Image 1 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) resplendent in the Vuelta's leader's jersey for another day.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) resplendent in the Vuelta's leader's jersey for another day.
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 2 of 30

The agony and the ecstasy as Tyler Farrar finishes runner-up to Philippe Gilbert.

The agony and the ecstasy as Tyler Farrar finishes runner-up to Philippe Gilbert.
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 3 of 30

The four-man break was comprised of Josep Jufre (Astana), Dominik Roels (Milram), Xavier Florencio (Cervelo TestTeam) and Manuel Ortega (Andalucia - Cajasur).

The four-man break was comprised of Josep Jufre (Astana), Dominik Roels (Milram), Xavier Florencio (Cervelo TestTeam) and Manuel Ortega (Andalucia - Cajasur).
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 4 of 30

The peloton passes a pocket of fans on an otherwise desolate landscape.

The peloton passes a pocket of fans on an otherwise desolate landscape.
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 5 of 30

Dominik Roels (Milram) leads Manuel Ortega (Andalucia - Cajasur), Josep Jufre (Astana) and Xavier Florencio (Cervelo TestTeam) in the break of the day.

Dominik Roels (Milram) leads Manuel Ortega (Andalucia - Cajasur), Josep Jufre (Astana) and Xavier Florencio (Cervelo TestTeam) in the break of the day.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 30

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) showed he's ready for Worlds with his victory in the Vuelta's 19th stage.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) showed he's ready for Worlds with his victory in the Vuelta's 19th stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 30

Stage winner Philippe Gilbert enjoys a bit of swordplay on the podium.

Stage winner Philippe Gilbert enjoys a bit of swordplay on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 30

Nobody had the strength to come around Philippe Gilbert approaching the finish line.

Nobody had the strength to come around Philippe Gilbert approaching the finish line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 30

Luxembourg champion Franck Schleck (Saxo Bank)

Luxembourg champion Franck Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 30

Some hardware earned by Philippe Gilbert for his Vuelta stage victory in Toledo.

Some hardware earned by Philippe Gilbert for his Vuelta stage victory in Toledo.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 30

Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) finished eighth in Toledo.

Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) finished eighth in Toledo.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 30

Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) and second-placed Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) speak to the press after stage 19.

Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) and second-placed Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) speak to the press after stage 19.
(Image credit: Xacobeo Galicia)
Image 13 of 30

Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) speaks with Federico Bahamontes in Toledo after stage 19.

Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) speaks with Federico Bahamontes in Toledo after stage 19.
(Image credit: Xacobeo Galicia)
Image 14 of 30

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) celebrates his victory in Toledo.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) celebrates his victory in Toledo.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 15 of 30

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) powered to victory in stage 19 ahead of Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions).

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) powered to victory in stage 19 ahead of Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) remains in the Vuelta lead after stage 19.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) remains in the Vuelta lead after stage 19.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 30

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) prevailed in Toledo on a tough stage finale.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) prevailed in Toledo on a tough stage finale.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 30

Be careful with that sword, Philippe!

Be careful with that sword, Philippe!
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) defended his leader's jersey and put time into his closest rival Ezequiel Mosquera.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) defended his leader's jersey and put time into his closest rival Ezequiel Mosquera.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 30

Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) finished sixth.

Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) finished sixth.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) remains in the leader's jersey and gained precious seconds over second-placed Ezequiel Mosquera.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) remains in the leader's jersey and gained precious seconds over second-placed Ezequiel Mosquera.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 30

Federico Bahamontes, the legendary "Eagle of Toledo", took part in the podium presentations.

Federico Bahamontes, the legendary "Eagle of Toledo", took part in the podium presentations.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 30

Stage winner Philippe Gilbert uncorks the bubbly for the second time in the 2010 Vuelta.

Stage winner Philippe Gilbert uncorks the bubbly for the second time in the 2010 Vuelta.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 30

All smiles for stage 19 winner Philppe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto)

All smiles for stage 19 winner Philppe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 30

Philippe Gilbert slew his rivals on stage 19, perhaps a bit of foreshadowing for the upcoming world championships.

