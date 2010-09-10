Image 1 of 25 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wins his second stage at the Vuelta (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 25 The Vuelta passed the Rioja region on stage 13 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 25 Cavendish strengthened his lead in the green points competition thanks to his second stage win (Image credit: Hedwig KrÃ¶ner in Jausiers) Image 4 of 25 Cavendish bunny hops in celebration (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 25 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) celebrates with a spray of champagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 25 Igor Anton smiles on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 25 The five rode smoothly together (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 25 The five-rider break worked hard but was caught in the last ten kilometres (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 25 There was one line of vines for every rider (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 25 The peloton was often lined-out in pursuit of the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 25 Cavendish celebrates with teammate Martin Velits (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 25 Igor Anton (Euskatel-Euskadi) waves to the crowd (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 25 Igor Anton (Euskatel-Euskadi) was happy to pull on another red jersey at the VueltA (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 25 Cavendish has had lots of practice opening champagne (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 25 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 25 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) puts his arms up in victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 25 Cavendish distanced Hushovd in the sprint (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 25 CAvendsih won his second Vuelta stage while wearing the green jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 25 The little green man won in Burgos (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 25 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) bunny hops over the line in Burgos (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 25 He sprints, he wins, he bunny hops too (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 25 Cavendish bunny hops as he win stage 13 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 25 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) salutes the crowd (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 25 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) bunny hops over the line (Image credit: AFP) Image 25 of 25 Cavendish celebrates with a smile (Image credit: AFP)

After the drought comes the flood, and Mark Cavendish, who was winless in the sprints for 10 stages, broke open the dam with yesterday's victory in Lleida and scored another clear win today in Burgos.

It was a sweet dose of déjà vu for HTC-Columbia as Cavendish was dropped off in a perfect position by his last lead-out man Matt Goss. Clad in green from head to toe, the points classification leader again sealed the deal with ease, finishing off his second consecutive win with a bunny-hop across the finish line.

The last kilometre contained one sharp right-hand bend, and it seemed Cavendish was too far back to contend for the win, but he turned on the jets down the long straightaway and powered to the win ahead of Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) and Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo).

"I was scared we were too far back at two kilometres to go but once again the team did its homework and we knew the last corner was wide," said Cavendish. "So while other riders were braking, we were able to dive-bomb the corner. Goss took the inside and we just bombed through.

"He was so fast coming out of the turn I had a hard time holding his wheel. I usually go with 250 metres to go but I waited until 175 to go because he's just so fast and so strong. I really hope he can get a stage win, too."

Cavendish was quick to praise his teammates who were able to set up the Manxman for victory, despite losing powerhouse Hayden Roulston earlier in the stage.

"I know I keep saying it but I've got an incredible team," said Cavendish. "You could really see it today. Other teams took it up and we let them because we lost Hayden Roulston, who is a big engine, so we had to surf on the edge of the peloton. Yet Peter Velits and Tejay Van Garderen were up there for us, even though they're our GC guys.

"The team is always the key, as I say, it's always better to have a star team than a team of stars. All the guys are committed to the cause. They're all passionate about the sport and its history. They're not just interested in money. I'm so proud to be part of this team."

Race leader Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) enjoyed another quiet day in the red jersey and comfortably finished in the field to maintain his 45 second lead over Vincenzo Nibali (Liguigas-Doimo) and 1:04 advantage on Xavier Tondo (Cervélo TestTeam).

Cavendish added to his points classification lead, while Frenchman David Moncoutie (Cofidis, le crédit en ligne) remains atop the mountains classification in his bid to claim a third-straight polka dot jersey.

The likelihood of a third consecutive win for Cavendish is remote, as tomorrow's stage finishes on a category 1 climb to Peña Cabarga. With three hilltop finishes in a row before the next rest day, the sprinters will take a back seat to the GC men for the rest of the week.

Sprinters hold court once again

The points classification battle heated up very early as the first intermediate sprint arrived only 8.4km into the day's 196km route from Rincón de Soto to Burgos. Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) took top honours, besting Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) and points leader Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia). Farrar started the day in second place on the points classification, nine points behind Cavendish, and reduced the Manxman's lead to six points.

With that order of business out of the way, riders vied for early breakaway detail and after 30 kilometres a quintet threw their collective hats into the ring: Allan Davis (Astana), Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Giampaolo Cheula (Footon-Servetto), Manuele Mori (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Niki Terpstra (Team Milram). No alarm bells sounded in the Euskaltel-Euskadi camp of leader Igor Anton as Mori was best placed on general classification, 52:52 down in 69th place, and the escapees rapidly put time into the peloton.

At the 53 kilometre mark the breakaway's lead had stretched out to 7:58 which prompted HTC-Columbia to take up the chase in the hopes of another field sprint opportunity for Mark Cavendish. Garmin-Transitions, too, chipped in to assist as they had high hopes for a second stage win by Tyler Farrar.

