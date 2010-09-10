Trending

Cavendish makes it two in a row

HTC-Columbia sprinter pads points classification lead

Image 1 of 25

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wins his second stage at the Vuelta

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wins his second stage at the Vuelta
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 25

The Vuelta passed the Rioja region on stage 13

The Vuelta passed the Rioja region on stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 25

Cavendish strengthened his lead in the green points competition thanks to his second stage win

Cavendish strengthened his lead in the green points competition thanks to his second stage win
(Image credit: Hedwig KrÃ¶ner in Jausiers)
Image 4 of 25

Cavendish bunny hops in celebration

Cavendish bunny hops in celebration
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 25

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) celebrates with a spray of champagne

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) celebrates with a spray of champagne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 25

Igor Anton smiles on the podium

Igor Anton smiles on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 25

The five rode smoothly together

The five rode smoothly together
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 25

The five-rider break worked hard but was caught in the last ten kilometres

The five-rider break worked hard but was caught in the last ten kilometres
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 25

There was one line of vines for every rider

There was one line of vines for every rider
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 25

The peloton was often lined-out in pursuit of the break

The peloton was often lined-out in pursuit of the break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 25

Cavendish celebrates with teammate Martin Velits

Cavendish celebrates with teammate Martin Velits
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 25

Igor Anton (Euskatel-Euskadi) waves to the crowd

Igor Anton (Euskatel-Euskadi) waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 25

Igor Anton (Euskatel-Euskadi) was happy to pull on another red jersey at the VueltA

Igor Anton (Euskatel-Euskadi) was happy to pull on another red jersey at the VueltA
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 25

Cavendish has had lots of practice opening champagne

Cavendish has had lots of practice opening champagne
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 25

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 25

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) puts his arms up in victory

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) puts his arms up in victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 25

Cavendish distanced Hushovd in the sprint

Cavendish distanced Hushovd in the sprint
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 25

CAvendsih won his second Vuelta stage while wearing the green jersey

CAvendsih won his second Vuelta stage while wearing the green jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 25

The little green man won in Burgos

The little green man won in Burgos
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 25

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) bunny hops over the line in Burgos

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) bunny hops over the line in Burgos
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 25

He sprints, he wins, he bunny hops too

He sprints, he wins, he bunny hops too
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 25

Cavendish bunny hops as he win stage 13 of the Vuelta

Cavendish bunny hops as he win stage 13 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 25

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) salutes the crowd

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) salutes the crowd
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 25

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) bunny hops over the line

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) bunny hops over the line
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 25 of 25

Cavendish celebrates with a smile

Cavendish celebrates with a smile
(Image credit: AFP)

After the drought comes the flood, and Mark Cavendish, who was winless in the sprints for 10 stages, broke open the dam with yesterday's victory in Lleida and scored another clear win today in Burgos.

It was a sweet dose of déjà vu for HTC-Columbia as Cavendish was dropped off in a perfect position by his last lead-out man Matt Goss. Clad in green from head to toe, the points classification leader again sealed the deal with ease, finishing off his second consecutive win with a bunny-hop across the finish line.

The last kilometre contained one sharp right-hand bend, and it seemed Cavendish was too far back to contend for the win, but he turned on the jets down the long straightaway and powered to the win ahead of Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) and Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo).

"I was scared we were too far back at two kilometres to go but once again the team did its homework and we knew the last corner was wide," said Cavendish. "So while other riders were braking, we were able to dive-bomb the corner. Goss took the inside and we just bombed through.

"He was so fast coming out of the turn I had a hard time holding his wheel. I usually go with 250 metres to go but I waited until 175 to go because he's just so fast and so strong. I really hope he can get a stage win, too."

Cavendish was quick to praise his teammates who were able to set up the Manxman for victory, despite losing powerhouse Hayden Roulston earlier in the stage.

"I know I keep saying it but I've got an incredible team," said Cavendish. "You could really see it today. Other teams took it up and we let them because we lost Hayden Roulston, who is a big engine, so we had to surf on the edge of the peloton. Yet Peter Velits and Tejay Van Garderen were up there for us, even though they're our GC guys.

