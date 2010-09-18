Image 1 of 36 Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) on the attack. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 36 Vincenzo Nibali earned his red jersey on the final mountain finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 36 Ezequiel Mosquera pushes the pace to the line, but fails to distance Nibali. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 36 Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) is helped across the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 36 Peter Velis (HTC-Columbia) did enough to hold onto third overall. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 36 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) came across in third. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 36 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 36 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) gasps for air on Bola del Mundo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 36 Frank Schleck tried to attack but was marked by Mosquera. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 36 Frank Schleck was the first to push the pace from the group of favourites. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 36 Mosquera comes to the front and dials it up. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 36 Nicolas Roche (AG2R) in agony at the top of the climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 36 Nibali waits for the attacks. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 36 Mosquera gained time on the steep sections, but Nibali clawed his way back on the flatter slopes. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 36 Mosquera tries to put Nibali into difficulty. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 36 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) fights his way back to Mosquera. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 36 Nibali fighting hard on the Bola del Mundo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 36 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) turned himself inside out to keep pace with Mosquera. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 36 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 36 Frank Schleck failed to make up enough time to reclaim a podium spot. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 36 Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) completed the stage in fourth. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 36 Xavier Tondo (Cervelo) pushed on for 5th on the stage. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 36 Nicolas Roche (AG2R-La Mondiale) continued his strong results in 6th on the stage. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 36 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) head up the final climb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 36 Ezequiel Mosquera at the top of the world, Bola del Mundo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 36 Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) won the final mountain stage of the Vuelta. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 36 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) came across in third. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 36 Vincenzo Nibali was challenged, but rose to the occasion and held onto the red leader's jersey. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 36 Ezequiel Mosquera takes the win on the final mountain top. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 36 Mosquera took the stage win, but was not able to claim the race lead. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 36 Mosquera poured everything into the final few kilometres, but couldn't unseat Nibali (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 36 Ezequiel Mosquera is helped across the line after a vicious final climb. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 36 Vincenzo Nibali looks to become only the 5th Italian winner of the Vuelta a Espana tomorrow. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 36 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) was put into difficulty but fought his way back to lose just one second on the line. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 36 Vincenzo Nibali is pushed past the line by his helpers. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 36 Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) muscled up the final climb to hold onto third overall in the Vuelta. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Italy's Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) set up overall victory at the Vuelta a España thanks to a determined but intelligent defence of his red jersey on the final mountain stage of the race.

Nibali finished just one second behind his biggest rival Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) at the mountain top finish on the Bola del Mundo climb and so now has a 41-second lead going into Sunday's final 85Km criterium stage in the centre of Madrid.

If Nibali goes on to win the Vuelta, he will be the first Italian to do so since Marco Giovanetti in 1990, when the race was still held in late April. He will be only the fifth Italian to triumph in Spain in the 75-year history of the Vuelta.

Mosquera won the stage but Nibali caught him just before the line after a nail-biting pursuit up the steep concrete track to the summit of the climb. At one point Mosquera had close to a 20-second gap and Nibali seemed to be struggling on the 15 per cent climb. However the young Italian kept his composure and the red race leader's jersey.

"I think I did an exceptional ride," Nibali told Italian television immediately after the finish, almost in tears as he recovered from his huge effort.

"I knew I was feeling good and I knew I had a strong team there to help me. I knew that Mosquera would have to be super good to beat me but he wasn't. What else can I say? I'm really happy."

Nibali was pitted against a determined Mosquera who tried again and again to distance him in the final kilometres.

"The Spanish riders have been really strong here and they've made my life complicated. Today, I knew the final three kilometres were the most difficult ones, I had seen it my director's computer this morning. When Mosquera accelerated the first time, I set my pace as steady as I could, I also kept some strength for the finale and that's why I never lost control of the situation and I even managed to come across to him and save my red jersey."

As Mosquera and Nibali battled ahead, the race for third place unfolded behind with Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) fighting hard to hang on to third place overall. He came in a handful of seconds behind his nearest rivals, confirming he is the big surprise of this year's overall classification.

The Slovakian rider finished eighth at the top of the climb, only 52 seconds behind Mosquera. He lost some time to Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) and Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) but is now 3:02 behind Nibali. Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) is fourth overall at 4:20 and Schleck is fifth at 4:43.

"When Rodriguez attacked, it was the steepest part of the climb, so it was the hardest for me. I've suffered a lot but it was worth it. I'm so happy to finish third of the Vuelta. I couldn't have expected anything better at the start in Sevilla," Velits said.

While Schleck was not able to make up for his poor time trial and climb back onto the Tour of Spain podium, his director Bradley McGee was encouraged by the experience of directing the team to a top finish.

"Fränk Schleck's fifth place at the end is pretty good. I've enjoyed the Vuelta a lot," said McGee. "The course was great and the actors have been great too. I'm looking forward to come back next year. It should be with a Spanish leader (Alberto Contador) in our team if everything goes according the plan."

Irishman Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-LaMondiale) went deep to finish sixth on the stage and so held onto seventh place overall, 4:43 behind Nibali, a result which encouraged him for future GC battles.

"I've improved a lot but I can see that I still have a lot to improve. We had a bad team time trial, I had a bad individual time trial and I found climbing to Andorra difficult. The most encouraging of my final result is that I haven't benefitted from any breakaway. I've been fighting all the time with the best riders in the hills. It makes it super encouraging for the future."

The USA's Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) had a difficult day and finished 17th on the stage, losing 1:46 to Mosquera. But he only lost one place overall to Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam), and so is set to finish ninth overall at 6:09.

Mountain top face-off

The face-off between Nibali and Mosquera dominated the racing on the final mountain finish of this year's Vuelta but other riders were also targeting the stage victory, and Caisse d'Epargne and Katusha were also fighting for the team classification. It all meant the stage was fast and furious from the start and so the climb to the finish was even more painful.

The early attack went clear after just 14km, with 14 riders in it: Jan Bakelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Tony Gallopin (Cofidis), Vincent Jerome (BBOX), Jean-Christophe Peraud (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Iñigo Cuesta (Cervelo), Gustavo Cesar (Xacobeo), Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Johann Tschopp (BBOX), Leif Hoste (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Danilo Hondo (Lampre), Vladimir Gusev (Katusha), David Arroyo (Caisse), Jose Toribio (Andalucia-Cajasur), Cheula Giampaolo (Footon-Servetto), Kanstantin Siutsou (HTC-Columbia), Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jose Oroz (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Ruben Plaza (Caisse d'Epargne) where all there and all worked hard.

The presence of Arroyo and Plaza set off alarm bells in the peloton and Katusha worked on the front to make sure the break did not gain enough time to stay clear. The attack never gained more than four minutes because of the chase and then Liquigas-Doimo and Garmin also helped set the tempo.

Spanish veteran Cuesta was the first to attack from the break before the Puerto di Navacerrada climb but he was quickly caught and it was Plaza and Tschopp who led the race over the climb, with 50km to the finish.

The break came back together on the descent but then splintered again as the Xacobeo team dragged the peloton along to set up Mosquera for his attack. Gusev and Plaza tried to go clear on the early slopes of the Bola del Mundo, while Remy Di Gregorio (FDJ) tried a move from the peloton.

However none of them were going anywhere with the big finale rapidly approaching. The remains of the break were all swept up by the Xacobeo-led peloton and Di Gregorio came back to the peloton with six kilometres still to race.

Oscar Pujol (Cervelo TestTeam) and Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) made an attack with five kilometres to go and then Schleck made a solo move just after that. However they only served to up the pace and thin out the front group, leaving Nibali isolated and without teammates. Mosquera noticed and accelerated away. Suddenly the real, decisive race, was on.

