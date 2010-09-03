Petacchi notches up Vuelta stage win
Cavendish a bridesmaid again in Orihuela
Stage 7: Murcia - Orihuela
Alessandro Petacchi has added a Vuelta a España stage victory to his two stage wins and green jersey at this year’s Tour de France to prove he is still one of the world’s best sprinters at the age of 36.
The Lampre-Farnese Vini rider was given a perfect lead out by his teammates and then got the jump on HTC-Columbia's Mark Cavendish. The Manxman never had the speed to challenge Petacchi. Saxo Bank's JJ Haedo made a late push for third over Andreas Stauff of Quick Step, with Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) fifth.
Cavendish did however score enough points to take the green points jersey from the shoulders of Igor Anton. He leads the classification by three points over Garmin-Transitions' Tyler Farrar.
The race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had another strong finish, this time netting tenth place to secure his time in the jersey for another day.
It was Petacchi’s 20th career stage victory at the Vuelta
“I’m happy to have won. After the Tour de France I’ve had one of the worse periods of my career. I’ve spent more time with my solicitor than my family and it’s been difficult,” Petacchi said, referring to the serious ongoing doping investigation in Italy that first emerged in the final week of the Tour de France.
Petacchi is under investigation for alleged use of banned oxygen transporter Pfc and albumin but has still to be formally accused or face a disciplinary hearing and so can continue to race. On Thursday, his wife was questioned for three hours as part of the investigation by the Italian Olympic Committee officials.
“For 25 days I trained very little, so winning here makes me really happy,” he continued. "Until yesterday I was so-so. I didn’t have the legs for yesterday’s climb and on the hills I’m still not at my best. In the finale I felt really good and my teammates were fantastic at bringing to an ideal position for the sprint. I think I did a great sprint. It’s always difficult to win sprints but it is particularly difficult to win here because of the number of fast riders that are competing in the Vuelta. I really needed this one.”
“Getting twenty wins in a grand tour isn’t an easy. My 52 stage wins in the three grand tours at the age of 36 shows young riders that you can have a long and successful career but it also requires a lot of sacrifices.”
Despite his win, Petacchi played down his chances of securing a place in the Italian team for the world championships.
“The world championship is another story because it’s a 260km race. It’s difficult to think that 100 riders will contest a sprint for the rainbow jersey because you need to have a great condition. I’ve got to improve my form before deciding anything and it’s up to [national coach Paolo] Bettini to decide anyway.”
Mark Cavendish was pretty relaxed despite losing to Petacchi and again failing to win at the Vuelta.
“I was on Petacchi’s wheel and a Quick Step rider came to the front. He was sprinting but not sprinting. It was my problem for being in the box; I should have been out of it if I wanted to go for the win," he said.
"My team did a good job, so I’m disappointed. I’m in the points jersey, so that’s ok but I can send congratulations to Petacchi. He’s a great guy.”
A day for the sprinters
With the stage always likely to end in a sprint, few riders were interested in fighting to get in the early break of the 187.1km stage around the Murcia region.
Of course there is always someone looking for some glory, television time and perhaps a contract for next season. For a combination of those reasons, Vladimir Isaichev (Xacobeo Galicia) jumped away after just two kilometres and he was quickly joined by Dominik Roels (Milram), Martin Pedersen (Footon–Servetto), Vladimir Isaichev, (Xacobeo Galicia) and Jorge Montenegro (Andalucia Cajasur). The break of the day was underway.
The peloton let them open a big gap, with it touching nine minutes at one point, but HTC-Columbia, Garmin-Transitions and Lampre-Farnese Vini all put one rider on the front to control the chase. Lars Bak (HTC-Columbia), David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) and Daniele Righi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) all did long and frequent turns on the front. The gap fell to a more manageable six minutes when the riders hit the feed zone after 85km and it was already pretty clear the stage would end in a sprint.
As expected, the only climb of the day, the Puerto de Hondón de los Frailes helped the chase. Dominik Roels (Milram) punctured on the climb but got back as the gap came down to four minutes on the descent.
Lars Bak tried to control the tempo on the peloton on the climb and nobody seemed to suffer except for Spain’s Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky). Like many of his teammates, he has been struggling with a virus and even spent time in hospital last night.
He managed to survive in the peloton on the flat but was suffered on the climb. The race doctor advised him to retire and he climbed off and his Vuelta was sadly over. He was the third Team Sky rider forced to quit the race due to illness. Ben Swift and John-Lee Augustyn quit on stage three.
The peloton almost seemed to hesitate, willing to perhaps wait for their comrade Flecha, but as ever, the race must go on, and the breakaway upped the pace to try and stay clear.
