoutié (Cofidis), Fränk Schleck and Xavier Tondo with him in pursuit. Ultimately, the group fragmented as the finish line reared into view, and given the levels of fatigue on show, it seems clear that there will be further and more decisive changes in the coming days.
For now, however, the stage is set for a Nibali-Rodriguez battle on the Lagos de Covadonga, while the curtain falls on the unfortunate Igor Anton, the tragic hero of this dramatic Vuelta's opening act.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4:26:43
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:20
|3
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:22
|4
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:00:33
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|6
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:35
|7
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:39
|8
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:43
|9
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:45
|10
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:29
|11
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:36
|12
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:42
|16
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:02:00
|17
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|18
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:02:13
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:02:16
|20
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:20
|21
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:24
|22
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|23
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:02:27
|24
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|25
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:34
|26
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:02:44
|27
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:49
|28
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|30
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:53
|31
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|32
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:02:57
|33
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:03:03
|34
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|35
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|36
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:19
|37
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|38
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:28
|39
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:03:57
|40
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:07
|41
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:18
|42
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|43
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|44
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|45
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:23
|46
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:04:24
|47
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|48
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:29
|49
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:04:51
|50
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:05:51
|51
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:06:04
|52
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|0:06:12
|53
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:06:21
|54
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:26
|55
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:07:00
|56
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:01
|57
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:03
|58
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:33
|59
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:09:06
|60
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|61
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|62
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|63
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|64
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|65
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|66
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:59
|67
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|68
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|69
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:11:55
|70
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|71
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|72
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|73
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|74
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|75
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|76
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|77
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|78
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|79
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:11:58
|80
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|81
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:12:03
|82
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:12:23
|83
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:12:48
|84
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|85
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|86
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|87
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|88
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|89
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|90
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|91
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|92
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|93
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|94
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|95
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:13:03
|96
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|97
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:13:29
|98
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:14:00
|99
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:17:02
|100
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|0:17:14
|101
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|102
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|103
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|104
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|105
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|106
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:15
|107
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:19:24
|108
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:47
|109
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:21:14
|110
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:21:22
|111
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|112
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|113
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:21:23
|114
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|115
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|116
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|117
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|118
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|119
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|120
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|121
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|122
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese
|123
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|124
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|125
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|126
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|127
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|128
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|129
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|130
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|131
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|132
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|133
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|134
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|135
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|136
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|137
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|138
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|139
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|140
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|141
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|142
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|143
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|144
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|145
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|146
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|147
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|148
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|149
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|150
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|151
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|152
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|153
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|154
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|155
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|156
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|157
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:21:37
|158
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:39
|159
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:21:58
|160
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|161
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:00
|162
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|163
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|164
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|165
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|166
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:09
|167
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|168
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:16
|DNS
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
|DNF
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|4
|pts
|2
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|2
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|4
|pts
|2
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|2
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|25
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|3
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|16
|4
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|14
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|7
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|9
|8
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|8
|9
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|7
|10
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|6
|11
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|12
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|13
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|3
|14
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|15
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|3
|pts
|2
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|2
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|5
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|3
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|5
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|3
|3
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|3
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|6
|4
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|4
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|13:23:21
|2
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:17
|3
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:22
|4
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:52
|5
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:03:08
|6
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:04:02
|7
|Caisse D'Epargne
|0:04:18
|8
|Team Milram
|0:06:31
|9
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:07:13
|10
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:07:34
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:52
|12
|FDJ
|0:12:46
|13
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|0:14:20
|14
|Rabobank
|0:14:32
|15
|Astana
|0:15:28
|16
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:18:22
|17
|Footon - Servetto
|0:19:30
|18
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:19:53
|19
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:23:51
|20
|Quick Step
|0:29:24
|21
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:31:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|60:55:39
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:04
|3
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:50
|4
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:02:11
|6
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:12
|7
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:02:29
|8
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:03:29
|9
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:03:41
|10
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:03:52
|11
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:59
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:04:23
|13
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:04:47
|14
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:04:50
|15
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:04:54
|16
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:59
|17
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:05:21
|18
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:16
|19
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:53
|20
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:08:25
|21
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:08:26
|22
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:08:30
|23
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:36
|24
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:09:48
|25
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:57
|26
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:10:59
|27
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:11:49
|28
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:15
|29
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:19
|30
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:17:00
|31
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:17:29
|32
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:18:06
|33
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:33
|34
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:20:55
|35
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:21:31
|36
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:23:07
|37
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:23:08
|38
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:24:05
|39
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:24:30
|40
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:26:17
|41
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:26:28
|42
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:28:19
|43
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:33:23
|44
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:35:31
|45
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:35:35
|46
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:38:50
|47
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:39:16
|48
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:39:29
|49
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:39:34
|50
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:40:08
|51
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:42:37
|52
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:43:44
|53
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:46:47
|54
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:46:48
|55
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:49:41
|56
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:54:14
|57
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:54:51
|58
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|59
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:56:43
|60
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:57:31
