Alessandro Petacchi has added a Vuelta a España stage victory to his two stage wins and green jersey at this year’s Tour de France to prove he is still one of the world’s best sprinters at the age of 36.

The Lampre-Farnese Vini rider was given a perfect lead out by his teammates and then got the jump on HTC-Columbia's Mark Cavendish. The Manxman never had the speed to challenge Petacchi. Saxo Bank's JJ Haedo made a late push for third over Andreas Stauff of Quick Step, with Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) fifth.

Cavendish did however score enough points to take the green points jersey from the shoulders of Igor Anton. He leads the classification by three points over Garmin-Transitions' Tyler Farrar.

The race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had another strong finish, this time netting tenth place to secure his time in the jersey for another day.

It was Petacchi’s 20th career stage victory at the Vuelta

“I’m happy to have won. After the Tour de France I’ve had one of the worse periods of my career. I’ve spent more time with my solicitor than my family and it’s been difficult,” Petacchi said, referring to the serious ongoing doping investigation in Italy that first emerged in the final week of the Tour de France.

Petacchi is under investigation for alleged use of banned oxygen transporter Pfc and albumin but has still to be formally accused or face a disciplinary hearing and so can continue to race. On Thursday, his wife was questioned for three hours as part of the investigation by the Italian Olympic Committee officials.

“For 25 days I trained very little, so winning here makes me really happy,” he continued. "Until yesterday I was so-so. I didn’t have the legs for yesterday’s climb and on the hills I’m still not at my best. In the finale I felt really good and my teammates were fantastic at bringing to an ideal position for the sprint. I think I did a great sprint. It’s always difficult to win sprints but it is particularly difficult to win here because of the number of fast riders that are competing in the Vuelta. I really needed this one.”

“Getting twenty wins in a grand tour isn’t an easy. My 52 stage wins in the three grand tours at the age of 36 shows young riders that you can have a long and successful career but it also requires a lot of sacrifices.”

Despite his win, Petacchi played down his chances of securing a place in the Italian team for the world championships.

“The world championship is another story because it’s a 260km race. It’s difficult to think that 100 riders will contest a sprint for the rainbow jersey because you need to have a great condition. I’ve got to improve my form before deciding anything and it’s up to [national coach Paolo] Bettini to decide anyway.”

Mark Cavendish was pretty relaxed despite losing to Petacchi and again failing to win at the Vuelta.

“I was on Petacchi’s wheel and a Quick Step rider came to the front. He was sprinting but not sprinting. It was my problem for being in the box; I should have been out of it if I wanted to go for the win," he said.

"My team did a good job, so I’m disappointed. I’m in the points jersey, so that’s ok but I can send congratulations to Petacchi. He’s a great guy.”

A day for the sprinters

With the stage always likely to end in a sprint, few riders were interested in fighting to get in the early break of the 187.1km stage around the Murcia region.

Of course there is always someone looking for some glory, television time and perhaps a contract for next season. For a combination of those reasons, Vladimir Isaichev (Xacobeo Galicia) jumped away after just two kilometres and he was quickly joined by Dominik Roels (Milram), Martin Pedersen (Footon–Servetto), Vladimir Isaichev, (Xacobeo Galicia) and Jorge Montenegro (Andalucia Cajasur). The break of the day was underway.

The peloton let them open a big gap, with it touching nine minutes at one point, but HTC-Columbia, Garmin-Transitions and Lampre-Farnese Vini all put one rider on the front to control the chase. Lars Bak (HTC-Columbia), David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) and Daniele Righi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) all did long and frequent turns on the front. The gap fell to a more manageable six minutes when the riders hit the feed zone after 85km and it was already pretty clear the stage would end in a sprint.

As expected, the only climb of the day, the Puerto de Hondón de los Frailes helped the chase. Dominik Roels (Milram) punctured on the climb but got back as the gap came down to four minutes on the descent.

Lars Bak tried to control the tempo on the peloton on the climb and nobody seemed to suffer except for Spain’s Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky). Like many of his teammates, he has been struggling with a virus and even spent time in hospital last night.

He managed to survive in the peloton on the flat but was suffered on the climb. The race doctor advised him to retire and he climbed off and his Vuelta was sadly over. He was the third Team Sky rider forced to quit the race due to illness. Ben Swift and John-Lee Augustyn quit on stage three.

