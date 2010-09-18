Trending

Nibali withstands Mosquera's attacks

Spaniard takes the stage, but not enough time

Image 1 of 36

Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) on the attack.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 36

Vincenzo Nibali earned his red jersey on the final mountain finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 36

Ezequiel Mosquera pushes the pace to the line, but fails to distance Nibali.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 36

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) is helped across the line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 36

Peter Velis (HTC-Columbia) did enough to hold onto third overall.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 36

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) came across in third.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 36

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 36

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) gasps for air on Bola del Mundo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 36

Frank Schleck tried to attack but was marked by Mosquera.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 36

Frank Schleck was the first to push the pace from the group of favourites.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 36

Mosquera comes to the front and dials it up.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 36

Nicolas Roche (AG2R) in agony at the top of the climb.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 36

Nibali waits for the attacks.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 36

Mosquera gained time on the steep sections, but Nibali clawed his way back on the flatter slopes.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 36

Mosquera tries to put Nibali into difficulty.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 36

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) fights his way back to Mosquera.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 36

Nibali fighting hard on the Bola del Mundo

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 36

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) turned himself inside out to keep pace with Mosquera.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 36

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 36

Frank Schleck failed to make up enough time to reclaim a podium spot.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 36

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) completed the stage in fourth.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 36

Xavier Tondo (Cervelo) pushed on for 5th on the stage.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 36

Nicolas Roche (AG2R-La Mondiale) continued his strong results in 6th on the stage.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 36

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) head up the final climb

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 36

Ezequiel Mosquera at the top of the world, Bola del Mundo

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 36

Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) won the final mountain stage of the Vuelta.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 36

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) came across in third.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 36

Vincenzo Nibali was challenged, but rose to the occasion and held onto the red leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 36

Ezequiel Mosquera takes the win on the final mountain top.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 36

Mosquera took the stage win, but was not able to claim the race lead.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 36

Mosquera poured everything into the final few kilometres, but couldn't unseat Nibali

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 36

Ezequiel Mosquera is helped across the line after a vicious final climb.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 36

Vincenzo Nibali looks to become only the 5th Italian winner of the Vuelta a Espana tomorrow.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 36

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) was put into difficulty but fought his way back to lose just one second on the line.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 36

Vincenzo Nibali is pushed past the line by his helpers.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 36

Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) muscled up the final climb to hold onto third overall in the Vuelta.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Italy's Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) set up overall victory at the Vuelta a España thanks to a determined but intelligent defence of his red jersey on the final mountain stage of the race.

Nibali finished just one second behind his biggest rival Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) at the mountain top finish on the Bola del Mundo climb and so now has a 41-second lead going into Sunday's final 85Km criterium stage in the centre of Madrid.

If Nibali goes on to win the Vuelta, he will be the first Italian to do so since Marco Giovanetti in 1990, when the race was still held in late April. He will be only the fifth Italian to triumph in Spain in the 75-year history of the Vuelta.

Mosquera won the stage but Nibali caught him just before the line after a nail-biting pursuit up the steep concrete track to the summit of the climb. At one point Mosquera had close to a 20-second gap and Nibali seemed to be struggling on the 15 per cent climb. However the young Italian kept his composure and the red race leader's jersey.

"I think I did an exceptional ride," Nibali told Italian television immediately after the finish, almost in tears as he recovered from his huge effort.

"I knew I was feeling good and I knew I had a strong team there to help me. I knew that Mosquera would have to be super good to beat me but he wasn't. What else can I say? I'm really happy."

Nibali was pitted against a determined Mosquera who tried again and again to distance him in the final kilometres.

"The Spanish riders have been really strong here and they've made my life complicated. Today, I knew the final three kilometres were the most difficult ones, I had seen it my director's computer this morning. When Mosquera accelerated the first time, I set my pace as steady as I could, I also kept some strength for the finale and that's why I never lost control of the situation and I even managed to come across to him and save my red jersey."

