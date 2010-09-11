Image 1 of 45 Homage to Catalonia: Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) flies the flag on the podium in Pena Cabarga. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 45 Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) celebrates his stage 14 win (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 45 The favorites mark each other (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 4 of 45 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 5 of 45 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) crosses the line. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 45 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) takes the win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) finished just ahead of Ezequiel Mosquera. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) grinds to the line to take the red jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) was exhausted at the finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 45 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) will be eyeing a return to the red jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 45 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) takes the stage win (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 12 of 45 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) was delighted with his win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 45 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) is having a great Vuelta. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) in the red jersey for the first time. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) takes red by just 4 seconds. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) salutes the crowd. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 45 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) is just 4 seconds off the red jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 45 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) on the Pena Cabarga. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 45 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) races to stage victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) chases Joaquin Rodriguez. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) has been up some great climbs in this Vuelta. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 45 The king in waiting? Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) did enough to move into the overall lead. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 45 Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) on the steep Pena Cabarga. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 45 Xavier Tondo (Cervelo) gallantly limiting his losses. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 45 Xavier Tondo (Cervelo) in the white jersey on the climb to Pena Cabarga. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 45 David Moncoutie (Cofidis) resplendant in the mountains jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 45 Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) isn't quite at his best but he showed signs of improvement on the final climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 45 Ireland's Nicolas Roche (AG2R) moved up to 5th overall with another fine display. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 45 Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) has been consistent to date (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 45 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) is riding a courageous race. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 45 Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) presses on through the throngs of support (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 45 Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) has worked hard for his team at this Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 45 Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) on the final climb. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 45 Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) tried to shake things up with a surprise attack before the final climb. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 45 Andrey Kashechkin (Lampre-Farnese Vini) in the finale of the stage. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 45 Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) put in a great shift for Vincenzo Nibali. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 45 Jose Alberto Benitez (Footon-Servetto) grinds his way to the line. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 45 Enrique Mata (Footon-Servetto) gets plenty encouragement from the home fans at the Vuelta. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 40 of 45 Enrique Mata (Footon-Servetto) on the final climb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 41 of 45 Nicolas Roche (AG2R) comes to the finish. (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 42 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) takes over as race leader after stage 14. (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 43 of 45 A tired Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) after winning the stage (Image credit: AFP) Image 44 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) is the new race leader. (Image credit: AFP) Image 45 of 45 Vuelta Stage 14 winner Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) on the podium (Image credit: AFP)

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) grabbed a thrilling victory at the Vuelta after a dramatic duel with Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) atop the Peña Cabarga, but the story of the day was the crash that forced race leader Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) to abandon the race. His vacated red jersey passed on to the shoulders of Nibali, who limited his losses in the finale to preserve a four-second lead over Rodriguez in the general classification.

In the wake of Anton's crash, Nibali seemed destined to take the red jersey and on the final climb was determined to earn it. He put in a splendid attack 1.5km from the line, and for an instant, looked every inch the Vuelta's winner-elect. Within moments however, the illusion of a Nibali procession between here and Madrid was crushed, as Rodriguez caught the Italian and then launched a vicious attack of his own 800 metres from the line.

In Andorra midweek, it was Rodriguez who collapsed in the final push to the summit, but this time around, the Catalan timed his effort to perfection. "I didn't make the same mistake as in Andorra," he said at the finish. I waited till the last moment to take my chance and make the difference."

Once he made his burst, Rodriguez quickly danced clear and his lead began to open exponentially as Nibali began to flounder even as the road flattened out towards the line. To his credit, the Liquigas man fought hard to limit his losses and 20 seconds after an ecstatic Rodriguez took the win, the exhausted Nibali crossed the line just ahead of Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) On the brink of collapse he may have been, but he did just enough to take the overall lead, just four seconds ahead of Rodriguez.

Nibali was ultimately pleased with his day's work. "I tried to follow my own rhythm and I'm hoping to hold on the leader's jersey in the days to come," he said afterwards. He was keen in particular to pay tribute to his team and believes they can carry the weight of his jersey. "We have a young team, but a powerful one, and I believe that along with my directeurs sportifs, we can control the race," he claimed.

Sportingly, Nibali also took time to remember the fallen race leader. "I only heard about it when I was on the podium," he said. I stayed concentrated and didn't realise that I was the leader. While I'm deeply sorry for Igor, I'm happy for what's happened to me, although I would have preferred to have taken the jersey in a different way."

For his part, Rodriguez recognises that while today's finish was tailor-made for his punchy characteristics, tomorrow's long climb to the legendary Lagos de Covadonga might just be more suited to his Italian adversary. "Tomorrow I'll have to be careful," he said. "I'll watch Nibali, but not just him. Several riders can still win the Vuelta."