"The team is always the key, as I say, it's always better to have a star team than a team of stars. All the guys are committed to the cause. They're all passionate about the sport and its history. They're not just interested in money. I'm so proud to be part of this team."

Race leader Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) enjoyed another quiet day in the red jersey and comfortably finished in the field to maintain his 45 second lead over Vincenzo Nibali (Liguigas-Doimo) and 1:04 advantage on Xavier Tondo (Cervélo TestTeam).

Cavendish added to his points classification lead, while Frenchman David Moncoutie (Cofidis, le crédit en ligne) remains atop the mountains classification in his bid to claim a third-straight polka dot jersey.

The likelihood of a third consecutive win for Cavendish is remote, as tomorrow's stage finishes on a category 1 climb to Peña Cabarga. With three hilltop finishes in a row before the next rest day, the sprinters will take a back seat to the GC men for the rest of the week.

Sprinters hold court once again

The points classification battle heated up very early as the first intermediate sprint arrived only 8.4km into the day's 196km route from Rincón de Soto to Burgos. Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) took top honours, besting Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) and points leader Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia). Farrar started the day in second place on the points classification, nine points behind Cavendish, and reduced the Manxman's lead to six points.

With that order of business out of the way, riders vied for early breakaway detail and after 30 kilometres a quintet threw their collective hats into the ring: Allan Davis (Astana), Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Giampaolo Cheula (Footon-Servetto), Manuele Mori (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Niki Terpstra (Team Milram). No alarm bells sounded in the Euskaltel-Euskadi camp of leader Igor Anton as Mori was best placed on general classification, 52:52 down in 69th place, and the escapees rapidly put time into the peloton.

At the 53 kilometre mark the breakaway's lead had stretched out to 7:58 which prompted HTC-Columbia to take up the chase in the hopes of another field sprint opportunity for Mark Cavendish. Garmin-Transitions, too, chipped in to assist as they had high hopes for a second stage win by Tyler Farrar.

With both American-based ProTour teams setting tempo, the five escapees saw their lead cut in half where it stabilized at approximately four minutes.

The break stayed together over the stage's pair of category three climbs - the Alto de Pradilla at km 136 and Alto de Valmala at km 160 - and with the mountains out of the way for the day, the peloton got to work to bring back the escapees.

With 36km to go at the summit of the Alto de Valmala, the breakaway's lead had again been cut in half to two minutes and the teams of the sprinters knew they had ample time to absorb the quintet on the fast run-in to Burgos.

At 10km to go the break held a tenuous 40-second lead but with 156km of riding off the front in their legs they did not have the strength to resist much longer. HTC-Columbia, Garmin-Transitions and Quick Step all took strong pulls at the head of the field and just inside of 5km to go it was gruppo compatto.

No one team dominated the run-in to the finish as HTC-Columbia, Garmin-Transitions, Quick Step and Liquigas-Doimo all had their stints at the front. Team Katusha led the peloton into the final turn at 500m to go, but HTC-Columbia's Matt Goss took over at the front on the lengthy finishing straight with Cavendish tucked in his wake waiting to pounce. And pounce he did, as Cavendish accelerated away from his sprint rivals to take his second stage in as many days and extend his points classification lead over Tyler Farrar.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia4:50:18
2Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
4Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
5Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
7Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
8Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
10Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
11Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
12Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
13Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
14Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
15Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
16Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
17Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
18Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
19Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
20Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
21Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
22William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
23Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
24Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
25Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
28Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
29Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
30Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
31Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
32Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
33Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
35Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
36Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
37Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
38Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
39Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
41Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
42Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
43Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
44Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
45Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
46Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
47Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
48Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
49Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
51Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
52Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
53David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
54Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
55Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
56Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
57Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
58Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
59Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
60Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
61Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
62Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
63Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
64Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
65Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
66Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
67Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
68Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
69Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
70Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
71Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
72Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
73Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
74Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
75Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
76David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
77Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
78Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
79David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
80Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
81Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
82Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
83Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
84Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
85Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
86Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
87Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
88Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
89Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
90Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
91Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
92Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
93Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
94Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
95Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
96Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
97Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
98Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
99Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
100Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
101Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
102Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
103Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
104Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
105Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
106Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
107Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
108Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
109Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
110Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
111Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
112Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
113Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
114Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
115Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
116Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
117Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
118Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
119Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
120Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
121Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
122Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
123Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
124Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
125Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
126Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
127Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
128Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
129Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
130Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
131Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:25
132Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
133Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:00:28
134Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
135Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
136Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
137Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
138Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
139Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
140Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
141Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:36
142Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:00:49
143Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:00:52
144David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
145Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:00:56
146David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
147Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
148Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
149Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
150Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:01:00
151David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
152Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
153Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
154Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
155Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
156Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
157Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
158Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
159Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
160Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
161Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:13
162Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:58
163Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:08
164Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:02:17
165David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:02:54
166Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:02:55
167Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:03:02
168Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:03:09
169Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:50
170Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:06:18
171Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia0:07:10
172Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
DNSJulian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
DNFHayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia25pts
2Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team20
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo16
4Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ14
5Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto12
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions10
7Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha9
8Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
9Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team7
10Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto6
11Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia5
12Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
13Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale3
14Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
15Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram1