With both American-based ProTour teams setting tempo, the five escapees saw their lead cut in half where it stabilized at approximately four minutes.

The break stayed together over the stage's pair of category three climbs - the Alto de Pradilla at km 136 and Alto de Valmala at km 160 - and with the mountains out of the way for the day, the peloton got to work to bring back the escapees.

With 36km to go at the summit of the Alto de Valmala, the breakaway's lead had again been cut in half to two minutes and the teams of the sprinters knew they had ample time to absorb the quintet on the fast run-in to Burgos.

At 10km to go the break held a tenuous 40-second lead but with 156km of riding off the front in their legs they did not have the strength to resist much longer. HTC-Columbia, Garmin-Transitions and Quick Step all took strong pulls at the head of the field and just inside of 5km to go it was gruppo compatto.

No one team dominated the run-in to the finish as HTC-Columbia, Garmin-Transitions, Quick Step and Liquigas-Doimo all had their stints at the front. Team Katusha led the peloton into the final turn at 500m to go, but HTC-Columbia's Matt Goss took over at the front on the lengthy finishing straight with Cavendish tucked in his wake waiting to pounce. And pounce he did, as Cavendish accelerated away from his sprint rivals to take his second stage in as many days and extend his points classification lead over Tyler Farrar.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 4:50:18 2 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 5 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 7 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 10 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 11 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 12 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 13 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 14 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 15 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 16 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 17 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 18 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 19 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 20 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 21 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 22 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 23 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 24 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 25 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 27 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 28 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 29 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 30 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 31 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 33 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 34 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 35 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 36 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 37 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 38 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 39 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 41 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 42 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 43 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 44 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 45 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 46 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 47 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 52 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 53 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 54 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 55 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 56 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 57 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 58 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 59 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 60 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 61 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 62 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 63 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 64 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 65 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 66 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 67 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 68 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 69 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 70 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 71 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 72 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 73 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 74 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 75 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 76 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 77 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 78 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 79 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 80 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 81 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 82 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 83 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 84 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 85 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 86 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 87 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 88 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 89 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 90 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 91 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 92 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 93 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 94 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 95 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 96 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 97 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 98 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 99 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 100 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 101 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 102 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 103 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 104 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 105 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 106 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 107 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 108 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 109 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 110 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 111 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 112 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 113 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 114 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 115 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 116 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 117 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 118 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 119 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 120 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 121 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 122 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 123 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 124 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 125 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 126 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 127 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 128 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 129 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 130 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 131 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:25 132 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 133 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:28 134 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 135 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 136 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 137 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 138 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 139 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 140 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 141 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:36 142 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:00:49 143 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:52 144 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 145 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:00:56 146 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 147 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 148 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 149 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 150 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:00 151 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 152 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 153 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 154 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 155 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 156 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 157 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 158 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 159 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 160 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 161 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:13 162 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:58 163 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:08 164 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:02:17 165 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:02:54 166 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:02:55 167 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:03:02 168 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:03:09 169 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:50 170 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:06:18 171 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 0:07:10 172 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions DNS Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions DNF Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 25 pts 2 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 20 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 4 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 14 5 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 12 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 10 7 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 8 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 9 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 7 10 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 6 11 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 5 12 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 13 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 3 14 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 15 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 1

Sprint 1 - Calahorra, km. 8.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 4 pts 2 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 2 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 1

Sprint 2 - Villasur de Herreros, km. 171 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 4 pts 2 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 2 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Pradilla (Cat. 3) km. 136 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 3 pts 2 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Valmala (Cat. 3) km. 160 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 2 3 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Footon - Servetto 14:30:54 2 Team HTC - Columbia 3 FDJ 4 Cervelo Test Team 5 Lampre - Farese Vini 6 Liquigas - Doimo 7 AG2R - La Mondiale 8 Team Milram 9 Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 Team Katusha 11 Quick Step 12 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 13 Xacobeo Galicia 14 BBOX Bouygues Telecom 15 Caisse D'Epargne 16 Astana 17 Rabobank 18 Team Saxo Bank 19 Garmin - Transitions 20 Omega Pharma - Lotto 21 Andalucia - Cajasur