|61
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:58:21
|62
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:59:40
|63
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:00:57
|64
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:01:33
|65
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|1:04:06
|66
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:04:39
|67
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|1:04:42
|68
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:04:43
|69
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|1:05:00
|70
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|1:05:36
|71
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|1:07:24
|72
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1:07:54
|73
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:08:28
|74
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:09:14
|75
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|1:10:54
|76
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|1:10:55
|77
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:11:00
|78
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:14:57
|79
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:15:30
|80
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|1:17:34
|81
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:18:17
|82
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:18:41
|83
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:20:04
|84
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:20:33
|85
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:22:42
|86
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:23:07
|87
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:23:13
|88
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:23:38
|89
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1:23:52
|90
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|1:24:20
|91
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:24:27
|92
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:25:14
|93
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:25:47
|94
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:25:58
|95
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|1:26:01
|96
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:26:02
|97
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:26:37
|98
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:27:03
|99
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:27:36
|100
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|1:28:17
|101
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|1:28:52
|102
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|1:29:00
|103
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:31:30
|104
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:32:53
|105
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:34:10
|106
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:35:17
|107
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|1:41:41
|108
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:45:10
|109
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|1:46:07
|110
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|1:46:12
|111
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:47:16
|112
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|1:50:35
|113
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:50:53
|114
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:52:07
|115
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:54:20
|116
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:55:36
|117
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:55:48
|118
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|1:55:51
|119
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:56:16
|120
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|1:56:39
|121
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|1:56:47
|122
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|1:57:01
|123
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|1:57:16
|124
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:58:10
|125
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:58:12
|126
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:58:22
|127
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|1:58:27
|128
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|2:00:29
|129
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2:01:30
|130
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2:03:36
|131
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|2:05:41
|132
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:07:00
|133
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|2:07:06
|134
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|2:07:18
|135
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2:10:57
|136
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|2:11:14
|137
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|2:13:32
|138
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|2:14:45
|139
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|2:16:48
|140
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|2:16:51
|141
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|2:18:11
|142
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|2:18:35
|143
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2:18:59
|144
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|2:19:24
|145
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:20:07
|146
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:20:14
|147
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:21:28
|148
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|2:21:50
|149
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|2:22:41
|150
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|2:22:44
|151
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:23:21
|152
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|2:23:23
|153
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|2:23:48
|154
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese
|2:24:52
|155
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:26:10
|156
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|2:26:23
|157
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|2:26:45
|158
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|2:27:29
|159
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|2:29:20
|160
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:30:54
|161
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2:31:08
|162
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:32:26
|163
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|2:33:10
|164
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|2:35:47
|165
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|2:37:58
|166
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|2:39:00
|167
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|2:43:44
|168
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2:45:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|111
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|90
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|74
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|73
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|6
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|67
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|57
|8
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|53
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|53
|10
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|47
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|39
|12
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|13
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|37
|14
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|35
|15
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|32
|16
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|31
|17
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|27
|18
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|27
|19
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|25
|20
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|25
|21
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|22
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|23
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|23
|24
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|23
|25
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|21
|26
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|21
|27
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|21
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|29
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|20
|30
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|20
|31
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|19
|32
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|18
|33
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|18
|34
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|35
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|16
|36
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|37
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|15
|38
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|15
|39
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|15
|40
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|14
|41
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|14
|42
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|43
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|14
|44
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|14
|45
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|13
|46
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|13
|47
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|12
|48
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|12
|49
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|12
|50
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|12
|51
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|52
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|11
|53
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|11
|54
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|55
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|11
|56
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|10
|57
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|58
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|59
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|9
|60
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|9
|61
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|8
|62
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|8
|63
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|8
|64
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|65
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|66
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|67
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|7
|68
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|69
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|70
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|6
|71
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|72
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|73
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|74
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|75
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|5
|76
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|5
|77
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|78
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|5
|79
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|5
|80
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|4
|81
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|82
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|4
|83
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|84
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|4
|85
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|86
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|4
|87
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|88
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|89
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|90
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|91
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|92
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|93
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|94
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|95
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|96
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|1
|97
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|45
|pts
|2
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|36
|3
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|25
|4
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|16
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|15
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|14
|7
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|11
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|9
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|10
|10
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|10
|11
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|10
|12
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|9
|13
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|8
|14
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|8
|15
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|16
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|17
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|18
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|19
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|5
|20
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|4
|21
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|4
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|23
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|24
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|4
|25
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|26
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|27
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|3
|28
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|29
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|30
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|2
|31
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|32
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|33
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|34
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|35
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|36
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|2
|37
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|38
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1
|39
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|40
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|1
|41
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1
|42
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|43
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1
|44
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|45
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|46
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caisse D'Epargne
|182:19:55
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:02:28
|3
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:50
|4
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:11:05
|5
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:12:34
|6
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:12:41
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:28:22
|8
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:28:43
|9
|Astana
|0:40:26
|10
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:41:35
|11
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|0:41:54
|12
|FDJ
|0:55:31
|13
|Rabobank
|0:56:44
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|1:01:02
|15
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|1:21:59
|16
|Team Milram
|1:23:18
|17
|Garmin - Transitions
|1:23:21
|18
|Quick Step
|2:11:58
|19
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|2:14:07
|20
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2:25:38
|21
|Footon - Servetto
|3:32:02
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy