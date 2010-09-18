Nibali withstands Mosquera's attacks
Spaniard takes the stage, but not enough time
Stage 20: San Martín de Valdeiglesias - Bola del Mundo
Italy's Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) set up overall victory at the Vuelta a España thanks to a determined but intelligent defence of his red jersey on the final mountain stage of the race.
Nibali finished just one second behind his biggest rival Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) at the mountain top finish on the Bola del Mundo climb and so now has a 41-second lead going into Sunday's final 85Km criterium stage in the centre of Madrid.
If Nibali goes on to win the Vuelta, he will be the first Italian to do so since Marco Giovanetti in 1990, when the race was still held in late April. He will be only the fifth Italian to triumph in Spain in the 75-year history of the Vuelta.
Mosquera won the stage but Nibali caught him just before the line after a nail-biting pursuit up the steep concrete track to the summit of the climb. At one point Mosquera had close to a 20-second gap and Nibali seemed to be struggling on the 15 per cent climb. However the young Italian kept his composure and the red race leader's jersey.
"I think I did an exceptional ride," Nibali told Italian television immediately after the finish, almost in tears as he recovered from his huge effort.
"I knew I was feeling good and I knew I had a strong team there to help me. I knew that Mosquera would have to be super good to beat me but he wasn't. What else can I say? I'm really happy."
Nibali was pitted against a determined Mosquera who tried again and again to distance him in the final kilometres.
"The Spanish riders have been really strong here and they've made my life complicated. Today, I knew the final three kilometres were the most difficult ones, I had seen it my director's computer this morning. When Mosquera accelerated the first time, I set my pace as steady as I could, I also kept some strength for the finale and that's why I never lost control of the situation and I even managed to come across to him and save my red jersey."
As Mosquera and Nibali battled ahead, the race for third place unfolded behind with Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) fighting hard to hang on to third place overall. He came in a handful of seconds behind his nearest rivals, confirming he is the big surprise of this year's overall classification.
The Slovakian rider finished eighth at the top of the climb, only 52 seconds behind Mosquera. He lost some time to Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) and Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) but is now 3:02 behind Nibali. Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) is fourth overall at 4:20 and Schleck is fifth at 4:43.
"When Rodriguez attacked, it was the steepest part of the climb, so it was the hardest for me. I've suffered a lot but it was worth it. I'm so happy to finish third of the Vuelta. I couldn't have expected anything better at the start in Sevilla," Velits said.
While Schleck was not able to make up for his poor time trial and climb back onto the Tour of Spain podium, his director Bradley McGee was encouraged by the experience of directing the team to a top finish.
"Fränk Schleck's fifth place at the end is pretty good. I've enjoyed the Vuelta a lot," said McGee. "The course was great and the actors have been great too. I'm looking forward to come back next year. It should be with a Spanish leader (Alberto Contador) in our team if everything goes according the plan."
Irishman Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-LaMondiale) went deep to finish sixth on the stage and so held onto seventh place overall, 4:43 behind Nibali, a result which encouraged him for future GC battles.
"I've improved a lot but I can see that I still have a lot to improve. We had a bad team time trial, I had a bad individual time trial and I found climbing to Andorra difficult. The most encouraging of my final result is that I haven't benefitted from any breakaway. I've been fighting all the time with the best riders in the hills. It makes it super encouraging for the future."
The USA's Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) had a difficult day and finished 17th on the stage, losing 1:46 to Mosquera. But he only lost one place overall to Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam), and so is set to finish ninth overall at 6:09.
Mountain top face-off
The face-off between Nibali and Mosquera dominated the racing on the final mountain finish of this year's Vuelta but other riders were also targeting the stage victory, and Caisse d'Epargne and Katusha were also fighting for the team classification. It all meant the stage was fast and furious from the start and so the climb to the finish was even more painful.
The early attack went clear after just 14km, with 14 riders in it: Jan Bakelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Tony Gallopin (Cofidis), Vincent Jerome (BBOX), Jean-Christophe Peraud (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Iñigo Cuesta (Cervelo), Gustavo Cesar (Xacobeo), Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Johann Tschopp (BBOX), Leif Hoste (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Danilo Hondo (Lampre), Vladimir Gusev (Katusha), David Arroyo (Caisse), Jose Toribio (Andalucia-Cajasur), Cheula Giampaolo (Footon-Servetto), Kanstantin Siutsou (HTC-Columbia), Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jose Oroz (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Ruben Plaza (Caisse d'Epargne) where all there and all worked hard.
The presence of Arroyo and Plaza set off alarm bells in the peloton and Katusha worked on the front to make sure the break did not gain enough time to stay clear. The attack never gained more than four minutes because of the chase and then Liquigas-Doimo and Garmin also helped set the tempo.
Spanish veteran Cuesta was the first to attack from the break before the Puerto di Navacerrada climb but he was quickly caught and it was Plaza and Tschopp who led the race over the climb, with 50km to the finish.
The break came back together on the descent but then splintered again as the Xacobeo team dragged the peloton along to set up Mosquera for his attack. Gusev and Plaza tried to go clear on the early slopes of the Bola del Mundo, while Remy Di Gregorio (FDJ) tried a move from the peloton.
However none of them were going anywhere with the big finale rapidly approaching. The remains of the break were all swept up by the Xacobeo-led peloton and Di Gregorio came back to the peloton with six kilometres still to race.
Oscar Pujol (Cervelo TestTeam) and Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) made an attack with five kilometres to go and then Schleck made a solo move just after that. However they only served to up the pace and thin out the front group, leaving Nibali isolated and without teammates. Mosquera noticed and accelerated away. Suddenly the real, decisive race, was on.
Nibali got on Mosquera's wheel but then the Spaniard gradually opened a gap, carving out an advantage one second at a time as the Spanish fans waved him on and upwards. When the race turned onto the steeper, harder and narrower concrete road, the duel turned into a prize fight with the two exchanging blows as the road twisted up to the summit. Nibali pulled back Mosquera but then the Spanish climber opened the gap again as Nibali wobbled and struggled on the steepest gradients.
The gap reached 17 seconds and Mosquera also had the eight-second difference in time bonuses to his advantage but that was as good as it got. Nibali seemed to find some extra power to push on the pedals and as the mist surrounded the race in the final kilometre, he began to close the gap. He suddenly seemed to crack again but composed himself and gradually reducing the gap yet again.
With just a few hundred metres from the summit of the 2247-metre high climb, Mosquera seemed to know he was not going to win the Vuelta. His head dipped and he lost speed as Nibali closed the gap. He hung on to win at the line but Nibali was right behind him and the pain in his legs disappeared as he knew he had done enough to secure his first victory in a major tour.
The celebrations will have to be put on ice for 24 hours, until after Sunday's 85km final stage around Madrid, but it looks almost certain that it will be Nibali and Liquigas, rather Mosquera and Xacobeo, who will pop the champagne to celebrate victory at the 75th and one of the best ever edition of the Vuelta.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|4:45:28
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:01
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:23
|4
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:35
|5
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:39
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|7
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:50
|8
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:52
|9
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:55
|10
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:00
|11
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:27
|12
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:30
|13
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|14
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:01:34
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|17
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:46
|18
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:50
|19
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:55
|20
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:02:07
|21
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:11
|22
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:02:19
|23
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:44
|24
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:02:55
|25
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:13
|26
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:03:25
|27
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:45
|28
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:02
|29
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|30
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|31
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:04:12
|32
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:04:16
|33
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:04:25
|34
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:04:27
|35
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:49
|36
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:00
|37
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|38
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|39
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:08
|40
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:05:22
|41
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:05:35
|42
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:06:09
|43
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:06:13
|44
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:06:54
|45
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:05
|46
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|47
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|48
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:07:52
|49
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|50
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:07:56
|51
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:08:47
|52
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|53
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:09:01
|54
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:09:16
|55
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:26
|56
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:09:45
|57
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:09:56
|58
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:10:00
|59
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:10:28
|60
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|61
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:10:37
|62
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:10:44
|63
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:10:57
|64
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:59
|65
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:01
|66
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:51
|67
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:12:48
|68
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:13:05
|69
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|70
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:13:30
|71
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:13:56
|72
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:14:14
|73
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:15:02
|74
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:15:04
|75
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|76
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:15:06
|77
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:15:09
|78
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:30
|79
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:16:03
|80
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:17:12
|81
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:17:15
|82
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:17:31
|83
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:17:43
|84
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:17:45
|85
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:17:51
|86
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:17:55
|87
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:18:01
|88
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:18:09
|89
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:18:28
|90
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:18:34
|91
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:18:39
|92
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:18:52
|93
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:19:10
|94
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:19:27
|95
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:20:07
|96
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:20:12
|97
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:20:24
|98
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:20:36
|99
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:20:45
|100
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:21:02
|101
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:21:34
|102
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:23:07
|103
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|104
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|105
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|106
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|107
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:23:15
|108
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:23:19
|109
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:23:46
|110
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|0:24:08
|111
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:24:20
|112
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:21
|113
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:26
|114
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:26:04
|115
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|116
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:26:07
|117
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:29:56
|118
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|119
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|120
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|121
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|122
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|123
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|124
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|125
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|126
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|127
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|128
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|129
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|130
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|131
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:30:00
|132
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|133
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|134
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|135
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|136
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|137
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|138
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|139
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|140
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|141
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|142
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|143
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|144
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|145
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|146
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:30:06
|147
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|148
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|149
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|150
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|151
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|152
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|153
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|154
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:30:28
|155
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:30:29
|156
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|DNS
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|25
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|4
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|5
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|12
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|8
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|8
|9
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|7
|10
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|6
|11
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|12
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|4
|13
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|2
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|3
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|pts
|2
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|3
|pts
|2
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|2
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|6
|3
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|4
|4
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2
|5
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|10
|pts
|2
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|6
|3
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|2
|5
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|20
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|10
|4
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|5
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|4
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|14:20:00
|2
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:09
|3
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:22
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:02:27
|5
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:39
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:06
|7
|Française Des Jeux
|0:05:24
|8
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:01
|9
|Astana
|0:06:31
|10
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:23
|11
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:07:57
|12
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:13:18
|13
|Team Milram
|0:18:02
|14
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:18:41
|15
|Rabobank
|0:19:44
|16
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:45
|17
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:24:29
|18
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:24:47
|19
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:30:16
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|0:41:01
|21
|Quick Step
|0:42:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|85:16:05
|2
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:41
|3
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:03:02
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:20
|5
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:43
|6
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:04:52
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:05:03
|8
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:06:06
|9
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:06:09
|10
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:07:35
|11
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:09:37
|12
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:42
|13
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:05
|14
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:14:00
|15
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:36
|16
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:16:40
|17
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:17:54
|18
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:20:58
|19
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:40
|20
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:25:08
|21
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:24
|22
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:27:54
|23
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:30:17
|24
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:32:42
|25
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:35:27
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:36:28
|27
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:37:24
|28
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:38:02
|29
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:39:26
|30
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:45:12
|31
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:47:10
|32
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:50:19
|33
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:52:38
|34
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:53:55
|35
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:54:28
|36
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:56:07
|37
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|1:03:24
|38
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:06:24
|39
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:07:32
|40
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:11:44
|41
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|1:12:42
|42
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1:24:34
|43
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|1:25:34
|44
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:26:29
|45
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:34:23
|46
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|1:34:36
|47
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:35:12
|48
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:35:30
|49
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1:35:53
|50
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:38:42
|51
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:41:14
|52
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:42:48
|53
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:43:07
|54
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:44:56
|55
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:46:12
|56
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:47:09
|57
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|1:50:23
|58
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1:51:55
|59
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:52:00
|60
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:53:15
|61
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:56:01
|62
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|1:58:49
|63
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2:00:16
|64
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|2:01:42
|65
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|2:03:59
|66
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:05:06
|67
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|2:06:26
|68
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|2:06:37
|69
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2:07:00
|70
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|2:07:30
|71
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|2:09:12
|72
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|2:10:08
|73
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2:10:56
|74
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|2:11:59
|75
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2:12:06
|76
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:13:05
|77
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|2:13:26
|78
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2:13:31
|79
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|2:13:43
|80
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:14:00
|81
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:14:43
|82
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2:15:38
|83
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|2:16:33
|84
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:21:26
|85
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|2:23:38
|86
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:24:13
|87
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2:25:05
|88
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:26:26
|89
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2:27:03
|90
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:32:04
|91
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:34:22
|92
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:35:42
|93
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:36:06
|94
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2:39:35
|95
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|2:41:13
|96
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2:42:31
|97
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|2:43:52
|98
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:44:34
|99
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|2:44:38
|100
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2:47:22
|101
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:48:48
|102
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2:49:34
|103
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|2:50:20
|104
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|2:52:34
|105
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|2:53:48
|106
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:53:55
|107
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|2:56:41
|108
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:59:21
|109
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|3:07:00
|110
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|3:10:26
|111
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|3:12:37
|112
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3:13:06
|113
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:13:33
|114
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|3:15:32
|115
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|3:17:31
|116
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|3:21:45
|117
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:22:06
|118
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|3:22:36
|119
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|3:24:36
|120
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|3:26:53
|121
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|3:27:18
|122
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3:28:04
|123
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3:29:00
|124
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:29:04
|125
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|3:30:54
|126
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|3:33:18
|127
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|3:35:50
|128
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|3:36:31
|129
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3:38:26
|130
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|3:39:57
|131
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|3:40:39
|132
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|3:40:47
|133
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|3:41:42
|134
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|3:41:46
|135
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|3:42:55
|136
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:44:37
|137
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|3:46:28
|138
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|3:46:44
|139
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|3:49:26
|140
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3:51:58
|141
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|3:52:38
|142
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:53:21
|143
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|3:54:42
|144
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|3:55:33
|145
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|3:56:11
|146
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|3:56:54
|147
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|3:59:54
|148
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:59:55
|149
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4:01:13
|150
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|4:03:03
|151
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|4:03:49
|152
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|4:06:45
|153
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|4:10:34
|154
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|4:10:50
|155
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|4:11:22
|156
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|4:17:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|136
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|124
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|119
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|110
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|104
|6
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|97
|7
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|88
|8
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|72
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|63
|10
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|62
|11
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|61
|12
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|54
|13
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|51