Certainly, the overall classification was shaken up by a dramatic day's racing. Ezequiel Mosquera now lies just 50 seconds off the overall lead in third, alongside Xavier Tondo (Cervelo). The increasingly-impressive Nicolas Roche (AG2R) is now in fifth overall, at 2:11, while Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank), though not quite at his best, is getting stronger, and is a solid sixth overall, a further second behind.

The crash

One man who can't win the Vuelta is Anton. With just over 6.5km to go, as the riders battled for position ahead of the short and sharp heave to the line, the unfortunate Anton came a cropper (suffered misfortune - ed.) and crashed heavily. At first it appeared as though he had touched wheels with his teammate Egoi Martinez, although it later emerged that he may simply have hit a pothole. In any case, with the peloton screaming towards the foot of the climb at speeds in excess of 65kph, the end result was the same: Anton and Martinez were left spread-eagled on the tarmac and out of Vuelta.

As Anton gingerly took to his feet it was obvious that he was in difficulty, his red jersey torn to pieces. Meanwhile Martinez lay motionless on the ground and Euskaltel-Euskadi's Vuelta dreams were in tatters. While the bunch continued inexorably towards the final climb, Martinez was taken to hospital with a broken collarbone, while a battle-scarred Anton sat into a team car nursing a suspected broken elbow. Caisse d'Epargne's Marzio Bruseghin was also caught up in the accident and lost all hopes of a high overall placing, although he did at least make it to the finish.

"I crashed alone. I think I hit a hole or an obstacle," Anton said afterwards. "I stood up and saw blood all over the place and I didn't know where I was or what was going on. Instinctively I tried to get back on my bike and I realized my right arm couldn't bend."

The realisation that his Vuelta was over was crushing. "Our team doctor came straight away," he said. "He touched my arm and said, 'Forget about it, it's broken.'"

Stage winner Rodriguez sympathised with his compatriot Anton. "It's a pity that his Vuelta is ending like this," he said. "I didn't see the crash, I just heard the noise. Everyone wanted to get a good position before the climb. It was very fast, I didn't know the leader was down."

The Caisse d'Epargne ambush

The early part of the stage was dominated by a three-man breakaway made up of Niki Terpstra (Milram) and Garmin-Transitions duo David Millar and David Zabriskie. Terpstra began the move when he slipped clear of a seven-man break after 35km. Within 15km, he'd built up a lead of 3:30 and at this point, Millar and Zabriskie decided to bridge across. Together, the trio built up a maximum lead of 12:55 on the Portillo de Lunada climb, but that gap tumbled under impetus from Caisse d'Epargne.

Bereft of one top-level overall contender, the Spanish team decided to engage in a spot of guerrilla warfare on the road to Peña Cabarga, first setting an infernal tempo on the Alto del Caracol, before sending first David Arroyo and then Luis Leon Sanchez up the road in a bid to test Euskaltel-Euskadi. While they deserved full marks for invention, the flat roads between the Caracol and the final climb meant that Sanchez and his breakaway companion Aleksander Kolobnev (Katusha) were never going to be able to stay clear.

Ultimately, their move served only to doom the breakaway up front as their gap was down to just 1:30 when Anton crashed. By that stage Zabriskie had already sat up and his Garmin teammate Millar was forced to give best to Terpstra as the climbing began in earnest.

The final push

On the final climb, David Garcia (Xacobeo-Galicia) was the first to attack, while Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) drove the dwindling group of favourites for de facto race leader Vincenzo Nibali. As the group was whittled down to just 10 riders inside the final two kilometres, Nibali decided to make his move, ripping past Garcia and opening up a gap. Rodriguez found the energy to respond, however, and bridged ahead of the red kite.

Meanwhile, Ezequiel Mosquera was the best of the rest, although Nicolas Roche was performing heroics a little further back, dragging David Moncoutié (Cofidis), Fränk Schleck and Xavier Tondo with him in pursuit. Ultimately, the group fragmented as the finish line reared into view, and given the levels of fatigue on show, it seems clear that there will be further and more decisive changes in the coming days.

