Cavendish makes it two in a row
HTC-Columbia sprinter pads points classification lead
Stage 13: Rincón de Soto - Burgos
After the drought comes the flood, and Mark Cavendish, who was winless in the sprints for 10 stages, broke open the dam with yesterday's victory in Lleida and scored another clear win today in Burgos.
It was a sweet dose of déjà vu for HTC-Columbia as Cavendish was dropped off in a perfect position by his last lead-out man Matt Goss. Clad in green from head to toe, the points classification leader again sealed the deal with ease, finishing off his second consecutive win with a bunny-hop across the finish line.
The last kilometre contained one sharp right-hand bend, and it seemed Cavendish was too far back to contend for the win, but he turned on the jets down the long straightaway and powered to the win ahead of Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) and Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo).
"I was scared we were too far back at two kilometres to go but once again the team did its homework and we knew the last corner was wide," said Cavendish. "So while other riders were braking, we were able to dive-bomb the corner. Goss took the inside and we just bombed through.
"He was so fast coming out of the turn I had a hard time holding his wheel. I usually go with 250 metres to go but I waited until 175 to go because he's just so fast and so strong. I really hope he can get a stage win, too."
Cavendish was quick to praise his teammates who were able to set up the Manxman for victory, despite losing powerhouse Hayden Roulston earlier in the stage.
"I know I keep saying it but I've got an incredible team," said Cavendish. "You could really see it today. Other teams took it up and we let them because we lost Hayden Roulston, who is a big engine, so we had to surf on the edge of the peloton. Yet Peter Velits and Tejay Van Garderen were up there for us, even though they're our GC guys.
"The team is always the key, as I say, it's always better to have a star team than a team of stars. All the guys are committed to the cause. They're all passionate about the sport and its history. They're not just interested in money. I'm so proud to be part of this team."
Race leader Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) enjoyed another quiet day in the red jersey and comfortably finished in the field to maintain his 45 second lead over Vincenzo Nibali (Liguigas-Doimo) and 1:04 advantage on Xavier Tondo (Cervélo TestTeam).
Cavendish added to his points classification lead, while Frenchman David Moncoutie (Cofidis, le crédit en ligne) remains atop the mountains classification in his bid to claim a third-straight polka dot jersey.
The likelihood of a third consecutive win for Cavendish is remote, as tomorrow's stage finishes on a category 1 climb to Peña Cabarga. With three hilltop finishes in a row before the next rest day, the sprinters will take a back seat to the GC men for the rest of the week.
Sprinters hold court once again
The points classification battle heated up very early as the first intermediate sprint arrived only 8.4km into the day's 196km route from Rincón de Soto to Burgos. Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) took top honours, besting Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) and points leader Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia). Farrar started the day in second place on the points classification, nine points behind Cavendish, and reduced the Manxman's lead to six points.
With that order of business out of the way, riders vied for early breakaway detail and after 30 kilometres a quintet threw their collective hats into the ring: Allan Davis (Astana), Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Giampaolo Cheula (Footon-Servetto), Manuele Mori (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Niki Terpstra (Team Milram). No alarm bells sounded in the Euskaltel-Euskadi camp of leader Igor Anton as Mori was best placed on general classification, 52:52 down in 69th place, and the escapees rapidly put time into the peloton.
At the 53 kilometre mark the breakaway's lead had stretched out to 7:58 which prompted HTC-Columbia to take up the chase in the hopes of another field sprint opportunity for Mark Cavendish. Garmin-Transitions, too, chipped in to assist as they had high hopes for a second stage win by Tyler Farrar.
With both American-based ProTour teams setting tempo, the five escapees saw their lead cut in half where it stabilized at approximately four minutes.
The break stayed together over the stage's pair of category three climbs - the Alto de Pradilla at km 136 and Alto de Valmala at km 160 - and with the mountains out of the way for the day, the peloton got to work to bring back the escapees.
With 36km to go at the summit of the Alto de Valmala, the breakaway's lead had again been cut in half to two minutes and the teams of the sprinters knew they had ample time to absorb the quintet on the fast run-in to Burgos.
At 10km to go the break held a tenuous 40-second lead but with 156km of riding off the front in their legs they did not have the strength to resist much longer. HTC-Columbia, Garmin-Transitions and Quick Step all took strong pulls at the head of the field and just inside of 5km to go it was gruppo compatto.