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|15
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|47
|16
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|40
|17
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|38
|18
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|19
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|38
|20
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|38
|21
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37
|22
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|37
|23
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|35
|24
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|30
|25
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|30
|26
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|28
|27
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|26
|28
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|25
|29
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|25
|30
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|25
|31
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|24
|32
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|24
|33
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|23
|34
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|23
|35
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|21
|36
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|21
|37
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|38
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|21
|39
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|20
|40
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|20
|41
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|20
|42
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|43
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|18
|44
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|17
|45
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|17
|46
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|47
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|16
|48
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|16
|49
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|15
|50
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|15
|51
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|14
|52
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|14
|53
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|54
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|55
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|14
|56
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|13
|57
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|12
|58
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|12
|59
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|12
|60
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|12
|61
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|11
|62
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|11
|63
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|64
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|11
|65
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|66
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|10
|67
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|68
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|69
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|70
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|71
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|9
|72
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|73
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|9
|74
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|9
|75
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|9
|76
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|8
|77
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|8
|78
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|7
|79
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|80
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|7
|81
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|6
|82
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|83
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|84
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|85
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|86
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|5
|87
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|5
|88
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|5
|89
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|5
|90
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|4
|91
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|92
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|93
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|4
|94
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|95
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|96
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|4
|97
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|98
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|3
|99
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2
|100
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|101
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|102
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|103
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|104
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|105
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|2
|106
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|107
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|51
|pts
|2
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|43
|3
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|36
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|29
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|26
|6
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|25
|7
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|25
|8
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|9
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|18
|10
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|11
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|15
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|13
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|15
|14
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|14
|15
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|11
|16
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|10
|17
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|10
|18
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|10
|19
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|10
|20
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|9
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|9
|22
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|8
|23
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|8
|24
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|6
|25
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|26
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|6
|27
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|28
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|29
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|30
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|5
|31
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|5
|32
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|4
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|4
|34
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|4
|35
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|36
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|37
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|38
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|4
|39
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|40
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|41
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|42
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|43
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|2
|44
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|45
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|46
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|47
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|2
|48
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|2
|49
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|50
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|51
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1
|52
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1
|53
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1
|54
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1
|55
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|1
|56
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1
|57
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|58
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|59
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1
|60
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|61
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|pts
|2
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|11
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|4
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|23
|5
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|6
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|31
|7
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|8
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|48
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|49
|10
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|66
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|12
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|71
|13
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|75
|14
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|77
|15
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|92
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|99
|17
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|103
|18
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|110
|19
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|113
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|113
|21
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|114
|22
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|121
|23
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|122
|24
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|129
|25
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|129
|26
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|129
|27
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|134
|28
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|136
|29
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|138
|30
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|146
|31
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|155
|32
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|156
|33
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|157
|34
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|160
|35
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|161
|36
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|172
|37
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|174
|38
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|175
|39
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|179
|40
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|182
|41
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|185
|42
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|186
|43
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|192
|44
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|193
|45
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|204
|46
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|207
|47
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|211
|48
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|212
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|255:40:44
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:27
|3
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:12:13
|4
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:17:39
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:35
|6
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:57:03
|7
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:07:41
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:11:34
|9
|Française Des Jeux
|1:13:06
|10
|Team Saxo Bank
|1:17:38
|11
|Team HTC - Columbia
|1:18:22
|12
|Astana
|1:26:19
|13
|Garmin - Transitions
|1:43:52
|14
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:09:45
|15
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2:13:20
|16
|Rabobank
|2:33:04
|17
|Team Milram
|3:04:06
|18
|Quick Step
|3:44:13
|19
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4:05:08
|20
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|4:11:42
|21
|Footon-Servetto
|6:09:18