For now, however, the stage is set for a Nibali-Rodriguez battle on the Lagos de Covadonga, while the curtain falls on the unfortunate Igor Anton, the tragic hero of this dramatic Vuelta's opening act.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4:26:43 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:20 3 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:22 4 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:00:33 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:00:34 6 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:35 7 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:39 8 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:43 9 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:45 10 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:29 11 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:36 12 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 13 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 14 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:42 16 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:02:00 17 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 18 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:02:13 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:02:16 20 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:20 21 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:24 22 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 23 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:02:27 24 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 25 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:34 26 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:02:44 27 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:49 28 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 30 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:53 31 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 32 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:02:57 33 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:03:03 34 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 35 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 36 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:19 37 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 38 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:28 39 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:03:57 40 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:04:07 41 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:18 42 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 43 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 44 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 45 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 0:04:23 46 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:04:24 47 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 48 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:29 49 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:04:51 50 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:05:51 51 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:06:04 52 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 0:06:12 53 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:06:21 54 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:06:26 55 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:07:00 56 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:01 57 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:07:03 58 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:33 59 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:09:06 60 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 61 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 62 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 63 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 64 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 65 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 66 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 0:09:59 67 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 68 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 69 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:11:55 70 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 71 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 72 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 73 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 74 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 75 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 76 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 77 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 78 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 79 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:11:58 80 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 81 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:12:03 82 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:12:23 83 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:12:48 84 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 85 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 86 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 87 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 88 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 89 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 90 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 91 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 92 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 93 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 94 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 95 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:13:03 96 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 97 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:13:29 98 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:14:00 99 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 0:17:02 100 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 0:17:14 101 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 102 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 103 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 104 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 105 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 106 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:15 107 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:19:24 108 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:47 109 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:21:14 110 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:21:22 111 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 112 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 113 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 0:21:23 114 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 115 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 116 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 117 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 118 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 119 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 120 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 121 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 122 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese 123 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 124 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 125 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 126 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 127 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 128 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 129 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 130 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 131 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 132 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 133 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 134 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 135 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 136 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 137 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 138 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 139 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 140 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 141 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 142 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 143 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 144 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 145 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 146 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 147 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 148 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 149 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 150 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 151 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 152 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 153 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 154 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 155 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 156 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 157 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:21:37 158 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:21:39 159 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:21:58 160 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 161 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:22:00 162 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 163 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 164 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 165 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 166 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 0:22:09 167 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 168 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:16 DNS Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team DNF Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Sprint 1 - Espinosa de los Monteros, 90.5km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 4 pts 2 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 2 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 1

Sprint 2 - Villacarriedo, 139.3km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 4 pts 2 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 2 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 1

Sprint 3 - Peña Cabarga, 178km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 25 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 20 3 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 16 4 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 14 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 12 6 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 10 7 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 9 8 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 8 9 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 7 10 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 6 11 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 5 12 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 13 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 3 14 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 15 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Bocos (Cat. 3), 79km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 3 pts 2 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 2 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 1

Mountain 2 - Portillo de Lunada (Cat. 1), 108km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 5 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 3 3 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 1

Mountain 3 - Alto del Caracol (Cat. 2), 127km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 5 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 3 3 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1

Mountain 4 - Peña Cabarga - Llegada en alto, 178km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 3 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 6 4 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 4 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 13:23:21 2 Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:17 3 Cervelo Test Team 0:01:22 4 Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:52 5 AG2R - La Mondiale 0:03:08 6 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:04:02 7 Caisse D'Epargne 0:04:18 8 Team Milram 0:06:31 9 Garmin - Transitions 0:07:13 10 Liquigas - Doimo 0:07:34 11 Team Saxo Bank 0:07:52 12 FDJ 0:12:46 13 Lampre - Farese Vini 0:14:20 14 Rabobank 0:14:32 15 Astana 0:15:28 16 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 0:18:22 17 Footon - Servetto 0:19:30 18 BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:19:53 19 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:23:51 20 Quick Step 0:29:24 21 Andalucia - Cajasur 0:31:34