General classification after stage 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 56:28:03 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:45 3 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:04 4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:17 5 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:29 6 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:57 7 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:02:07 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 0:02:13 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:02:30 10 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 11 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:02:37 12 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:02:53 13 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:03:03 14 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:16 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:03:27 16 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:03:40 17 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:16 18 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:50 19 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:05:04 20 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:05:41 21 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:06:20 22 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:59 23 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:07:05 24 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:10 25 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 0:07:53 26 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:01 27 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:08:07 28 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:09:25 29 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:40 30 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:09:53 31 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:56 33 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:54 34 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:14:04 35 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:15:00 36 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 0:15:03 37 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:04 38 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:19:09 39 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:19:40 40 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:21:01 41 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:21:08 42 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:59 43 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:24:57 44 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:26:23 45 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:27:18 46 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:27:21 47 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:27:58 48 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:25 49 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:29:47 50 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:30:37 51 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:33:25 52 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:34:18 53 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:34:38 54 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:36:03 55 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:36:13 56 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:37:46 57 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:38:30 58 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:39:06 59 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:39:50 60 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:43:49 61 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:44:09 62 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:44:44 63 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:45:06 64 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:45:35 65 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:47:34 66 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:48:39 67 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:50:31 68 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:52:48 69 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:53:23 70 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:54:06 71 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:54:12 72 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:55:00 73 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:55:59 74 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:56:22 75 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:58:11 76 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:58:35 77 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:59:05 78 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:59:34 79 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:01:01 80 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 1:01:49 81 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:02:20 82 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 1:02:41 83 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:03:08 84 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:03:55 85 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:03:57 86 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:04:31 87 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 1:05:31 88 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:06:33 89 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:06:47 90 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:07:43 91 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 1:08:30 92 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:09:31 93 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:10:00 94 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 1:10:37 95 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:11:40 96 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:13:40 97 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:15:00 98 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 1:15:08 99 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:15:39 100 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:15:41 101 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 1:16:22 102 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 1:16:57 103 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:19:04 104 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:20:28 105 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:22:44 106 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 1:23:17 107 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:24:12 108 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:24:40 109 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 1:25:20 110 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 1:25:43 111 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:32:57 112 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 1:34:35 113 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:35:06 114 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:35:21 115 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:35:46 116 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 1:36:09 117 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 1:36:17 118 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 1:36:31 119 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 1:37:01 120 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:37:28 121 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:37:52 122 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1:39:59 123 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:41:05 124 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:41:45 125 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 1:42:06 126 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 1:42:40 127 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:43:06 128 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:43:38 129 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 1:44:44 130 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 1:45:12 131 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 1:45:28 132 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 1:46:36 133 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 1:46:48 134 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:49:50 135 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:50:20 136 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:50:39 137 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 1:52:00 138 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:52:37 139 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 1:54:15 140 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 1:56:18 141 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 1:56:21 142 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 1:57:28 143 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:57:58 144 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:58:29 145 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 1:58:54 146 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1:59:19 147 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:59:37 148 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:59:44 149 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:00:23 150 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 2:01:20 151 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 2:01:37 152 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 2:02:14 153 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 2:02:18 154 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:02:51 155 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 2:03:18 156 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:04:22 157 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:05:40 158 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 2:05:53 159 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 2:06:15 160 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 2:06:59 161 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 2:08:50 162 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:10:25 163 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2:10:38 164 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:11:24 165 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 2:11:36 166 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:11:56 167 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 2:12:40 168 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 2:14:40 169 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 2:17:28 170 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 2:18:14 171 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 2:23:14 172 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:25:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 111 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 90 3 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 75 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 57 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 54 7 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 53 8 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 53 9 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 48 10 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 48 11 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 47 12 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 13 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 37 14 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 32 15 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 31 16 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 28 17 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 28 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 27 19 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 27 20 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 27 21 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 22 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 24 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 23 25 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 23 26 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 21 27 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 21 28 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 21 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 20 30 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 20 31 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 20 32 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 19 33 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 18 34 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 18 35 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 18 36 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 16 37 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 16 38 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 15 39 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 15 40 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 15 41 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 15 42 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 14 43 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14 44 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 14 45 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 14 46 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 12 47 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 48 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 12 49 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 12 50 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 12 51 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 11 52 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 11 53 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 54 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 11 55 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 10 56 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 57 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 58 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 59 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 9 60 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 9 61 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 9 62 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 8 63 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 8 64 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 7 65 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 7 66 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 7 67 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 7 68 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 7 69 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 7 70 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 71 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 6 72 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 73 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 74 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 6 75 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 6 76 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 5 77 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 78 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 5 79 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 5 80 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 4 81 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 4 82 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 83 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 4 84 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 4 85 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 86 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 3 87 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 88 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 89 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 90 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 91 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 92 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 2 93 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 94 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 95 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 1 96 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 41 pts 2 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 36 3 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 25 4 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 5 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 11 6 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 10 7 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 10 8 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 10 9 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 10 10 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 8 11 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 7 12 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 13 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 5 14 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 15 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 16 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 17 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 18 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 4 19 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 4 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 21 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 22 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 4 23 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 3 24 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 25 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 3 26 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 3 27 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 2 28 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 29 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 2 30 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 31 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 32 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 33 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 2 34 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 35 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 1 36 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1 37 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 1 38 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 1 39 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1 40 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1 41 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1 42 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1 43 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 44 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 pts 2 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 24 3 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 27 4 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 28 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 42 6 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 51 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 59 9 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 85 10 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 90 11 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 95 12 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 95 13 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 98 14 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 100 15 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 103 16 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 104 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 107 18 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 109 19 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 112 20 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 115 21 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 123 22 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 127 23 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 131 24 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 140 25 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 148