No one team dominated the run-in to the finish as HTC-Columbia, Garmin-Transitions, Quick Step and Liquigas-Doimo all had their stints at the front. Team Katusha led the peloton into the final turn at 500m to go, but HTC-Columbia's Matt Goss took over at the front on the lengthy finishing straight with Cavendish tucked in his wake waiting to pounce. And pounce he did, as Cavendish accelerated away from his sprint rivals to take his second stage in as many days and extend his points classification lead over Tyler Farrar.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|4:50:18
|2
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|5
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|7
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|10
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|11
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|12
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|13
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|14
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|15
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|16
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|17
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|20
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|21
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|22
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|23
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|24
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|25
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|28
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|29
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|30
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|31
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|32
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|33
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|34
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|35
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|36
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|37
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|38
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|39
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|41
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|42
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|43
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|44
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|45
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|46
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|47
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|52
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|53
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|54
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|55
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|56
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|57
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|58
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|59
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|60
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|61
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|62
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|63
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|64
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|65
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|66
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|67
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|68
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|69
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|70
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|71
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|72
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|73
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|74
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|75
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|76
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|77
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|78
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|79
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|80
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|81
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|82
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|83
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|84
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|85
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|86
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|87
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|88
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|89
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|90
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|91
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|92
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|93
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|94
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|95
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|96
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|97
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|98
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|99
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|100
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|102
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|103
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|104
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|105
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|106
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|107
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|108
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|109
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|110
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|111
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|112
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|113
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|114
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|115
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|116
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|117
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|118
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|119
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|120
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|121
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|122
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|123
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|124
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|125
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|126
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|127
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|128
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|129
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|130
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|131
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:25
|132
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|133
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:28
|134
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|135
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|136
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|137
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|138
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|139
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|140
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|141
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:36
|142
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:49
|143
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:52
|144
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|145
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:00:56
|146
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|147
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|148
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|149
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|150
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:00
|151
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|152
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|153
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|154
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|155
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
|156
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|157
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|158
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|159
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|160
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|161
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:13
|162
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:58
|163
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:08
|164
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:02:17
|165
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:02:54
|166
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:02:55
|167
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:02
|168
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:03:09
|169
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:50
|170
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:06:18
|171
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:07:10
|172
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|DNS
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|DNF
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|25
|pts
|2
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|20
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|4
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|14
|5
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|12
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|10
|7
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|8
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|9
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|10
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|6
|11
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|5
|12
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|13
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|15
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|4
|pts
|2
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|4
|pts
|2
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|2
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|3
|pts
|2
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|2
|3
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Footon - Servetto
|14:30:54
|2
|Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|FDJ
|4
|Cervelo Test Team
|5
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|6
|Liquigas - Doimo
|7
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|8
|Team Milram
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|Team Katusha
|11
|Quick Step
|12
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|13
|Xacobeo Galicia
|14
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|15
|Caisse D'Epargne
|16
|Astana
|17
|Rabobank
|18
|Team Saxo Bank
|19
|Garmin - Transitions
|20
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|21
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|56:28:03
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:45
|3
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:04
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:17
|5
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:29
|6
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:57
|7
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:02:07
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:02:13
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:02:30
|10
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:02:37
|12
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:02:53
|13
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:03:03
|14
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:16
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:03:27
|16
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:03:40
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:16
|18
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:50
|19
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:05:04
|20
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:05:41
|21
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:06:20
|22
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:59
|23
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:07:05
|24
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:10
|25
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:53
|26
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:01
|27
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:08:07
|28
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:09:25
|29
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:40
|30
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:09:53
|31
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|32
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:56
|33
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:54
|34
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:14:04
|35
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:15:00
|36
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:03
|37
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:04
|38
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:19:09
|39
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:19:40
|40
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:21:01
|41
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:21:08
|42
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:59
|43
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:24:57
|44
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:26:23
|45
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:27:18
|46
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:27:21
|47
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:27:58
|48
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:28:25
|49
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:29:47
|50
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:30:37
|51
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:33:25
|52
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:34:18
|53
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:34:38
|54
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:36:03
|55
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:36:13
|56
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:37:46
|57
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:38:30
|58
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:39:06
|59
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:39:50
|60
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:43:49
|61
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:44:09
|62
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:44:44
|63
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:45:06
|64
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:45:35
|65
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:47:34
|66
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:48:39
|67
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:50:31
|68
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:52:48
|69
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:53:23
|70
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:54:06
|71
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:54:12
|72
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:55:00
|73
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:55:59
|74
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:56:22
|75
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:58:11
|76
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:58:35
|77
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:59:05
|78
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:59:34
|79
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:01:01
|80
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|1:01:49
|81
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:02:20
|82
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|1:02:41
|83