General classification after stage 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 60:55:39 2 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:04 3 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:50 4 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:02:11 6 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:12 7 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:02:29 8 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:03:29 9 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:03:41 10 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:03:52 11 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:59 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 0:04:23 13 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:04:47 14 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:04:50 15 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:04:54 16 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:59 17 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:05:21 18 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:16 19 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:53 20 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:08:25 21 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:08:26 22 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:08:30 23 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 0:08:36 24 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:09:48 25 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:57 26 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:10:59 27 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:11:49 28 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:15 29 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:19 30 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:17:00 31 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:17:29 32 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 0:18:06 33 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 0:18:33 34 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:20:55 35 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:21:31 36 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:23:07 37 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:23:08 38 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:24:05 39 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:24:30 40 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:26:17 41 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:26:28 42 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:28:19 43 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:33:23 44 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:35:31 45 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:35:35 46 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:38:50 47 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:39:16 48 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:39:29 49 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:39:34 50 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:40:08 51 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:42:37 52 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:43:44 53 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:46:47 54 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:46:48 55 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:49:41 56 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:54:14 57 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:54:51 58 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 59 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:56:43 60 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:57:31 61 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:58:21 62 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:59:40 63 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:00:57 64 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:01:33 65 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 1:04:06 66 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 1:04:39 67 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 1:04:42 68 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1:04:43 69 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 1:05:00 70 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 1:05:36 71 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 1:07:24 72 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1:07:54 73 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:08:28 74 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:09:14 75 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 1:10:54 76 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 1:10:55 77 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 1:11:00 78 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:14:57 79 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:15:30 80 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 1:17:34 81 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:18:17 82 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:18:41 83 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:20:04 84 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:20:33 85 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:22:42 86 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:23:07 87 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 1:23:13 88 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:23:38 89 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:23:52 90 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 1:24:20 91 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:24:27 92 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:25:14 93 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:25:47 94 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:25:58 95 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 1:26:01 96 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:26:02 97 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:26:37 98 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:27:03 99 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:27:36 100 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 1:28:17 101 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 1:28:52 102 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 1:29:00 103 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:31:30 104 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:32:53 105 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:34:10 106 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:35:17 107 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 1:41:41 108 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:45:10 109 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 1:46:07 110 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 1:46:12 111 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:47:16 112 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 1:50:35 113 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 1:50:53 114 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:52:07 115 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:54:20 116 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:55:36 117 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:55:48 118 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 1:55:51 119 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:56:16 120 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 1:56:39 121 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 1:56:47 122 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 1:57:01 123 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 1:57:16 124 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:58:10 125 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:58:12 126 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:58:22 127 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 1:58:27 128 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 2:00:29 129 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2:01:30 130 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:03:36 131 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 2:05:41 132 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:07:00 133 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 2:07:06 134 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 2:07:18 135 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2:10:57 136 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 2:11:14 137 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 2:13:32 138 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 2:14:45 139 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 2:16:48 140 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 2:16:51 141 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 2:18:11 142 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 2:18:35 143 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2:18:59 144 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 2:19:24 145 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:20:07 146 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:20:14 147 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:21:28 148 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 2:21:50 149 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 2:22:41 150 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 2:22:44 151 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:23:21 152 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 2:23:23 153 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 2:23:48 154 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese 2:24:52 155 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:26:10 156 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 2:26:23 157 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 2:26:45 158 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 2:27:29 159 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 2:29:20 160 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:30:54 161 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2:31:08 162 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:32:26 163 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 2:33:10 164 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 2:35:47 165 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 2:37:58 166 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 2:39:00 167 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 2:43:44 168 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:45:36

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 111 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 90 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 74 4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 73 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 6 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 67 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 57 8 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 53 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 53 10 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 47 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 39 12 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 13 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 37 14 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 35 15 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 32 16 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 31 17 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 27 18 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 27 19 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 20 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 21 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 25 22 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 23 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 23 24 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 23 25 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 21 26 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 21 27 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 21 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 20 29 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 20 30 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 20 31 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 19 32 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 18 33 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 18 34 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 18 35 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 16 36 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 16 37 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 15 38 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 15 39 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 15 40 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 14 41 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 14 42 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14 43 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 14 44 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 14 45 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 13 46 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 13 47 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 12 48 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 12 49 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 12 50 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 12 51 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 52 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 11 53 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 11 54 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 55 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 11 56 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 10 57 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 58 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 59 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 9 60 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 9 61 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 8 62 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 8 63 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 8 64 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 7 65 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 7 66 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 7 67 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 7 68 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 7 69 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 70 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 6 71 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 72 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 73 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 6 74 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 6 75 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 5 76 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 77 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 5 78 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 5 79 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 5 80 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 4 81 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 82 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 4 83 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 84 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 4 85 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 86 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 4 87 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 3 88 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 89 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 90 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 91 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 92 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 93 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 2 94 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 95 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 96 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 1 97 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 45 pts 2 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 36 3 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 25 4 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 16 5 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 15 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 14 7 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 11 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 11 9 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 10 10 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 10 11 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 10 12 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 9 13 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 8 14 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 8 15 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 16 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 5 17 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 18 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 19 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 20 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 4 21 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 4 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 23 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 24 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 4 25 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 3 26 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 27 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 3 28 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 3 29 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 30 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 2 31 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 32 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 2 33 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 34 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 35 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 36 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 2 37 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 1 38 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1 39 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 1 40 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 1 41 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1 42 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1 43 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1 44 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1 45 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 46 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 1