Philippe Gilbert slew his rivals on stage 19, perhaps a bit of foreshadowing for the upcoming world championships.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 30

Russian champion Aleksandr Kolobnev (Katusha)

Russian champion Aleksandr Kolobnev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 30

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) powered to victory on stage 19, his second stage win of the Vuelta.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) powered to victory on stage 19, his second stage win of the Vuelta.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 28 of 30

Points classification leader Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) crosses the line in 18th place.

Points classification leader Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) crosses the line in 18th place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 30

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) is metres away from winning stage 19 in Toledo.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) is metres away from winning stage 19 in Toledo.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 30

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) put on an awesome display of power on the uphill finish to take the victory.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) put on an awesome display of power on the uphill finish to take the victory.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) gave a resounding demonstration of his world championship credentials with a splendid Vuelta stage victory in Toledo. The Belgian delivered a scintillating sprint on the deceptively tough drag to the line that saw overall leader Vincezo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) snatch a potentially crucial 12 seconds from his closest rival Ezequeil Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia).

Nibali's red jersey was conspicuously placed near the front of the bunch as the race entered the cobbled outskirts of Toledo and the Italian was rewarded for his intelligent riding when the race broke up in the final push to the line. He may only have been able manage sixth on the stage, a second behind Gilbert, but with Mosquera caught behind, he padded his overall lead to 50 seconds ahead of tomorrow's decisive stage to Bola del Mundo.

"In finishes like this, Nibali is quicker than me and he knows it," Mosquera said afterwards. "I'm disappointed to lose these 12 seconds, but in the end it doesn't change much. I still have to attack and give it everything tomorrow."

Red jersey Nibali can only have been pleased with his afternoon's work. "I knew it wasn't going to be easy," the Italian said, before turning his mind to tomorrow. "I'm very relaxed. I will face a great adversary tomorrow and I don't know the climb, but I'm not worried."

The day belonged to Gilbert, however, who produced a performance of sparkling class to take the win. His searing acceleration in the finale was arguably the single most impressive piece of riding of the entire race to date. 500 metres from the line, he simply ripped clear of an already speeding peloton as the road kicked up towards the line. Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) was on his wheel as he went and was the only man able to put up any resistance to Gilbert's fierce acceleration.

Initially, it seemed as though Gilbert had mistimed his sprint completely and with the road flattening slightly around the final bend, Farrar appeared ideally poised to take the win. However, Gilbert never once faltered over the closing metres and in spite of Farrar's menacing position, the result was never in any doubt. Try as he might, there was simply no way that the American was going to come around the flying Gilbert, who even opened out a one-second gap at the line.

"It was a very nice finish, very technical, and I had great help from my team to get in position before the climb," Gilbert said at the finish. "After that, there were some attacks from different riders but I stayed calm and focused everything on the sprint."

As well as taking his second stage of the Vuelta, Gilbert dealt a significant psychological blow to one of his main world championships rivals and he admitted afterwards to feeling "on track for the Worlds." With the finish in Geelong said to be along similar lines, Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) will not have been pleased to have been a distant third on the stage. Although the Italian leader came from a long way back to pass Sebastien Hinault (AG2R) in the final 100 metres, he was badly caught out by Gilbert's decision to strike early and like much of the peloton, he will be hoping that the Belgian's form doesn't hold for another fortnight.

A quiet start

The thunderous climax to the stage was a far cry from the rather more sedate early exchanges. On the day's first climb of the Sierra de Gredos, Serafin Martinez (Xacobeo Galicia) bested King of the Mountains leader David Moncoutié (Cofidis) to the summit, to ensure that the race for that classification will still be alive on the road to Bola del Mundo tomorrow. As the peloton crested the summit, the eager Dominik Roels (Team Milram) took advantage of a lull in proceedings to jump clear with Josep Jufre (Astana) and the pair quickly opened up a 30-second lead.

Xavier Florencio (Cervelo TestTeam) and Manuel Ortega (Andalucia-Cajasur) gave chase behind and once they closed the gap 25km into the stage, the day's break had been well and truly established. Taking advantage of a tired bunch with one eye already on tomorrow's decisive mountain stage, the break quickly built up a sizable lead. Their advantage grew to 10 minutes by the 80km mark while Nibali's Liquigas team patrolled a slumbering peloton, where the only drama came in the form of Fabian Cancellara's (Saxo Bank) decision to abandon the race.