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:03:08
|84
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:03:55
|85
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:03:57
|86
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:04:31
|87
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|1:05:31
|88
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:06:33
|89
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:06:47
|90
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:07:43
|91
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|1:08:30
|92
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:09:31
|93
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:10:00
|94
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:10:37
|95
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:11:40
|96
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:13:40
|97
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:15:00
|98
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|1:15:08
|99
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1:15:39
|100
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:15:41
|101
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|1:16:22
|102
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|1:16:57
|103
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:19:04
|104
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:20:28
|105
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:22:44
|106
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|1:23:17
|107
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:24:12
|108
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:24:40
|109
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|1:25:20
|110
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|1:25:43
|111
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:32:57
|112
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|1:34:35
|113
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:35:06
|114
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:35:21
|115
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:35:46
|116
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|1:36:09
|117
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|1:36:17
|118
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|1:36:31
|119
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|1:37:01
|120
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:37:28
|121
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:37:52
|122
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1:39:59
|123
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:41:05
|124
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:41:45
|125
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|1:42:06
|126
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:42:40
|127
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:43:06
|128
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:43:38
|129
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|1:44:44
|130
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|1:45:12
|131
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|1:45:28
|132
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|1:46:36
|133
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|1:46:48
|134
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:49:50
|135
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:50:20
|136
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:50:39
|137
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
|1:52:00
|138
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:52:37
|139
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|1:54:15
|140
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|1:56:18
|141
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|1:56:21
|142
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|1:57:28
|143
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1:57:58
|144
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:58:29
|145
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|1:58:54
|146
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:59:19
|147
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:59:37
|148
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:59:44
|149
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:00:23
|150
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|2:01:20
|151
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|2:01:37
|152
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|2:02:14
|153
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|2:02:18
|154
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:02:51
|155
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|2:03:18
|156
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:04:22
|157
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:05:40
|158
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|2:05:53
|159
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|2:06:15
|160
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|2:06:59
|161
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|2:08:50
|162
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:10:25
|163
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2:10:38
|164
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:11:24
|165
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|2:11:36
|166
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:11:56
|167
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|2:12:40
|168
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|2:14:40
|169
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|2:17:28
|170
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|2:18:14
|171
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|2:23:14
|172
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2:25:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|111
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|90
|3
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|75
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|57
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|7
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|53
|8
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|53
|9
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|48
|10
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|11
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|47
|12
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|13
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|37
|14
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|32
|15
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|31
|16
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|28
|17
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|28
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|27
|19
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|27
|20
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|27
|21
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|25
|22
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|25
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|24
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|23
|25
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|23
|26
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|21
|27
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|21
|28
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|21
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|30
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|20
|31
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|20
|32
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|19
|33
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|18
|34
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|18
|35
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|36
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|16
|37
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|38
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|15
|39
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|15
|40
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|41
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|15
|42
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|14
|43
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|44
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|14
|45
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|14
|46
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|12
|47
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|48
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|12
|49
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|12
|50
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|12
|51
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|11
|52
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|11
|53
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|54
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|11
|55
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|10
|56
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|57
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|58
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|59
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|9
|60
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|9
|61
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|9
|62
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|8
|63
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|8
|64
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|65
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|7
|66
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|67
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|68
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|7
|69
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|70
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|71
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|6
|72
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|73
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|74
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|75
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|76
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|5
|77
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|5
|78
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|5
|79
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|5
|80
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|4
|81
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|4
|82
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|83
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|4
|84
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|4
|85
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|86
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|87
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|88
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|89
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|90
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|91
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|92
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|93
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|94
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|95
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|1
|96
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|41
|pts
|2
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|36
|3
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|25
|4
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|5
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|11
|6
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|10
|7
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|10
|8
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|10
|9
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|10
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|8
|11
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|7
|12
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|13
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|14
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|15
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|16
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|17
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|5
|18
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|4
|19
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|4
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|21
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|22
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|4
|23
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|24
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|25
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|3
|26
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|27
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|2
|28
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|29
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|30
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|31
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|32
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|33
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|2
|34
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|35
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|36
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1
|37
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|38
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|1
|39
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1
|40
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|41
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1
|42
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|43
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|44
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|pts
|2
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|24
|3
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|27
|4
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|28
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|42
|6
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|51
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|59
|9
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|85
|10
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|90
|11
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|95
|12
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|95
|13
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|98
|14
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|100
|15
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|103
|16
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|104
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|107
|18
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|109
|19
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|112
|20
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|115
|21
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|123
|22
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|127
|23
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|131
|24
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|140
|25
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|148
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caisse D'Epargne
|168:52:16
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:06:46
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:49
|4
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:10:46
|5
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:12:50
|6
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:13:51
|7
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:15:06
|8
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:25:27
|9
|Astana
|0:29:16
|10
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|0:31:52
|11
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:43:01
|12
|Rabobank
|0:46:30
|13
|FDJ
|0:47:03
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:57:28
|15
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|1:07:55
|16
|Garmin - Transitions
|1:20:26
|17
|Team Milram
|1:21:05
|18
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|1:46:51
|19
|Quick Step
|1:46:52
|20
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2:10:03
|21
|Footon - Servetto
|3:16:50
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy