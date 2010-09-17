Image 1 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) resplendent in the Vuelta's leader's jersey for another day. (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 2 of 30 The agony and the ecstasy as Tyler Farrar finishes runner-up to Philippe Gilbert. (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 3 of 30 The four-man break was comprised of Josep Jufre (Astana), Dominik Roels (Milram), Xavier Florencio (Cervelo TestTeam) and Manuel Ortega (Andalucia - Cajasur). (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 4 of 30 The peloton passes a pocket of fans on an otherwise desolate landscape. (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 5 of 30 Dominik Roels (Milram) leads Manuel Ortega (Andalucia - Cajasur), Josep Jufre (Astana) and Xavier Florencio (Cervelo TestTeam) in the break of the day. (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 30 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) showed he's ready for Worlds with his victory in the Vuelta's 19th stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 30 Stage winner Philippe Gilbert enjoys a bit of swordplay on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 30 Nobody had the strength to come around Philippe Gilbert approaching the finish line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 30 Luxembourg champion Franck Schleck (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 30 Some hardware earned by Philippe Gilbert for his Vuelta stage victory in Toledo. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 30 Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) finished eighth in Toledo. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 30 Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) and second-placed Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) speak to the press after stage 19. (Image credit: Xacobeo Galicia) Image 13 of 30 Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) speaks with Federico Bahamontes in Toledo after stage 19. (Image credit: Xacobeo Galicia) Image 14 of 30 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) celebrates his victory in Toledo. (Image credit: AFP) Image 15 of 30 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) powered to victory in stage 19 ahead of Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) remains in the Vuelta lead after stage 19. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 30 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) prevailed in Toledo on a tough stage finale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 30 Be careful with that sword, Philippe! (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) defended his leader's jersey and put time into his closest rival Ezequiel Mosquera. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 30 Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) finished sixth. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) remains in the leader's jersey and gained precious seconds over second-placed Ezequiel Mosquera. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 30 Federico Bahamontes, the legendary "Eagle of Toledo", took part in the podium presentations. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 30 Stage winner Philippe Gilbert uncorks the bubbly for the second time in the 2010 Vuelta. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 30 All smiles for stage 19 winner Philppe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 30 Philippe Gilbert slew his rivals on stage 19, perhaps a bit of foreshadowing for the upcoming world championships. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 30 Russian champion Aleksandr Kolobnev (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 30 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) powered to victory on stage 19, his second stage win of the Vuelta. (Image credit: AFP) Image 28 of 30 Points classification leader Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) crosses the line in 18th place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 30 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) is metres away from winning stage 19 in Toledo. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 30 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) put on an awesome display of power on the uphill finish to take the victory. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) gave a resounding demonstration of his world championship credentials with a splendid Vuelta stage victory in Toledo. The Belgian delivered a scintillating sprint on the deceptively tough drag to the line that saw overall leader Vincezo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) snatch a potentially crucial 12 seconds from his closest rival Ezequeil Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia).

Nibali's red jersey was conspicuously placed near the front of the bunch as the race entered the cobbled outskirts of Toledo and the Italian was rewarded for his intelligent riding when the race broke up in the final push to the line. He may only have been able manage sixth on the stage, a second behind Gilbert, but with Mosquera caught behind, he padded his overall lead to 50 seconds ahead of tomorrow's decisive stage to Bola del Mundo.

"In finishes like this, Nibali is quicker than me and he knows it," Mosquera said afterwards. "I'm disappointed to lose these 12 seconds, but in the end it doesn't change much. I still have to attack and give it everything tomorrow."

Red jersey Nibali can only have been pleased with his afternoon's work. "I knew it wasn't going to be easy," the Italian said, before turning his mind to tomorrow. "I'm very relaxed. I will face a great adversary tomorrow and I don't know the climb, but I'm not worried."

The day belonged to Gilbert, however, who produced a performance of sparkling class to take the win. His searing acceleration in the finale was arguably the single most impressive piece of riding of the entire race to date. 500 metres from the line, he simply ripped clear of an already speeding peloton as the road kicked up towards the line. Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) was on his wheel as he went and was the only man able to put up any resistance to Gilbert's fierce acceleration.

Initially, it seemed as though Gilbert had mistimed his sprint completely and with the road flattening slightly around the final bend, Farrar appeared ideally poised to take the win. However, Gilbert never once faltered over the closing metres and in spite of Farrar's menacing position, the result was never in any doubt. Try as he might, there was simply no way that the American was going to come around the flying Gilbert, who even opened out a one-second gap at the line.

"It was a very nice finish, very technical, and I had great help from my team to get in position before the climb," Gilbert said at the finish. "After that, there were some attacks from different riders but I stayed calm and focused everything on the sprint."

As well as taking his second stage of the Vuelta, Gilbert dealt a significant psychological blow to one of his main world championships rivals and he admitted afterwards to feeling "on track for the Worlds." With the finish in Geelong said to be along similar lines, Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) will not have been pleased to have been a distant third on the stage. Although the Italian leader came from a long way back to pass Sebastien Hinault (AG2R) in the final 100 metres, he was badly caught out by Gilbert's decision to strike early and like much of the peloton, he will be hoping that the Belgian's form doesn't hold for another fortnight.

A quiet start

The thunderous climax to the stage was a far cry from the rather more sedate early exchanges. On the day's first climb of the Sierra de Gredos, Serafin Martinez (Xacobeo Galicia) bested King of the Mountains leader David Moncoutié (Cofidis) to the summit, to ensure that the race for that classification will still be alive on the road to Bola del Mundo tomorrow. As the peloton crested the summit, the eager Dominik Roels (Team Milram) took advantage of a lull in proceedings to jump clear with Josep Jufre (Astana) and the pair quickly opened up a 30-second lead.

Xavier Florencio (Cervelo TestTeam) and Manuel Ortega (Andalucia-Cajasur) gave chase behind and once they closed the gap 25km into the stage, the day's break had been well and truly established. Taking advantage of a tired bunch with one eye already on tomorrow's decisive mountain stage, the break quickly built up a sizable lead. Their advantage grew to 10 minutes by the 80km mark while Nibali's Liquigas team patrolled a slumbering peloton, where the only drama came in the form of Fabian Cancellara's (Saxo Bank) decision to abandon the race.

As the race entered the final 100km, however, that lead suddenly began to shrink, as Omega Pharma-Lotto chased in support of Gilbert. Once HTC-Columbia and later Saxo Bank joined the pursuit, the gap tumbled even more quickly and come the final 25km, the four in front knew they were riding on borrowed time.

The sting in the tail

The break was swallowed up 13km from home and in the final stages, Lampre-Farnese Vini upped the pace for Grega Bole. On a sharp climb 5km out, Quick Step sent first Carlos Barredo and then Dario Cataldo up the road. When their moves fizzled out, Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) was next to try his luck as Nicolas Roche (AG2R) attempted to bridge across, while Gilbert and Nibali were lurking with intent in the wheels.

Sanchez was caught as the race approached the Toledo and as the bunch rattled across a section of cobbles 1.5km from the line, gaps were already starting to appear. Underneath the red kite, FDJ's Gianni Meerman tried to force clear but David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) chased hard, stringing out the bunch behind. The Scot was riding in support of Tyler Farrar to distance Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) in the finale. While he succeeded admirably in doing so, his efforts ultimately served only as a perfect lead-out for the unstoppable Gilbert.

The Belgian eased out of the saddle a little over 500 metres from the line and then launched his devastating acceleration, stomping on the pedals as he burst into the lead. Only Farrar managed to react but with Gilbert showing no signs of relenting, he knew he was racing for second place.

The difficult drag to the line had potentially game-changing ramifications for the overall standings. Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) confirmed his fine form with a strong 5th place finish, while Nicolas Roche took advantage of the splits to swap places with Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions).

Similarly, Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) moved ahead of Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) into fourth after Schleck punctured in the finale. Schleck crossed the line in 114th place, but was awarded the same time as the group that came in 15 seconds down, ultimately losing just eight seconds to Rodriguez.

"I must have had a guardian angel taking care of me," a relieved Schleck said. "I had a rear wheel puncture on the final descent and I almost came off, I had both feet on the ground. I wasn't worried about time after that. Even though the judges rectified my time, I'm just happy to be in once piece."

The full significance of such apparently minor changes will only become clear tomorrow on the final climb to Bola del Mundo and both Vincenzo Nibali and Ezequiel Mosquera know the same is true of their battle for overall victory. The 12 seconds gained by Nibali today certainly have the feel of momentum swinging in the Italian's favour but he should surely be aware that the viciously-steep final 3km of tomorrow's stage alone could be enough for Mosquera to make up the ground.

This tense Vuelta has seen the script torn up and rewritten time and again, as the race has tilted in the favour of one rider and then another. The one constant in the drama from the first week, however, has been the stunning form of Philippe Gilbert, and the Belgian will be aiming for an encore performance in Geelong in two weeks' time.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5:43:41 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:01 3 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 4 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 5 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 7 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 8 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 11 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 12 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 0:00:07 13 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 14 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 15 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:00:09 17 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 18 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 19 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 20 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 21 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:13 22 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 23 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 24 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:15 25 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 27 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 28 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 29 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 30 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 31 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 33 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 34 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 35 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 38 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 39 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 40 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 41 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 42 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 43 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 44 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 45 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 47 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 48 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 49 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 50 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 52 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 53 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 54 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 55 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 56 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 57 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:00:29 58 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 59 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:00:32 60 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:00:36 61 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 62 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 63 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 64 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 66 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 68 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 69 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 70 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 71 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 72 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 73 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 74 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 75 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 76 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 77 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 78 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 79 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 80 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 81 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 82 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 83 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:47 84 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:49 85 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 86 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:53 87 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 88 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 89 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 90 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 91 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 92 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 93 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 94 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:00:57 95 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 96 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 97 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:59 98 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 99 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:03 100 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:01:16 101 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 102 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 103 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 104 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 105 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 106 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:31 107 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:35 108 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:01:37 109 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 110 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:01:48 111 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:02:13 112 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 113 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:02:38 114 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:15 115 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:38 116 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 117 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 118 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 119 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 120 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 121 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 122 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 123 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 124 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 125 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 126 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 127 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 128 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese 129 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 130 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 131 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 132 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 133 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 134 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 135 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 136 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 137 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:59 138 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:45 139 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:04:03 140 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:04:24 141 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 142 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 143 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:26 144 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 145 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:03 146 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 147 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 148 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 149 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 150 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 151 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 152 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 0:05:16 153 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 154 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:50 155 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 0:09:15 156 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 157 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:09:42 DNS Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom DNF Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank

Sprint 1 - El Barraco, 67km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 4 pts 2 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 3 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 1

Sprint 2 - Aldea del Fresno, 126,6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 4 pts 2 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 2 3 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1

Sprint 3- Toledo, 231.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 20 3 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 16 4 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 14 5 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 12 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 7 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 9 8 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 8 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 7 10 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 6 11 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 5 12 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 4 13 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 3 14 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 2 15 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Mountain - Puerto de Chía (Cat. 2), 14km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 pts 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 3 3 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liquigas - Doimo 17:11:20 2 Team Katusha 0:00:06 3 Team Milram 4 AG2R - La Mondiale 0:00:08 5 Lampre - Farese Vini 6 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:13 7 Garmin - Transitions 8 Astana 0:00:14 9 FDJ 0:00:20 10 Caisse D'Epargne 0:00:22 11 Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:26 12 BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:00:28 13 Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:29 15 Footon - Servetto 0:00:35 16 Cervelo Test Team 0:00:40 17 Quick Step 0:00:56 18 Rabobank 0:01:01 19 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 0:01:27 20 Team Saxo Bank 0:02:51 21 Andalucia - Cajasur 0:07:37

General classification after stage 19 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 80:30:48 2 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:50 3 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:01:59 4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:54 5 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:57 6 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:04:02 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:04:10 8 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:04:12 9 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:04:28 10 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:05:50 11 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:07:36 12 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:09 13 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:41 14 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:10:54 15 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:35 16 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:14:12 17 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 0:15:30 18 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:16:31 19 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:19:44 20 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:19:57 21 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:22:11 22 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 0:23:41 23 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:25:39 24 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 0:26:13 25 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:30:08 26 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:30:57 27 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:32:16 28 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:34:19 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:34:43 30 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:40:36 31 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:41:55 32 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:43:20 33 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:44:15 34 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:46:55 35 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:49:42 36 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 0:50:20 37 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:54:01 38 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:55:45 39 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:57:00 40 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:02:46 41 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 1:04:39 42 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 1:06:13 43 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1:08:22 44 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1:08:27 45 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:15:30 46 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1:16:29 47 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:19:49 48 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1:25:46 49 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 1:28:40 50 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 1:29:25 51 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:30:59 52 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 1:31:37 53 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:32:57 54 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:34:08 55 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:35:00 56 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:35:13 57 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 1:39:05 58 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:39:12 59 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1:39:58 60 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1:40:16 61 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:40:48 62 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 1:42:20 63 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:44:28 64 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:47:32 65 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:47:43 66 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 1:48:55 67 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1:49:04 68 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 1:51:06 69 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 1:51:33 70 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 1:52:30 71 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:52:47 72 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 1:53:15 73 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 1:53:47 74 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 1:55:39 75 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:56:51 76 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:59:28 77 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 1:59:29 78 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2:00:21 79 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 2:01:10 80 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 2:02:18 81 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2:03:35 82 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:03:40 83 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:03:50 84 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 2:04:45 85 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:06:16 86 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:06:45 87 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 2:07:53 88 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 2:08:20 89 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:10:14 90 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:12:26 91 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 2:12:28 92 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:12:37 93 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 2:16:42 94 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2:17:11 95 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:17:16 96 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:18:19 97 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:19:17 98 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 2:20:13 99 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 2:23:41 100 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:24:47 101 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2:25:54 102 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 2:26:16 103 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 2:30:31 104 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:30:37 105 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 2:33:41 106 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:35:26 107 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 2:35:45 108 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:40:42 109 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2:42:26 110 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 2:42:41 111 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 2:44:54 112 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:46:26 113 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 2:51:28 114 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2:52:25 115 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:52:58 116 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 2:54:19 117 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:54:21 118 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 2:56:46 119 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2:57:07 120 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:57:57 121 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:58:20 122 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:58:48 123 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 3:00:43 124 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 3:03:11 125 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 3:04:15 126 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:05:38 127 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 3:05:43 128 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 3:06:05 129 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 3:06:24 130 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 3:09:46 131 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 3:10:32 132 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 3:10:36 133 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 3:12:44 134 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese 3:14:30 135 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 3:16:21 136 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 3:16:37 137 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 3:18:16 138 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 3:18:24 139 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 3:19:15 140 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3:21:51 141 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:23:10 142 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3:24:01 143 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 3:24:31 144 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 3:24:54 145 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 3:26:00 146 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 3:26:23 147 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 3:26:37 148 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 3:29:38 149 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 3:29:43 150 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3:31:06 151 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 3:32:46 152 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 3:33:32 153 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 3:36:28 154 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 3:40:10 155 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 3:41:11 156 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 3:46:37 157 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 3:47:10

