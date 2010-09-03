Trending

Petacchi notches up Vuelta stage win

Cavendish a bridesmaid again in Orihuela

Image 1 of 24

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) claimed the stage of the Vuelta in Orihuela.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) claimed the stage of the Vuelta in Orihuela.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 24

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) finished 10th on the stage to earn another day in the red leader's jersey.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) finished 10th on the stage to earn another day in the red leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 24

The sprint on stage 7 was dominated by Petacchi and his fine Lampre lead-out.

The sprint on stage 7 was dominated by Petacchi and his fine Lampre lead-out.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 24

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) gives his signature salute.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) gives his signature salute.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 24

Cavendish couldn't get on terms with Petacchi on stage 7.

Cavendish couldn't get on terms with Petacchi on stage 7.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 24

Quick Step's Andreas Stauff was passed at the line by JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank) for third.

Quick Step's Andreas Stauff was passed at the line by JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank) for third.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 24

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) celebrates his Vuelta stage.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) celebrates his Vuelta stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 24

Petacchi comes hurtling down the right side to claim stage 7 of the Vuelta.

Petacchi comes hurtling down the right side to claim stage 7 of the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 24

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) enjoyed another day in the race lead at the Vuelta.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) enjoyed another day in the race lead at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 24

The Spanish teams control the pace on stage 7.

The Spanish teams control the pace on stage 7.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 24

The breakaway is led by Dominik Roels (Milram)

The breakaway is led by Dominik Roels (Milram)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 24

The Team Sky roster on the bus. Sky lost one of its soigneurs to a virus that has plagued the team.

The Team Sky roster on the bus. Sky lost one of its soigneurs to a virus that has plagued the team.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 24

The breakaway on stage 7.

The breakaway on stage 7.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 24

The Saxo Bank team ready for stage 7.

The Saxo Bank team ready for stage 7.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 24

Team Sky prepares for the stage.

Team Sky prepares for the stage.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 24

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) heads to stage 7

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) heads to stage 7
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 24

Points leader Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Points leader Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 24

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) showers the press with bubbly in Orihuela.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) showers the press with bubbly in Orihuela.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 24

Alessandro Petacchi on the podium after his first Vuelta stage win

Alessandro Petacchi on the podium after his first Vuelta stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 24

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) celebrates his first stage win of the Vuelta.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) celebrates his first stage win of the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 24

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) claimed the sprint over Cavendish.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) claimed the sprint over Cavendish.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 24

Petacchi wins in Orihuela.

Petacchi wins in Orihuela.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 24

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) celebrates his first stage win of the Vuelta.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) celebrates his first stage win of the Vuelta.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 24 of 24

Petacchi gets the stage over Cavendish and JJ Haedo.

Petacchi gets the stage over Cavendish and JJ Haedo.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Alessandro Petacchi has added a Vuelta a España stage victory to his two stage wins and green jersey at this year’s Tour de France to prove he is still one of the world’s best sprinters at the age of 36.

The Lampre-Farnese Vini rider was given a perfect lead out by his teammates and then got the jump on HTC-Columbia's Mark Cavendish. The Manxman never had the speed to challenge Petacchi. Saxo Bank's JJ Haedo made a late push for third over Andreas Stauff of Quick Step, with Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) fifth.

Cavendish did however score enough points to take the green points jersey from the shoulders of Igor Anton. He leads the classification by three points over Garmin-Transitions' Tyler Farrar.

The race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had another strong finish, this time netting tenth place to secure his time in the jersey for another day.

It was Petacchi’s 20th career stage victory at the Vuelta

“I’m happy to have won. After the Tour de France I’ve had one of the worse periods of my career. I’ve spent more time with my solicitor than my family and it’s been difficult,” Petacchi said, referring to the serious ongoing doping investigation in Italy that first emerged in the final week of the Tour de France.

Petacchi is under investigation for alleged use of banned oxygen transporter Pfc and albumin but has still to be formally accused or face a disciplinary hearing and so can continue to race. On Thursday, his wife was questioned for three hours as part of the investigation by the Italian Olympic Committee officials.

“For 25 days I trained very little, so winning here makes me really happy,” he continued. "Until yesterday I was so-so. I didn’t have the legs for yesterday’s climb and on the hills I’m still not at my best. In the finale I felt really good and my teammates were fantastic at bringing to an ideal position for the sprint. I think I did a great sprint. It’s always difficult to win sprints but it is particularly difficult to win here because of the number of fast riders that are competing in the Vuelta. I really needed this one.”

“Getting twenty wins in a grand tour isn’t an easy. My 52 stage wins in the three grand tours at the age of 36 shows young riders that you can have a long and successful career but it also requires a lot of sacrifices.”

Despite his win, Petacchi played down his chances of securing a place in the Italian team for the world championships.

“The world championship is another story because it’s a 260km race. It’s difficult to think that 100 riders will contest a sprint for the rainbow jersey because you need to have a great condition. I’ve got to improve my form before deciding anything and it’s up to [national coach Paolo] Bettini to decide anyway.”

Mark Cavendish was pretty relaxed despite losing to Petacchi and again failing to win at the Vuelta.

“I was on Petacchi’s wheel and a Quick Step rider came to the front. He was sprinting but not sprinting. It was my problem for being in the box; I should have been out of it if I wanted to go for the win," he said.

"My team did a good job, so I’m disappointed. I’m in the points jersey, so that’s ok but I can send congratulations to Petacchi. He’s a great guy.”

A day for the sprinters

With the stage always likely to end in a sprint, few riders were interested in fighting to get in the early break of the 187.1km stage around the Murcia region.

Of course there is always someone looking for some glory, television time and perhaps a contract for next season. For a combination of those reasons, Vladimir Isaichev (Xacobeo Galicia) jumped away after just two kilometres and he was quickly joined by Dominik Roels (Milram), Martin Pedersen (Footon–Servetto), Vladimir Isaichev, (Xacobeo Galicia) and Jorge Montenegro (Andalucia Cajasur). The break of the day was underway.

The peloton let them open a big gap, with it touching nine minutes at one point, but HTC-Columbia, Garmin-Transitions and Lampre-Farnese Vini all put one rider on the front to control the chase. Lars Bak (HTC-Columbia), David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) and Daniele Righi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) all did long and frequent turns on the front. The gap fell to a more manageable six minutes when the riders hit the feed zone after 85km and it was already pretty clear the stage would end in a sprint.

As expected, the only climb of the day, the Puerto de Hondón de los Frailes helped the chase. Dominik Roels (Milram) punctured on the climb but got back as the gap came down to four minutes on the descent.

Lars Bak tried to control the tempo on the peloton on the climb and nobody seemed to suffer except for Spain’s Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky). Like many of his teammates, he has been struggling with a virus and even spent time in hospital last night.

He managed to survive in the peloton on the flat but was suffered on the climb. The race doctor advised him to retire and he climbed off and his Vuelta was sadly over. He was the third Team Sky rider forced to quit the race due to illness. Ben Swift and John-Lee Augustyn quit on stage three.

The peloton almost seemed to hesitate, willing to perhaps wait for their comrade Flecha, but as ever, the race must go on, and the breakaway upped the pace to try and stay clear.

HTC-Columbia hit the front and lined out the peloton but it was too much and too soon and they burnt their riders before the final kilometre. Lampre-Farnese Vin then took over and set up Petacchi. He went early but had the speed and the clever move to the right, to trap Cavendish behind him. It was lesson of experienced sprinting from the Italian veteran and his teammates.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4:36:12
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
3Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
4Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
6Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
7Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
8Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
10Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
11Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
12Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
15William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
16Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
17Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
18Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
19Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
20Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
21Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
22Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
23Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
24Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
25Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
26Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
28Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
30Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
31Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
32David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
33Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
34Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
35Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
36Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
37Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
38Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
39Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
40Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
41Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
42Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
43Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
44Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
45Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
46Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
47Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
48Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
49Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
50Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
51Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
52Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
53Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
54Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
55Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
56Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
57Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
58Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
59Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
60Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
61Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
62Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
63Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
64Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
65Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
66Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
67Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
68Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
69Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
70Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
71Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
72Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
73Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
74David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
75Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
76Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
77Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
78Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
79Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
80Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
81Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
82Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
83Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
84Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
85Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
86Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
87Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
88Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
89Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
90Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
91Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
92Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
93Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
94Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
95Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
96Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
97Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
98Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
99Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
100Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
101Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
102Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
103Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
104Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
105Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
106Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
107Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
108Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
109Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
110Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
111Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
112Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
113Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
114Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
115Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
116Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
117David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
118Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
119Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
120Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
121Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
122Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
123Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
124Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
125Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky
126Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
127Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
128Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
129David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
130Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
131Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
132Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:33
133Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:38
134Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:00:39
135Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:00:42
136Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ0:00:43
137Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
138Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:00:48
139Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:00:49
140Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:58
141Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
142Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
143Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
144Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
145David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
146Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:02
147Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
148Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
149Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
150Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
151Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
152Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
153Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
154Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
155Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
156Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
157Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
158Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
159Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
160Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
161Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
162Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
163Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
164Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
165Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky
166Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky
167Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
168Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
169Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
170Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:01:25
171Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:01:32
172Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:01:36
173David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
174Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
175Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
176Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
177David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
178Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
179Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
180Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:01
181David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:02:09
182Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
183Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
184Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:16
185Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
186Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:02:24
187Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:02:26
188Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:02:34
189Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:03:20
190Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia0:06:04
191Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:13:52
192Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
DNFJuan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky

Sprint 1 - Rojales, km. 56,1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto4pts
2Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia2
3Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram1

Sprint 2 - Formentera del Segura, km. 59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur4pts
2Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram2
3Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini25pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia20
3Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank16
4Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step14
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions12
6Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha10
7Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram9
8Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale8
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo7
10Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step6
11Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana5
12Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ4
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
14Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
15William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1

Mountain 1 - Hondón de los Frailes (Cat. 3) km. 127
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur3pts
2Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto2
3Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick Step13:48:36
2Lampre - Farese Vini
3Liquigas - Doimo
4Astana
5FDJ
6Team HTC - Columbia
7Team Milram
8Cervelo Test Team
9Omega Pharma - Lotto
10Garmin - Transitions
11Euskaltel - Euskadi
12AG2R - La Mondiale
13Cofidis, le credit en ligne
14Caisse d'Epargne
15Team Katusha
16Team Saxo Bank
17Xacobeo Galicia
18Footon - Servetto
19BBOX Bouygues Telecom
20Rabobank
21SKY Professional Cycling Team
22Andalucia - Cajasur