The peloton almost seemed to hesitate, willing to perhaps wait for their comrade Flecha, but as ever, the race must go on, and the breakaway upped the pace to try and stay clear.





HTC-Columbia hit the front and lined out the peloton but it was too much and too soon and they burnt their riders before the final kilometre. Lampre-Farnese Vin then took over and set up Petacchi. He went early but had the speed and the clever move to the right, to trap Cavendish behind him. It was lesson of experienced sprinting from the Italian veteran and his teammates.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4:36:12 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 3 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 4 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 6 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 8 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 11 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 12 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 16 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 17 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 18 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 19 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 20 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 21 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 22 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 23 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 24 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 25 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 26 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 28 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 30 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 31 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 32 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 33 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 34 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 35 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 36 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 37 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 38 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 39 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 40 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 41 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 42 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 43 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 44 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 45 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 46 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 47 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 48 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 49 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 50 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 51 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 52 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 53 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 54 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 55 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 56 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 57 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 58 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 59 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 60 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 61 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 62 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 63 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 64 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 65 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 66 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 67 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 68 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 69 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 70 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 71 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 72 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 73 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 74 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 75 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 76 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 77 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 78 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 79 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 80 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 81 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 82 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 83 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 84 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 85 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 86 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 87 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 88 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 89 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 90 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 91 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 92 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 93 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 94 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 95 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 96 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 97 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 98 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 99 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 100 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 101 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 102 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 103 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 104 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 105 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 106 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 107 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 108 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 109 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 110 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 111 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 112 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 113 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 114 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 115 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 116 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 117 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 118 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 119 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 120 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 121 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 122 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 123 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 124 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 125 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky 126 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 127 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 128 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 129 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 130 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 131 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 132 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:33 133 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:38 134 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:39 135 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:42 136 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 0:00:43 137 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 138 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:00:48 139 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:49 140 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:58 141 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 142 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 143 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 144 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 145 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 146 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:02 147 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 148 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 149 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 150 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 151 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 152 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 153 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 154 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 155 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 156 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 157 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 158 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 159 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 160 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team 161 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 162 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 163 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 164 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 165 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky 166 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky 167 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 168 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 169 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 170 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:01:25 171 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:01:32 172 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:36 173 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 174 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 175 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 176 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 177 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 178 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 179 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 180 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:01 181 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:02:09 182 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 183 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 184 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:16 185 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 186 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:02:24 187 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:02:26 188 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:34 189 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:03:20 190 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 0:06:04 191 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:13:52 192 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step DNF Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky

Sprint 1 - Rojales, km. 56,1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 4 pts 2 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 2 3 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 1

Sprint 2 - Formentera del Segura, km. 59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 4 pts 2 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 2 3 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 25 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 20 3 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 16 4 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 14 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 12 6 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 10 7 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 9 8 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 8 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 7 10 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 6 11 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 5 12 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 4 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 14 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 15 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1

Mountain 1 - Hondón de los Frailes (Cat. 3) km. 127 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 pts 2 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 2 3 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick Step 13:48:36 2 Lampre - Farese Vini 3 Liquigas - Doimo 4 Astana 5 FDJ 6 Team HTC - Columbia 7 Team Milram 8 Cervelo Test Team 9 Omega Pharma - Lotto 10 Garmin - Transitions 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 AG2R - La Mondiale 13 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 14 Caisse d'Epargne 15 Team Katusha 16 Team Saxo Bank 17 Xacobeo Galicia 18 Footon - Servetto 19 BBOX Bouygues Telecom 20 Rabobank 21 SKY Professional Cycling Team 22 Andalucia - Cajasur