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 136 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 124 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 100 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 99 5 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 94 6 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 80 7 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 72 8 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 72 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 61 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 53 11 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 51 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 13 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 48 14 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 47 15 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 42 16 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 40 17 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 38 18 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 19 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 38 20 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 38 21 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 37 22 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 35 23 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 34 24 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 30 25 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 26 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 28 27 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 28 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 29 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 25 30 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 25 31 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 25 32 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 24 33 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 24 34 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 23 35 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 23 36 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 21 37 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 21 38 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 20 39 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 20 40 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 20 41 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 20 42 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 43 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 18 44 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 17 45 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 16 46 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 16 47 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 16 48 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 16 49 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 15 50 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 15 51 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 14 52 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 14 53 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 14 54 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14 55 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 14 56 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 14 57 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 12 58 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 12 59 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 12 60 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 12 61 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 11 62 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 63 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 11 64 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 65 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 11 66 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 10 67 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 68 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 69 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 70 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 71 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 9 72 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 9 73 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 9 74 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 9 75 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 9 76 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 8 77 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 8 78 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 7 79 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 7 80 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 81 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 6 82 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 83 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 6 84 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 85 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 5 86 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 5 87 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 88 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 5 89 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 90 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 91 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 4 92 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 93 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 4 94 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 95 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 4 96 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 3 97 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 98 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 99 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 100 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 2 101 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2 102 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 2 103 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 104 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 105 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 51 pts 2 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 43 3 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 4 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 25 5 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 6 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 19 7 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 16 8 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 15 9 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 14 10 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 11 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 11 12 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 11 13 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 10 14 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 10 15 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 10 16 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 10 17 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 10 18 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 9 19 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 8 20 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 6 21 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 22 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 6 23 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 24 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 5 25 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 26 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 27 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 4 28 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 4 29 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 30 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 31 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 32 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 33 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 4 34 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 35 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 3 36 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 37 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 3 38 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 39 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 40 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 2 41 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 42 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 43 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 2 44 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 2 45 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1 46 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 1 47 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1 48 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1 49 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 1 50 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1 51 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1 52 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1 53 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 1 54 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1 55 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 56 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1 57 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 3 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 17 4 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 22 5 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 30 6 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 31 7 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 43 8 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 45 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 55 10 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 68 11 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 72 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 79 13 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 82 14 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 86 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 91 16 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 98 17 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 108 18 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 111 19 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 111 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 113 21 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 117 22 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 118 23 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 126 24 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 132 25 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 133 26 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 137 27 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 139 28 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 140 29 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 152 30 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 159 31 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 163 32 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 163 33 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 168 34 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 172 35 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 172 36 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 173 37 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 176 38 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 177 39 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 177 40 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 179 41 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 183 42 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 191 43 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 193 44 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 208 45 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 213 46 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 223 47 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 224 48 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 261 49 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 271 50 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 274 51 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 288