As Mosquera and Nibali battled ahead, the race for third place unfolded behind with Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) fighting hard to hang on to third place overall. He came in a handful of seconds behind his nearest rivals, confirming he is the big surprise of this year's overall classification.

The Slovakian rider finished eighth at the top of the climb, only 52 seconds behind Mosquera. He lost some time to Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) and Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) but is now 3:02 behind Nibali. Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) is fourth overall at 4:20 and Schleck is fifth at 4:43.

"When Rodriguez attacked, it was the steepest part of the climb, so it was the hardest for me. I've suffered a lot but it was worth it. I'm so happy to finish third of the Vuelta. I couldn't have expected anything better at the start in Sevilla," Velits said.

While Schleck was not able to make up for his poor time trial and climb back onto the Tour of Spain podium, his director Bradley McGee was encouraged by the experience of directing the team to a top finish.

"Fränk Schleck's fifth place at the end is pretty good. I've enjoyed the Vuelta a lot," said McGee. "The course was great and the actors have been great too. I'm looking forward to come back next year. It should be with a Spanish leader (Alberto Contador) in our team if everything goes according the plan."

Irishman Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-LaMondiale) went deep to finish sixth on the stage and so held onto seventh place overall, 4:43 behind Nibali, a result which encouraged him for future GC battles.

"I've improved a lot but I can see that I still have a lot to improve. We had a bad team time trial, I had a bad individual time trial and I found climbing to Andorra difficult. The most encouraging of my final result is that I haven't benefitted from any breakaway. I've been fighting all the time with the best riders in the hills. It makes it super encouraging for the future."

The USA's Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) had a difficult day and finished 17th on the stage, losing 1:46 to Mosquera. But he only lost one place overall to Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam), and so is set to finish ninth overall at 6:09.

Mountain top face-off

The face-off between Nibali and Mosquera dominated the racing on the final mountain finish of this year's Vuelta but other riders were also targeting the stage victory, and Caisse d'Epargne and Katusha were also fighting for the team classification. It all meant the stage was fast and furious from the start and so the climb to the finish was even more painful.

The early attack went clear after just 14km, with 14 riders in it: Jan Bakelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Tony Gallopin (Cofidis), Vincent Jerome (BBOX), Jean-Christophe Peraud (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Iñigo Cuesta (Cervelo), Gustavo Cesar (Xacobeo), Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Johann Tschopp (BBOX), Leif Hoste (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Danilo Hondo (Lampre), Vladimir Gusev (Katusha), David Arroyo (Caisse), Jose Toribio (Andalucia-Cajasur), Cheula Giampaolo (Footon-Servetto), Kanstantin Siutsou (HTC-Columbia), Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jose Oroz (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Ruben Plaza (Caisse d'Epargne) where all there and all worked hard.

The presence of Arroyo and Plaza set off alarm bells in the peloton and Katusha worked on the front to make sure the break did not gain enough time to stay clear. The attack never gained more than four minutes because of the chase and then Liquigas-Doimo and Garmin also helped set the tempo.

Spanish veteran Cuesta was the first to attack from the break before the Puerto di Navacerrada climb but he was quickly caught and it was Plaza and Tschopp who led the race over the climb, with 50km to the finish.

The break came back together on the descent but then splintered again as the Xacobeo team dragged the peloton along to set up Mosquera for his attack. Gusev and Plaza tried to go clear on the early slopes of the Bola del Mundo, while Remy Di Gregorio (FDJ) tried a move from the peloton.

However none of them were going anywhere with the big finale rapidly approaching. The remains of the break were all swept up by the Xacobeo-led peloton and Di Gregorio came back to the peloton with six kilometres still to race.

Oscar Pujol (Cervelo TestTeam) and Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) made an attack with five kilometres to go and then Schleck made a solo move just after that. However they only served to up the pace and thin out the front group, leaving Nibali isolated and without teammates. Mosquera noticed and accelerated away. Suddenly the real, decisive race, was on.