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto27:12:38
2Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:10
3Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:12
5Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:16
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:29
7Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:00:49
8Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:50
9Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:00:54
10Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:55
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:00:58
12Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:01
13David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
14Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:01:11
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:19
16Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:01:21
17Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:24
18Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:33
20Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:14
21Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:02:15
22Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:19
23Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:02:20
24Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:27
25Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:02:28
26David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:30
27Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:02:40
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:44
29Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:54
30Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia0:03:01
31Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:03:09
32Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:15
33Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:03:56
34Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:03:59
35Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:04:09
36Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:04:17
37Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ0:04:33
38Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ0:04:58
39Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:05:01
40Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:05:03
41David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:05:27
42Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:05:44
43Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:06:10
44Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:06:12
45Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:37
46Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:06:58
47Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:06:59
48Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:00
49Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:07:39
50Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:51
51Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ0:10:02
52Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:10:22
53Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:10:24
54Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:10:39
55Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:54
56Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:12:43
57Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:01
58Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:17
59Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:13:18
60David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:13:48
61Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:14:59
62Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:15:12
63Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:15:30
64Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:15:57
65Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:16:02
66Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:16:09
67Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:16:42
68Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:50
69Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:17:16
70Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:18:24
71Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:18:56
72Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:19:50
73Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:19:52
74Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:19:53
75Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:09
76Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:20:40
77Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:21:14
78Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:21:15
79Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:21:50
80Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:22:14
81Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:23:19
82Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:23:26
83Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:23:44
84Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:26:09
85Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:26:26
86Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:27:32
87Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
88Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:28:10
89Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:28:54
90Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:29:09
91Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:30:00
92Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:30:03
93Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:30:45
94Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:30:56
95Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:31:24
96Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:31:35
97Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:31:43
98Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:31:45
99Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:31:55
100Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky0:33:02
101Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:33:19
102Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:33:59
103Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:34:00
104Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:34:25
105Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:34:39
106Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:35:19
107Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:35:33
108Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:37:18
109Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:37:29
110Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:37:38
111Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:37:40
112Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:38:04
113Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:38:17
114Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:38:50
115Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:39:16
116Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:40:28
117Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo0:40:30
118Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto0:40:32
119Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team0:40:36
120Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:40:49
121Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:40:55
122Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:41:08
123Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:41:12
124Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
125Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:41:14
126Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:41:52
127Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:42:14
128Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:42:19
129Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:42:31
130Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:42:59
131Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:44:04
132Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions0:44:09
133Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:44:16
134Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:44:36
135William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:44:49
136Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:44:50
137Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank0:44:52
138Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:46:43
139Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:47:11
140Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:47:26
141Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:47:28
142Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:47:32
143Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:48:40
144David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions0:48:43
145Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:48:52
146Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:48:54
147Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ0:48:58
148Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step0:49:08
149Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:49:12
150Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:49:26
151Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:50:21
152Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram0:50:26
153Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team0:50:30
154Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:50:39
155Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia0:51:10
156Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia0:51:32
157Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:52:18
158David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:52:35
159Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:53:06
160Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:53:11
161Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia0:53:31
162Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:53:37
163Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:53:56
164Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team0:54:15
165Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:54:29
166Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky0:55:46
167Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia0:56:12
168Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank0:56:24
169Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:56:25
170Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia0:56:46
171David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:56:50
172Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur0:57:33
173Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
174Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:57:45
175Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:57:46
176Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank0:57:54
177Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team0:57:56
178Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:58:32
179Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:58:34
180Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:58:55
181Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:59:07
182Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:59:11
183Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank1:01:36
184Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:01:46
185Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1:02:07
186Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1:03:15
187David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:04:21
188Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:05:01
189Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky1:06:38
190Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana1:12:03
191Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:12:14
192Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions1:27:40

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia56pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions53
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini51
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto50
5Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi41
6Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha34
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo34
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ33
9Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi30
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo28
11Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini28
12Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram26
13Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team25
14Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia25
15Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha25
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale24
17Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step21
18Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step20
19Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank18
20Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia17
21Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha17
22Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank14
23Allan Davis (Aus) Astana14
24Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne12
25Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto12
26Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur11
27David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne11
28Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia10
29Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne9
30Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
31Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
32Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale8
33Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram7
34Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team7
35Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
36Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram6
37Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
38Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank6
39Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne6
40Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
41Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ6
42Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto5
43Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team5
44Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana5
45Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana5
46Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ5
47Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank5
48David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
49Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur4
50Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne4
51Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step4
52Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale4
53Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ4
54Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne3
55Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom3
56Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
57Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram3
58William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom3
59Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
60Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto3
61Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
62Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
63Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
64Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
65Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia2
66Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
67Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2
68Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1
69Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana1
70Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia13pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step8
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne6
4Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team5
5Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha5
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram5
7Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
8Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur5
9Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur3
10Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
12Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne3
13Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ2
14Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
15Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
16Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto2
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
18Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank1
19Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1
20Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1
21Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo28
3Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team60
4Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank63
5Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale114
6Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi125
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step127
8Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia141
9Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur148
10Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur165
11Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale187
12Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto213
13Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto215
14Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur223
15Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia234
16Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto245

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caisse d'Epargne81:11:48
2Team Katusha0:01:05
3Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:18
4Team HTC - Columbia0:01:48
5Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:56
6Cervelo Test Team0:04:36
7Liquigas - Doimo0:04:50
8AG2R - La Mondiale0:07:19
9Xacobeo Galicia0:08:15
10Lampre - Farese Vini0:08:32
11Astana0:09:37
12Rabobank0:11:58
13FDJ0:12:24
14Team Milram0:12:59
15Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:28:19
16Team Saxo Bank0:31:10
17Andalucia - Cajasur0:31:30
18Garmin - Transitions0:32:24
19BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:41:41
20Quick Step0:45:56
21SKY Professional Cycling Team1:08:54
22Footon - Servetto1:19:11

 