HTC-Columbia hit the front and lined out the peloton but it was too much and too soon and they burnt their riders before the final kilometre. Lampre-Farnese Vin then took over and set up Petacchi. He went early but had the speed and the clever move to the right, to trap Cavendish behind him. It was lesson of experienced sprinting from the Italian veteran and his teammates.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4:36:12
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|3
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|6
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|11
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|12
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|16
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|17
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|18
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|19
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|21
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|22
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|23
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|24
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|26
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|27
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|30
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|31
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|32
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|33
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|34
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|35
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|36
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|37
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|38
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|39
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|40
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|41
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
|42
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|43
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|44
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|45
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|46
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|47
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|48
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|49
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|50
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|51
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|52
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|53
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|54
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|55
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|56
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|57
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|58
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|59
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|60
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|61
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|62
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|63
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|64
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|65
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|66
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|67
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|68
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|69
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|70
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|71
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|72
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|73
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|74
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|75
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|76
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|77
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|78
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|79
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|80
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|81
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|82
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|83
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|84
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|86
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|87
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|88
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|89
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|90
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|91
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|92
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|93
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|94
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|95
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|96
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|97
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|98
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|99
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|100
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|101
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|102
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|103
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|104
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|105
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|106
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|107
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
|108
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|109
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|110
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|111
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|112
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|113
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|114
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|115
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|116
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|117
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|118
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|119
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|120
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|121
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|122
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|123
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|124
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|125
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky
|126
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|127
|Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|128
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|129
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|130
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|131
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|132
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:33
|133
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:38
|134
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:39
|135
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:42
|136
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:43
|137
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|138
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:00:48
|139
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:49
|140
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:58
|141
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|142
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|143
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|144
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|145
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|146
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:02
|147
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|148
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|149
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|150
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|151
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|152
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|153
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|154
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|155
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|156
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|157
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|158
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|159
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|160
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
|161
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|162
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|163
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|164
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|165
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky
|166
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky
|167
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|168
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|169
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|170
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:01:25
|171
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:01:32
|172
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:36
|173
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|174
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|175
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|176
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|177
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|178
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|179
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|180
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:01
|181
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:09
|182
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|183
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|184
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:16
|185
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|186
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:24
|187
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:02:26
|188
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:34
|189
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:20
|190
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:06:04
|191
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:13:52
|192
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|DNF
|Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|4
|pts
|2
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|3
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|4
|pts
|2
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|3
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|25
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|20
|3
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|4
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|14
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|12
|6
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|7
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|9
|8
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|7
|10
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|11
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|5
|12
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|4
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|14
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|15
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|pts
|2
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|2
|3
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick Step
|13:48:36
|2
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|3
|Liquigas - Doimo
|4
|Astana
|5
|FDJ
|6
|Team HTC - Columbia
|7
|Team Milram
|8
|Cervelo Test Team
|9
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|10
|Garmin - Transitions
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|13
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|14
|Caisse d'Epargne
|15
|Team Katusha
|16
|Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Xacobeo Galicia
|18
|Footon - Servetto
|19
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|20
|Rabobank
|21
|SKY Professional Cycling Team
|22
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27:12:38
|2
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:10
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:12
|5
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:16
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:29
|7
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:49
|8
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:50
|9
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:00:54
|10
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:55
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|12
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:01
|13
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|14
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:01:11
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:19
|16
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:21
|17
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:24
|18
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:33
|20
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:14
|21
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:02:15
|22
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:19
|23
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:02:20
|24
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:27
|25
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:28
|26
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:30
|27
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:40
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:44
|29
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:54
|30
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:03:01
|31
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:03:09
|32
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:15
|33
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:56
|34
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:03:59
|35
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:04:09
|36
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:17
|37
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:33
|38
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:58
|39
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:05:01
|40
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:05:03
|41
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:05:27
|42
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:05:44
|43
|Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:06:10
|44
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:06:12
|45
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:37
|46
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:06:58
|47
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:06:59
|48
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:00
|49
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:07:39
|50
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:51
|51
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:02
|52
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:22
|53
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:10:24
|54
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:10:39
|55
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:54
|56