Nibali got on Mosquera's wheel but then the Spaniard gradually opened a gap, carving out an advantage one second at a time as the Spanish fans waved him on and upwards. When the race turned onto the steeper, harder and narrower concrete road, the duel turned into a prize fight with the two exchanging blows as the road twisted up to the summit. Nibali pulled back Mosquera but then the Spanish climber opened the gap again as Nibali wobbled and struggled on the steepest gradients.

The gap reached 17 seconds and Mosquera also had the eight-second difference in time bonuses to his advantage but that was as good as it got. Nibali seemed to find some extra power to push on the pedals and as the mist surrounded the race in the final kilometre, he began to close the gap. He suddenly seemed to crack again but composed himself and gradually reducing the gap yet again.

With just a few hundred metres from the summit of the 2247-metre high climb, Mosquera seemed to know he was not going to win the Vuelta. His head dipped and he lost speed as Nibali closed the gap. He hung on to win at the line but Nibali was right behind him and the pain in his legs disappeared as he knew he had done enough to secure his first victory in a major tour.

The celebrations will have to be put on ice for 24 hours, until after Sunday's 85km final stage around Madrid, but it looks almost certain that it will be Nibali and Liquigas, rather Mosquera and Xacobeo, who will pop the champagne to celebrate victory at the 75th and one of the best ever edition of the Vuelta.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia4:45:28
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:01
3Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:23
4Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:35
5Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:00:39
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:00:42
7Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:50
8Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:52
9Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ0:00:55
10Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ0:01:00
11Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:01:27
12Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:01:30
13Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:01:33
14Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:01:34
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
16Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
17Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:01:46
18David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:50
19Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:55
20Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne0:02:07
21Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:11
22Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:02:19
23Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:44
24David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:02:55
25Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:03:13
26Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:03:25
27Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:45
28Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:02
29Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
30Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
31Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:04:12
32Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:04:16
33Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:04:25
34Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:04:27
35Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:49
36Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:00
37Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
38Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
39Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:08
40Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:05:22
41Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:05:35
42Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:06:09
43Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:06:13
44Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:06:54
45Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ0:07:05
46Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
47Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
48Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:07:52
49Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
50Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:07:56
51Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:08:47
52Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
53Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:09:01
54Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:09:16
55Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:26
56Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:09:45
57Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:09:56
58Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:10:00
59Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia0:10:28
60Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
61Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:10:37
62Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:10:44
63Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:10:57
64Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:10:59
65Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:01
66Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:51
67Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:12:48
68Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:13:05
69David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
70Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:13:30
71Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:13:56
72Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:14:14
73Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:15:02
74Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:15:04
75Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
76Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:15:06
77Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:15:09
78Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:30
79David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:16:03
80Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:17:12
81Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:17:15
82Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:17:31
83Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:17:43
84Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:17:45
85Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:17:51
86Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo0:17:55
87Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:18:01
88Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:18:09
89Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:18:28
90David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:18:34
91Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:18:39
92Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:18:52
93Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:19:10
94Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:19:27
95Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:20:07
96Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:20:12
97Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:20:24
98Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:20:36
99Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:20:45
100Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:21:02
101Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:21:34
102Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:23:07
103Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
104Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
105Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
106Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
107Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:23:15
108Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:23:19
109Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:23:46
110David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions0:24:08
111Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:24:20
112Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ0:25:21
113Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:26
114Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:26:04
115Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
116Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:26:07
117Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:29:56
118Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
119Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
120Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
121Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
122Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
123Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
124Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
125Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
126Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
127Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
128Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
129Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
130Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
131Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:30:00
132Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
133Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
134Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
135Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
136Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
137Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
138Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
139Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
140Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
141William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
142Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
143Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
144Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
145Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
146Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:30:06
147Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
148Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
149Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
150Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
151Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
152Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
153Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
154Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:30:28
155Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:30:29
156Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
DNSFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia25pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo20
3Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha16
4Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank14
5Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team12
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale10
7Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
8Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia8
9Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ7
10Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ6
11Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team5
12Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team4
13Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale3
14Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana2
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo1

Sprint 1 - La Granja de San Ildefonso, km. 103,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4pts
2Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
3Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1

Sprint 2 - Alpedrete, km. 149
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4pts
2Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
3David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1

Mountain 1 - Puerto de la Cruz Verde (Cat. 3) km. 31
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne3pts
2Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team2
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 2 - Alto del León (Cat. 1) km. 63
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne6
3Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team4
4Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2
5Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1