Sprint 1 - Calahorra, km. 8.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions4pts
2Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step2
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia1

Sprint 2 - Villasur de Herreros, km. 171
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram4pts
2Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto2
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Pradilla (Cat. 3) km. 136
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allan Davis (Aus) Astana3pts
2Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Valmala (Cat. 3) km. 160
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram2
3Allan Davis (Aus) Astana1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Footon - Servetto14:30:54
2Team HTC - Columbia
3FDJ
4Cervelo Test Team
5Lampre - Farese Vini
6Liquigas - Doimo
7AG2R - La Mondiale
8Team Milram
9Euskaltel - Euskadi
10Team Katusha
11Quick Step
12Cofidis, le credit en ligne
13Xacobeo Galicia
14BBOX Bouygues Telecom
15Caisse D'Epargne
16Astana
17Rabobank
18Team Saxo Bank
19Garmin - Transitions
20Omega Pharma - Lotto
21Andalucia - Cajasur

General classification after stage 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi56:28:03
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:45
3Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:01:04
4Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:17
5Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:29
6Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:57
7Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:02:07
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne0:02:13
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:02:30
10Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
11Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:02:37
12Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:02:53
13Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:03:03
14Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:16
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:03:27
16Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:03:40
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:16
18Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:50
19David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:05:04
20David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:05:41
21David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:06:20
22Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:59
23Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:07:05
24Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:10
25Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ0:07:53
26Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:01
27Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:08:07
28Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:09:25
29Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:09:40
30Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:09:53
31Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:56
33Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:54
34Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:14:04
35Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:15:00
36Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ0:15:03
37Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:04
38David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:19:09
39Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:19:40
40Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:21:01
41Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:21:08
42Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:59
43Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:24:57
44Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:26:23
45Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:27:18
46Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:27:21
47Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:27:58
48Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:28:25
49Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:29:47
50Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:30:37
51Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia0:33:25
52Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:34:18
53Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:34:38
54Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:36:03
55Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:36:13
56Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:37:46
57Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:38:30
58Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:39:06
59Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:39:50
60Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:43:49
61Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:44:09
62Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:44:44
63Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:45:06
64Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:45:35
65Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:47:34
66Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:48:39
67Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:50:31
68Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:52:48
69Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:53:23
70Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:54:06
71Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:54:12
72Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:55:00
73Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:55:59
74Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:56:22
75Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:58:11
76Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:58:35
77Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:59:05
78Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:59:34
79Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:01:01
80Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ1:01:49
81Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:02:20
82Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank1:02:41
83Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:03:08
84Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:03:55
85Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:03:57
86Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:04:31
87Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank1:05:31
88Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:06:33
89Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:06:47
90Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:07:43
91Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team1:08:30
92Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:09:31
93Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:10:00
94Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo1:10:37
95Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:11:40
96Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:13:40
97Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:15:00
98Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram1:15:08
99Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:15:39
100Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:15:41
101Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana1:16:22
102Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step1:16:57
103Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:19:04
104Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:20:28
105Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:22:44
106Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram1:23:17
107Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:24:12
108Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:24:40
109Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana1:25:20
110Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram1:25:43
111Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:32:57
112Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ1:34:35
113Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:35:06
114Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:35:21
115Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:35:46
116Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram1:36:09
117Allan Davis (Aus) Astana1:36:17
118Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto1:36:31
119Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ1:37:01
120Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:37:28
121Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:37:52
122Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1:39:59
123William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:41:05
124Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:41:45
125Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team1:42:06
126Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia1:42:40
127David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:43:06
128Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:43:38
129Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank1:44:44
130Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram1:45:12
131David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions1:45:28
132Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step1:46:36
133Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto1:46:48
134Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:49:50
135Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:50:20
136Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:50:39
137Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team1:52:00
138Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:52:37
139Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ1:54:15
140Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank1:56:18
141Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank1:56:21
142Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ1:57:28
143David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:57:58
144Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:58:29
145Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step1:58:54
146Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1:59:19
147Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:59:37
148Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:59:44
149Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:00:23
150Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions2:01:20
151Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank2:01:37
152Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step2:02:14
153Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step2:02:18
154Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:02:51
155Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram2:03:18
156Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:04:22
157Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:05:40
158Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions2:05:53
159Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia2:06:15
160Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto2:06:59
161Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia2:08:50
162Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur2:10:25
163Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2:10:38
164Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha2:11:24
165Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions2:11:36
166Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha2:11:56
167Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team2:12:40
168Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank2:14:40
169Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia2:17:28
170Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank2:18:14
171Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2:23:14
172Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:25:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia111pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions90
3Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi75
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto67
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team57
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo54
7David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne53
8Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo53
9Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha48
10Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha48
11Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ47
12Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi38
13Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia37
14Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini32
15Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step31
16Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team28
17Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia28
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale27
19Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto27
20Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram27
21David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
22Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto24
24Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne23
25Allan Davis (Aus) Astana23
26Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne21
27Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia21
28Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia21
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo20
30Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne20
31Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step20
32Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale19
33Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha18
34Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom18
35Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank18
36Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne16
37Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha16
38Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur15
39Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step15
40Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank15
41Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank15
42Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank14
43Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo14
44Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana14
45Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale14
46Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team12
47Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
48Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur12
49Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne12
50Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ12
51David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne11
52Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana11
53Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto11
54Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale11
55Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia10
56Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank10
57Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
58Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
59Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ9
60Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto9
61Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team9
62Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom8
63Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia8
64Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram7
65Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions7
66Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team7
67Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank7
68Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana7
69Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team7
70Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
71David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia6
72Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
73Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
74Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram6
75Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ6
76Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto5
77Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur5
78William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom5
79Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto5
80Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ4
81Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram4
82David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
83Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne4
84Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale4
85Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
86Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram3
87Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
88Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
89Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
90Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
91Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
92Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia2
93Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
94Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
95Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step1
96Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne41pts
2Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia36
3Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia25
4Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15
5Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team11
6Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ10
7Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team10
8Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom10
9Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia10
10Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step8
11Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram7
12Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
13Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha5
14David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5
15Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
16Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
17Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur5
18Allan Davis (Aus) Astana4
19Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne4
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
21Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
22Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ4
23Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha3
24Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur3
25Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne3
26Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia3
27Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne2
28Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
29Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank2
30Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
31Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
32Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
33Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto2
34Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
35Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank1
36David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1
37Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo1
38Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana1
39Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1
40Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1
41Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1
42Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1
43Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
44Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8pts
2Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team24
3Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia27
4David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne28
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo42
6Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne51
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto56
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne59
9Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank85
10Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ90
11Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha95
12David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne95
13Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia98
14Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi100
15Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto103
16David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia104
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo107
18Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia109
19Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step112
20Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur115
21Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank123
22Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom127
23Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo131
24Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team140
25Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne148

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caisse D'Epargne168:52:16
2Team Katusha0:06:46
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:49
4Cervelo Test Team0:10:46
5Omega Pharma - Lotto0:12:50
6AG2R - La Mondiale0:13:51
7Xacobeo Galicia0:15:06
8Liquigas - Doimo0:25:27
9Astana0:29:16
10Lampre - Farese Vini0:31:52
11Team HTC - Columbia0:43:01
12Rabobank0:46:30
13FDJ0:47:03
14Team Saxo Bank0:57:28
15Cofidis, le credit en ligne1:07:55
16Garmin - Transitions1:20:26
17Team Milram1:21:05
18Andalucia - Cajasur1:46:51
19Quick Step1:46:52
20BBOX Bouygues Telecom2:10:03
21Footon - Servetto3:16:50