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:12:43
|57
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:01
|58
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:17
|59
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:13:18
|60
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:13:48
|61
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:14:59
|62
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:15:12
|63
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:15:30
|64
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:15:57
|65
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:16:02
|66
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:16:09
|67
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:16:42
|68
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:50
|69
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:17:16
|70
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:18:24
|71
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:18:56
|72
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:19:50
|73
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:19:52
|74
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:19:53
|75
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:09
|76
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:20:40
|77
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:21:14
|78
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:21:15
|79
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:21:50
|80
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:14
|81
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:23:19
|82
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:23:26
|83
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:23:44
|84
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:26:09
|85
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:26:26
|86
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:27:32
|87
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|88
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:28:10
|89
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:28:54
|90
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:29:09
|91
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:30:00
|92
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:30:03
|93
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:30:45
|94
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:30:56
|95
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:31:24
|96
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:31:35
|97
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:31:43
|98
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:31:45
|99
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:31:55
|100
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky
|0:33:02
|101
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:33:19
|102
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:33:59
|103
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:34:00
|104
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:34:25
|105
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:34:39
|106
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:35:19
|107
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:35:33
|108
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:37:18
|109
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:37:29
|110
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:37:38
|111
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:37:40
|112
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:38:04
|113
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:38:17
|114
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:38:50
|115
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:39:16
|116
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:40:28
|117
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:40:30
|118
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|0:40:32
|119
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|0:40:36
|120
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:40:49
|121
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:40:55
|122
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:41:08
|123
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:41:12
|124
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|125
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:41:14
|126
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:41:52
|127
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:42:14
|128
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:42:19
|129
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:42:31
|130
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:42:59
|131
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:44:04
|132
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|0:44:09
|133
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:44:16
|134
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:44:36
|135
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:44:49
|136
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:44:50
|137
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|0:44:52
|138
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:46:43
|139
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:47:11
|140
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:47:26
|141
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:47:28
|142
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:47:32
|143
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:48:40
|144
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|0:48:43
|145
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:48:52
|146
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:48:54
|147
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|0:48:58
|148
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|0:49:08
|149
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:49:12
|150
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:49:26
|151
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|0:50:21
|152
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:50:26
|153
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
|0:50:30
|154
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:50:39
|155
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:51:10
|156
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:51:32
|157
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:52:18
|158
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:52:35
|159
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:53:06
|160
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:53:11
|161
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:53:31
|162
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:53:37
|163
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:53:56
|164
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
|0:54:15
|165
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:54:29
|166
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky
|0:55:46
|167
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:56:12
|168
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|0:56:24
|169
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:56:25
|170
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:56:46
|171
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:56:50
|172
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:57:33
|173
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|174
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:57:45
|175
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:57:46
|176
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|0:57:54
|177
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|0:57:56
|178
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:58:32
|179
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:58:34
|180
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:58:55
|181
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:59:07
|182
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:59:11
|183
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|1:01:36
|184
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:01:46
|185
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1:02:07
|186
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1:03:15
|187
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1:04:21
|188
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:05:01
|189
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky
|1:06:38
|190
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|1:12:03
|191
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:12:14
|192
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|1:27:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|56
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|53
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|51
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|5
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|6
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|34
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|34
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|33
|9
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|28
|11
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|28
|12
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|13
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|25
|14
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|25
|15
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|24
|17
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|21
|18
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|20
|19
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|20
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|17
|21
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|17
|22
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|14
|23
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|14
|24
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|12
|25
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|12
|26
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|11
|27
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|11
|28
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|10
|29
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|9
|30
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|31
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|32
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|8
|33
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|34
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|35
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|36
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|37
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|38
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|39
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|6
|40
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|41
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|42
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|5
|43
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|44
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|5
|45
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|5
|46
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|5
|47
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|5
|48
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|49
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|4
|50
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|4
|51
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|4
|52
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|4
|53
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|4
|54
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|3
|55
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|3
|56
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|57
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|58
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|3
|59
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|60
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|3
|61
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|62
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|63
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|64
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|65
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|66
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|67
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2
|68
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|69
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|1
|70
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|13
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|8
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|6
|4
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|5
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|5
|7
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|8
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|5
|9
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|10
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|12
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|3
|13
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|2
|14
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|16
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|2
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|18
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|19
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|20
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|21
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|28
|3
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|60
|4
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|63
|5
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|114
|6
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|125
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|127
|8
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|141
|9
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|148
|10
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|165
|11
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|187
|12
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|213
|13
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|215
|14
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|223
|15
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|234
|16
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|245
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|81:11:48
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:05
|3
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:18
|4
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:48
|5
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:56
|6
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:36
|7
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:04:50
|8
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:07:19
|9
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:08:15
|10
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|0:08:32
|11
|Astana
|0:09:37
|12
|Rabobank
|0:11:58
|13
|FDJ
|0:12:24
|14
|Team Milram
|0:12:59
|15
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:28:19
|16
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:31:10
|17
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:31:30
|18
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:32:24
|19
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:41:41
|20
|Quick Step
|0:45:56
|21
|SKY Professional Cycling Team
|1:08:54
|22
|Footon - Servetto
|1:19:11