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 27:12:38 2 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:10 3 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:12 5 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:16 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:29 7 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:49 8 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:50 9 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:00:54 10 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:55 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:00:58 12 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:01 13 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 14 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:01:11 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:19 16 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:21 17 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:24 18 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:33 20 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:14 21 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:02:15 22 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:19 23 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:02:20 24 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:27 25 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:28 26 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:30 27 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:02:40 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:44 29 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:54 30 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:03:01 31 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:03:09 32 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:15 33 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:56 34 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:03:59 35 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:04:09 36 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:17 37 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 0:04:33 38 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 0:04:58 39 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:05:01 40 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:05:03 41 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:05:27 42 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:05:44 43 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:06:10 44 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:06:12 45 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:37 46 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:06:58 47 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:06:59 48 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:07:00 49 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:07:39 50 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:07:51 51 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 0:10:02 52 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:10:22 53 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:10:24 54 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:10:39 55 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:54 56 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:12:43 57 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:01 58 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:17 59 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:13:18 60 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:13:48 61 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:14:59 62 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:15:12 63 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:15:30 64 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:15:57 65 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:16:02 66 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:16:09 67 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:16:42 68 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:50 69 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:17:16 70 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:18:24 71 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:18:56 72 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:19:50 73 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:19:52 74 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:19:53 75 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:09 76 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:20:40 77 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:21:14 78 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:21:15 79 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:21:50 80 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:22:14 81 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:23:19 82 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:23:26 83 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:23:44 84 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:26:09 85 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:26:26 86 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:27:32 87 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 88 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:28:10 89 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:28:54 90 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:29:09 91 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:30:00 92 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:30:03 93 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:30:45 94 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:30:56 95 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:31:24 96 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:31:35 97 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:31:43 98 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:31:45 99 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:31:55 100 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky 0:33:02 101 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:33:19 102 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:33:59 103 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:34:00 104 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:34:25 105 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:34:39 106 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:35:19 107 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:35:33 108 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:37:18 109 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:37:29 110 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:37:38 111 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:37:40 112 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:38:04 113 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:38:17 114 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:38:50 115 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:39:16 116 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:40:28 117 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:40:30 118 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 0:40:32 119 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 0:40:36 120 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:40:49 121 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:40:55 122 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:41:08 123 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:41:12 124 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 125 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:41:14 126 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:41:52 127 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:42:14 128 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:42:19 129 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:42:31 130 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:42:59 131 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:44:04 132 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 0:44:09 133 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:44:16 134 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:44:36 135 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:44:49 136 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:44:50 137 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 0:44:52 138 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:46:43 139 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:47:11 140 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:47:26 141 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:47:28 142 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:47:32 143 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:48:40 144 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 0:48:43 145 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:48:52 146 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:48:54 147 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 0:48:58 148 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 0:49:08 149 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:49:12 150 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:49:26 151 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 0:50:21 152 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 0:50:26 153 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 0:50:30 154 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:50:39 155 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 0:51:10 156 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 0:51:32 157 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:52:18 158 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:52:35 159 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:53:06 160 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:53:11 161 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 0:53:31 162 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:53:37 163 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:53:56 164 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team 0:54:15 165 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:54:29 166 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky 0:55:46 167 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 0:56:12 168 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 0:56:24 169 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:56:25 170 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:56:46 171 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:56:50 172 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:57:33 173 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 174 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:57:45 175 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:57:46 176 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 0:57:54 177 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 0:57:56 178 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:58:32 179 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:58:34 180 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:58:55 181 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:59:07 182 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:59:11 183 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 1:01:36 184 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:01:46 185 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1:02:07 186 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1:03:15 187 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:04:21 188 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:05:01 189 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky 1:06:38 190 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 1:12:03 191 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:12:14 192 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 1:27:40

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 56 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 53 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 51 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 5 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 6 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 34 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 34 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 33 9 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 28 11 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 28 12 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 26 13 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 25 14 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 25 15 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 25 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 24 17 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 21 18 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 20 19 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 18 20 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 17 21 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 17 22 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 14 23 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 14 24 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 12 25 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 12 26 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 11 27 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 11 28 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 10 29 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 9 30 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 31 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 32 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 8 33 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 7 34 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 7 35 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 36 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 6 37 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 38 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 6 39 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 6 40 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 41 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 6 42 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 5 43 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 5 44 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 5 45 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 5 46 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 5 47 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 5 48 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 49 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 4 50 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 4 51 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 4 52 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 4 53 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 4 54 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 3 55 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 3 56 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 57 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 3 58 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 3 59 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 60 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 3 61 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 62 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 63 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 64 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 65 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 2 66 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 67 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2 68 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1 69 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 1 70 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 13 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 8 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 6 4 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 5 5 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 5 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 5 7 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 8 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 9 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 10 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 12 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 3 13 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 2 14 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 15 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 16 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 2 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 18 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 1 19 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1 20 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1 21 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 28 3 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 60 4 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 63 5 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 114 6 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 125 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 127 8 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 141 9 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 148 10 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 165 11 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 187 12 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 213 13 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 215 14 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 223 15 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 234 16 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 245