As the race entered the final 100km, however, that lead suddenly began to shrink, as Omega Pharma-Lotto chased in support of Gilbert. Once HTC-Columbia and later Saxo Bank joined the pursuit, the gap tumbled even more quickly and come the final 25km, the four in front knew they were riding on borrowed time.

The sting in the tail

The break was swallowed up 13km from home and in the final stages, Lampre-Farnese Vini upped the pace for Grega Bole. On a sharp climb 5km out, Quick Step sent first Carlos Barredo and then Dario Cataldo up the road. When their moves fizzled out, Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) was next to try his luck as Nicolas Roche (AG2R) attempted to bridge across, while Gilbert and Nibali were lurking with intent in the wheels.

Sanchez was caught as the race approached the Toledo and as the bunch rattled across a section of cobbles 1.5km from the line, gaps were already starting to appear. Underneath the red kite, FDJ's Gianni Meerman tried to force clear but David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) chased hard, stringing out the bunch behind. The Scot was riding in support of Tyler Farrar to distance Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) in the finale. While he succeeded admirably in doing so, his efforts ultimately served only as a perfect lead-out for the unstoppable Gilbert.

The Belgian eased out of the saddle a little over 500 metres from the line and then launched his devastating acceleration, stomping on the pedals as he burst into the lead. Only Farrar managed to react but with Gilbert showing no signs of relenting, he knew he was racing for second place.

The difficult drag to the line had potentially game-changing ramifications for the overall standings. Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) confirmed his fine form with a strong 5th place finish, while Nicolas Roche took advantage of the splits to swap places with Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions).

Similarly, Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) moved ahead of Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) into fourth after Schleck punctured in the finale. Schleck crossed the line in 114th place, but was awarded the same time as the group that came in 15 seconds down, ultimately losing just eight seconds to Rodriguez.

"I must have had a guardian angel taking care of me," a relieved Schleck said. "I had a rear wheel puncture on the final descent and I almost came off, I had both feet on the ground. I wasn't worried about time after that. Even though the judges rectified my time, I'm just happy to be in once piece."

The full significance of such apparently minor changes will only become clear tomorrow on the final climb to Bola del Mundo and both Vincenzo Nibali and Ezequiel Mosquera know the same is true of their battle for overall victory. The 12 seconds gained by Nibali today certainly have the feel of momentum swinging in the Italian's favour but he should surely be aware that the viciously-steep final 3km of tomorrow's stage alone could be enough for Mosquera to make up the ground.

This tense Vuelta has seen the script torn up and rewritten time and again, as the race has tilted in the favour of one rider and then another. The one constant in the drama from the first week, however, has been the stunning form of Philippe Gilbert, and the Belgian will be aiming for an encore performance in Geelong in two weeks' time.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5:43:41
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:00:01
3Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
4Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
5Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
7Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
8Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
10Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
11Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
12Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto0:00:07
13Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
14Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
15Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:00:09
17Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
18Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
19Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
20Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
21Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:00:13
22Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
23Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
24David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:15
25Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
28Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
29Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
30Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
31Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
32Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
33Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
34Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
35Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
36Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
37Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
38Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
39Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
40Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
41Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
42Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
43David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
44Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
45Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
47Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
48Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
49Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
50Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
52Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
53Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
54Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
55David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
56Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
57Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:00:29
58Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
59Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:00:32
60Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:00:36
61Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
62Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
63Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
64Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
66Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
67Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
68Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
69Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
70Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
71Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
72Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
73Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
74Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
75Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
76Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
77Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
78Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
79William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
80Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
81Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
82Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
83Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:47
84Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:49
85Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
86Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:53
87Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
88David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
89Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
90Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
91Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
92Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
93Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
94Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:00:57
95Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
96Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
97Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:59
98David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
99Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:03
100Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:01:16
101Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
102Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
103Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
104Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
105Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
106Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:01:31
107Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:35
108Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:01:37
109Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
110Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:01:48
111Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:02:13
112Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
113Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:02:38
114Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:15
115Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:38
116Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
117Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
118Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
119Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
120Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
121Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
122Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
123Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
124Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
125Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
126Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
127Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
128Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese
129Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
130Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
131Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
132David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
133Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
134Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
135Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
136Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
137Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:02:59
138Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:45
139Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:04:03
140Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:04:24
141Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
142Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
143Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:04:26
144Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
145Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:03
146Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
147Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
148Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
149Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
150Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
151Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
152Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ0:05:16
153Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
154Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:50
155Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia0:09:15
156Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
157Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:09:42
DNSNicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
DNFFabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank

Sprint 1 - El Barraco, 67km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team4pts
2Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
3Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana1

Sprint 2 - Aldea del Fresno, 126,6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana4pts
2Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team2
3Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1

Sprint 3- Toledo, 231.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto25pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions20
3Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha16
4Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale14
5Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia12
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10
7Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step9
8Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini8
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo7
10Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram6
11Allan Davis (Aus) Astana5
12Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto4
13Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram3
14Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ2
15Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha1

Mountain - Puerto de Chía (Cat. 2), 14km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5pts
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne3
3Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas - Doimo17:11:20
2Team Katusha0:00:06
3Team Milram
4AG2R - La Mondiale0:00:08
5Lampre - Farese Vini
6Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:13
7Garmin - Transitions
8Astana0:00:14
9FDJ0:00:20
10Caisse D'Epargne0:00:22
11Xacobeo Galicia0:00:26
12BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:00:28
13Euskaltel - Euskadi
14Team HTC - Columbia0:00:29
15Footon - Servetto0:00:35
16Cervelo Test Team0:00:40
17Quick Step0:00:56
18Rabobank0:01:01
19Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:01:27
20Team Saxo Bank0:02:51
21Andalucia - Cajasur0:07:37

General classification after stage 19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo80:30:48
2Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:50
3Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:01:59
4Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:54
5Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:03:57
6Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:04:02
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:04:10
8Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:04:12
9Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:04:28
10Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:05:50
11David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:07:36
12Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:09
13Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:41
14David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:10:54
15Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:35
16Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:14:12
17Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ0:15:30
18Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:16:31
19Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:44
20Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:19:57
21David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:22:11
22Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne0:23:41
23Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:25:39
24Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ0:26:13
25Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:30:08
26Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:30:57
27Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:32:16
28Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:34:19
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:34:43
30Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:40:36
31Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:41:55
32Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:43:20
33Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:44:15
34Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:46:55
35Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:49:42
36Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne0:50:20
37Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:54:01
38Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia0:55:45
39Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:57:00
40Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:02:46
41Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank1:04:39
42Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step1:06:13
43David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1:08:22
44Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1:08:27
45Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:15:30
46Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1:16:29
47Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:19:49
48Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1:25:46
49Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha1:28:40
50Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank1:29:25
51Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:30:59
52Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo1:31:37
53Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:32:57
54Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:34:08
55Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:35:00
56Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:35:13
57Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step1:39:05
58Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:39:12
59Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1:39:58
60Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1:40:16
61Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:40:48
62Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana1:42:20
63Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:44:28
64Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:47:32
65Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:47:43
66Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step1:48:55
67Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1:49:04
68Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana1:51:06
69Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ1:51:33
70Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step1:52:30
71Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:52:47
72Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana1:53:15
73Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha1:53:47
74Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo1:55:39
75Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:56:51
76Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:59:28
77Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank1:59:29
78Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2:00:21
79Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram2:01:10
80Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team2:02:18
81Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2:03:35
82Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:03:40
83Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:03:50
84Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne2:04:45
85Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:06:16
86Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:06:45
87Allan Davis (Aus) Astana2:07:53
88Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo2:08:20
89Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:10:14
90Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:12:26
91Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto2:12:28
92Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:12:37
93Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram2:16:42
94Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2:17:11
95Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:17:16
96Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:18:19
97Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:19:17
98Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana2:20:13
99Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team2:23:41
100Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:24:47
101Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2:25:54
102Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia2:26:16
103Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana2:30:31
104Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:30:37
105Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ2:33:41
106Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:35:26
107Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram2:35:45
108Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:40:42
109William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2:42:26
110David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions2:42:41
111Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ2:44:54
112Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:46:26
113Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank2:51:28
114Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2:52:25
115Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:52:58
116Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram2:54:19
117David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:54:21
118Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank2:56:46
119Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2:57:07
120Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:57:57
121Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:58:20
122Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:58:48
123Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne3:00:43
124Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step3:03:11
125Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne3:04:15
126Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:05:38
127Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank3:05:43
128Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram3:06:05
129Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto3:06:24
130Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia3:09:46
131Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto3:10:32
132Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale3:10:36
133Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ3:12:44
134Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese3:14:30
135Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram3:16:21
136Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia3:16:37
137Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step3:18:16
138Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank3:18:24
139Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ3:19:15
140Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank3:21:51
141Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:23:10
142Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3:24:01
143Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions3:24:31
144Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step3:24:54
145Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia3:26:00
146Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions3:26:23
147Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step3:26:37
148Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha3:29:38
149Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto3:29:43
150Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3:31:06
151Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur3:32:46
152Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank3:33:32
153Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions3:36:28
154Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank3:40:10
155Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne3:41:11
156Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana3:46:37
157Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia3:47:10