Mountain 3 - Puerto de Navacerrada (Cat. 1) km. 120
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne10pts
2Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom6
3Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale4
4Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team2
5Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha1

Mountain 4 - Bola del Mundo (HC) km. 172
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia20pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo15
3Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha10
4Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank6
5Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team4
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cervelo Test Team14:20:00
2Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:09
3Caisse d'Epargne0:02:22
4Team Katusha0:02:27
5Xacobeo Galicia0:02:39
6AG2R La Mondiale0:03:06
7Française Des Jeux0:05:24
8Team Saxo Bank0:06:01
9Astana0:06:31
10Liquigas-Doimo0:07:23
11Garmin - Transitions0:07:57
12Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:13:18
13Team Milram0:18:02
14Team HTC - Columbia0:18:41
15Rabobank0:19:44
16Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:45
17Lampre-Farnese Vini0:24:29
18Andalucia - Cajasur0:24:47
19Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:30:16
20Footon-Servetto0:41:01
21Quick Step0:42:06

General classification after stage 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo85:16:05
2Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:41
3Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:03:02
4Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:20
5Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:04:43
6Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:04:52
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:05:03
8Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:06:06
9Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:06:09
10Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:07:35
11David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:09:37
12Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:42
13Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:05
14David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:14:00
15Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ0:16:36
16Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:16:40
17Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:54
18Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:20:58
19Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:40
20Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:25:08
21Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ0:27:24
22Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne0:27:54
23Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:30:17
24Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:32:42
25David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:35:27
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:36:28
27Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:37:24
28Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:38:02
29Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:39:26
30Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:45:12
31Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:47:10
32Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:50:19
33Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne0:52:38
34Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:53:55
35Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:54:28
36Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:56:07
37Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram1:03:24
38Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia1:06:24
39Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:07:32
40Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:11:44
41Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank1:12:42
42David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1:24:34
43Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step1:25:34
44Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1:26:29
45Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1:34:23
46Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank1:34:36
47Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:35:12
48Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:35:30
49Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1:35:53
50Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:38:42
51Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo1:41:14
52Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:42:48
53Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:43:07
54Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:44:56
55Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:46:12
56Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:47:09
57Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana1:50:23
58Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:51:55
59Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:52:00
60Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1:53:15
61Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:56:01
62Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ1:58:49
63Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2:00:16
64Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step2:01:42
65Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team2:03:59
66Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:05:06
67Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana2:06:26
68Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step2:06:37
69Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2:07:00
70Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram2:07:30
71Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step2:09:12
72Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank2:10:08
73Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:10:56
74Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha2:11:59
75Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:12:06
76Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2:13:05
77Allan Davis (Aus) Astana2:13:26
78Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2:13:31
79Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne2:13:43
80Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:14:00
81Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:14:43
82Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2:15:38
83Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana2:16:33
84Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:21:26
85Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto2:23:38
86Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:24:13
87Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:25:05
88Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo2:26:26
89Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:27:03
90Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:32:04
91Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:34:22
92Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:35:42
93Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:36:06
94Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2:39:35
95Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram2:41:13
96Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:42:31
97Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ2:43:52
98Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:44:34
99Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana2:44:38
100Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2:47:22
101Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:48:48
102Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:49:34
103Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana2:50:20
104Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia2:52:34
105Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team2:53:48
106Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:53:55
107Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram2:56:41
108Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:59:21
109David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions3:07:00
110Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ3:10:26
111William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom3:12:37
112David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto3:13:06
113Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:13:33
114Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram3:15:32
115Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne3:17:31
116Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank3:21:45
117Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:22:06
118Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale3:22:36
119Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram3:24:36
120Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank3:26:53
121Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom3:27:18
122Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto3:28:04
123Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3:29:00
124Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:29:04
125Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne3:30:54
126Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step3:33:18
127Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank3:35:50
128Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto3:36:31
129Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3:38:26
130Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia3:39:57
131Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto3:40:39
132Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale3:40:47
133Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank3:41:42
134Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step3:41:46
135Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ3:42:55
136Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:44:37
137Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram3:46:28
138Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia3:46:44
139Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ3:49:26
140Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank3:51:58
141Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions3:52:38
142Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:53:21
143Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions3:54:42
144Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step3:55:33
145Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia3:56:11
146Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step3:56:54
147Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto3:59:54
148Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha3:59:55
149Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4:01:13
150Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur4:03:03
151Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank4:03:49
152Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions4:06:45
153Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana4:10:34
154Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank4:10:50
155Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne4:11:22
156Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia4:17:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia136pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions124
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo119
4Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha110
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto104
6Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia97
7Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia88
8David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne72
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale63
10Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank62
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo61
12Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team54
13Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ51
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto50
15Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto47
16Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini40
17Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank38
18Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi38
19Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step38
20Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank38
21Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi37
22Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram37
23Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step35
24Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia30
25Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team30
26Allan Davis (Aus) Astana28
27David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne26
28Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
29Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale25
30Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions25
31Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne24
32Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne24
33David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia23
34Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne23
35Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ21
36Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne21
37Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo21
38Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia21
39Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step20
40Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne20
41Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne20
42Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto18
43Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom18
44Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne17
45Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale17
46Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha16
47Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step16
48Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia16
49Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur15
50Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step15
51David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions14
52Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto14
53Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank14
54Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo14
55Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana14
56Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team13
57Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram12
58Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ12
59Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur12
60Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ12
61Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto11
62David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne11
63Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
64Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana11
65Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto11
66Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia10
67Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank10
68Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
69Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
70Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
71Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram9
72Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha9
73Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ9
74Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram9
75Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step9
76Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom8
77Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia8
78Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana7
79Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team7
80Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana7
81Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team6
82Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
83Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
84Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram6
85Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
86Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur5
87Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto5
88William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom5
89Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur5
90Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne4
91Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
92Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
93Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ4
94David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
95Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha4
96Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale4
97Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
98Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale3
99Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2
100Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
101Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia2
102Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
103Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
104Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
105Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ2
106Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
107Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne51pts
2Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia43
3Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia36
4Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha29
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo26
6Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
7Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia25
8Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi21
9Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom18
10Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank17
11Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step15
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto15
13Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team15
14Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram14
15Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne11
16Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ10
17Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team10
18Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step10
19Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne10
20David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions9
21Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne9
22Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step8
23Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team8
24Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale6
25Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
26Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia6
27David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5
28Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha5
29Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
30Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale5
31Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur5
32Allan Davis (Aus) Astana4
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale4
34Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne4
35Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
36Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
37Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
38Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ4
39Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
40Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha3
41Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur3
42Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia3
43Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne2
44Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
45Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
46Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
47Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ2
48Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto2
49Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha1
50Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo1
51Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions1
52David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1
53Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1
54Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1
55Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana1
56Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1
57Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo1
58Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
59Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1
60Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1
61Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo9pts
2Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia11
3Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha12
4David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne23
5Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank25
6Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team31
7Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi41
8Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne48
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale49
10Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ66
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto67
12David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia71
13Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne75
14Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step77
15Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne92
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto99
17Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia103
18Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne110
19Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha113
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo113
21Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia114
22David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne121
23Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha122
24Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team129
25Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step129
26Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom129
27Allan Davis (Aus) Astana134
28Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur136
29Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team138
30Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto146
31Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne155
32Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale156
33Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi157
34Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne160
35Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha161
36Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo172
37Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia174
38David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions175
39Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram179
40Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne182
41Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur185
42Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions186
43Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana192
44Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ193
45Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur204
46Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale207
47Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto211
48Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ212

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha255:40:44
2Caisse d'Epargne0:00:27
3Xacobeo Galicia0:12:13
4Cervelo Test Team0:17:39
5AG2R La Mondiale0:35:35
6Liquigas-Doimo0:57:03
7Omega Pharma-Lotto1:07:41
8Euskaltel - Euskadi1:11:34
9Française Des Jeux1:13:06
10Team Saxo Bank1:17:38
11Team HTC - Columbia1:18:22
12Astana1:26:19
13Garmin - Transitions1:43:52
14Lampre-Farnese Vini2:09:45
15Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2:13:20
16Rabobank2:33:04
17Team Milram3:04:06
18Quick Step3:44:13
19Bbox Bouygues Telecom4:05:08
20Andalucia - Cajasur4:11:42
21Footon-Servetto6:09:18

 