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia136pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions124
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto100
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo99
5Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha94
6Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia80
7David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne72
8Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia72
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo61
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale53
11Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ51
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto50
13Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank48
14Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto47
15Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team42
16Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini40
17Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank38
18Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi38
19Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step38
20Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank38
21Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram37
22Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step35
23Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha34
24Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia30
25Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi28
26Allan Davis (Aus) Astana28
27David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
28Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
29Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions25
30Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team25
31Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale25
32Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne24
33Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne24
34David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia23
35Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne23
36Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne21
37Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia21
38Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo20
39Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne20
40Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne20
41Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step20
42Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto18
43Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom18
44Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale17
45Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne16
46Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha16
47Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step16
48Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia16
49Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur15
50Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step15
51David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions14
52Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ14
53Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank14
54Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo14
55Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana14
56Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto14
57Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram12
58Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur12
59Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ12
60Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ12
61David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne11
62Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
63Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana11
64Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto11
65Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto11
66Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia10
67Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank10
68Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
69Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
70Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
71Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram9
72Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha9
73Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram9
74Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team9
75Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step9
76Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom8
77Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia8
78Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team7
79Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana7
80Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
81Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team6
82Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
83Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram6
84Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
85Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana5
86Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto5
87Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur5
88William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom5
89Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur5
90Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
91Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ4
92David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
93Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne4
94Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha4
95Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale4
96Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ3
97Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
98Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
99Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
100Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ2
101Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2
102Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia2
103Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
104Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
105Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne51pts
2Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia43
3Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
4Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia25
5Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi21
6Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha19
7Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia16
8Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step15
9Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram14
10Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team11
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo11
12Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank11
13Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ10
14Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team10
15Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom10
16Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step10
17Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne10
18David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions9
19Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step8
20Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale6
21Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
22Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia6
23David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5
24Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha5
25Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
26Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur5
27Allan Davis (Aus) Astana4
28Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne4
29Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
30Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
32Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
33Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ4
34Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
35Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha3
36Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur3
37Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia3
38Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
39Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
40Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne2
41Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
42Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
43Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ2
44Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto2
45Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions1
46Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo1
47David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1
48Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1
49Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana1
50Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1
51Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1
52Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1
53Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo1
54Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1
55Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
56Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1
57Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha15pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo16
3Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia17
4David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne22
5Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank30
6Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team31
7Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi43
8Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne45
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale55
10David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia68
11Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step72
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto79
13Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ82
14Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne86
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto91
16Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia98
17Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha108
18Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia111
19Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne111
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo113
21David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne117
22Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha118
23Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step126
24Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto132
25Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step133
26Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur137
27Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom139
28Allan Davis (Aus) Astana140
29Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi152
30Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo159
31Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne163
32Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne163
33Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team168
34Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale172
35Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia172
36Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram173
37Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana176
38Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions177
39Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne177
40David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions179
41Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur183
42Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale191
43Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ193
44Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur208
45Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ213
46Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto223
47Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom224
48Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto261
49Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto271
50Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur274
51Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia288

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha241:18:17
2Caisse D'Epargne0:00:32
3Xacobeo Galicia0:12:01
4Cervelo Test Team0:20:06
5AG2R - La Mondiale0:34:56
6Omega Pharma - Lotto0:49:23
7Liquigas - Doimo0:52:07
8Team HTC - Columbia1:02:08
9FDJ1:10:09
10Euskaltel - Euskadi1:11:52
11Team Saxo Bank1:14:04
12Astana1:22:15
13Garmin - Transitions1:38:22
14Lampre - Farese Vini1:47:43
15Cofidis, le credit en ligne2:02:29
16Rabobank2:15:47
17Team Milram2:48:31
18Quick Step3:04:34
19BBOX Bouygues Telecom3:37:19
20Andalucia - Cajasur3:49:22
21Footon - Servetto5:30:44

 