Nibali got on Mosquera's wheel but then the Spaniard gradually opened a gap, carving out an advantage one second at a time as the Spanish fans waved him on and upwards. When the race turned onto the steeper, harder and narrower concrete road, the duel turned into a prize fight with the two exchanging blows as the road twisted up to the summit. Nibali pulled back Mosquera but then the Spanish climber opened the gap again as Nibali wobbled and struggled on the steepest gradients.

The gap reached 17 seconds and Mosquera also had the eight-second difference in time bonuses to his advantage but that was as good as it got. Nibali seemed to find some extra power to push on the pedals and as the mist surrounded the race in the final kilometre, he began to close the gap. He suddenly seemed to crack again but composed himself and gradually reducing the gap yet again.

With just a few hundred metres from the summit of the 2247-metre high climb, Mosquera seemed to know he was not going to win the Vuelta. His head dipped and he lost speed as Nibali closed the gap. He hung on to win at the line but Nibali was right behind him and the pain in his legs disappeared as he knew he had done enough to secure his first victory in a major tour.

The celebrations will have to be put on ice for 24 hours, until after Sunday's 85km final stage around Madrid, but it looks almost certain that it will be Nibali and Liquigas, rather Mosquera and Xacobeo, who will pop the champagne to celebrate victory at the 75th and one of the best ever edition of the Vuelta.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 4:45:28 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:01 3 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:23 4 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:35 5 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:39 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:00:42 7 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:50 8 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:52 9 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 0:00:55 10 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 0:01:00 11 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:27 12 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:30 13 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:01:33 14 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:01:34 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 16 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 17 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:46 18 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:50 19 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:55 20 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 0:02:07 21 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:11 22 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:02:19 23 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:44 24 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:02:55 25 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:03:13 26 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:03:25 27 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:45 28 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:02 29 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 30 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 31 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:04:12 32 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:04:16 33 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:04:25 34 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:04:27 35 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:49 36 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:00 37 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 38 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 39 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:08 40 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:05:22 41 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:05:35 42 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:06:09 43 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:06:13 44 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:06:54 45 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 0:07:05 46 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 47 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 48 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:07:52 49 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 50 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:07:56 51 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:08:47 52 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 53 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:09:01 54 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:09:16 55 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:26 56 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:09:45 57 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:09:56 58 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:10:00 59 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:10:28 60 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 61 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:10:37 62 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:10:44 63 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:10:57 64 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:10:59 65 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:01 66 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:51 67 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:12:48 68 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:13:05 69 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 70 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:13:30 71 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:13:56 72 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:14:14 73 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:15:02 74 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:15:04 75 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 76 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:15:06 77 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:15:09 78 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:15:30 79 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:16:03 80 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:17:12 81 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:17:15 82 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:17:31 83 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:17:43 84 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:17:45 85 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:17:51 86 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:17:55 87 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:18:01 88 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:18:09 89 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:18:28 90 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:18:34 91 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:18:39 92 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:18:52 93 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:19:10 94 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:19:27 95 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:20:07 96 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:20:12 97 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:20:24 98 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:20:36 99 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:20:45 100 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:21:02 101 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:21:34 102 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:23:07 103 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 104 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 105 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 106 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 107 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:23:15 108 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:23:19 109 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:23:46 110 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 0:24:08 111 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:24:20 112 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 0:25:21 113 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:26 114 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:26:04 115 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 116 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:26:07 117 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:29:56 118 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 119 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 120 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 121 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 122 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 123 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 124 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 125 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 126 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 127 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 128 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 129 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 130 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 131 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:30:00 132 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 133 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 134 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 135 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 136 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 137 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 138 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 139 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 140 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 141 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 142 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 143 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 144 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 145 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 146 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:30:06 147 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 148 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 149 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 150 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 151 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 152 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 153 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 154 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:30:28 155 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:30:29 156 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur DNS Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 25 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 20 3 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 4 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 14 5 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 12 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 10 7 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 8 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 8 9 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 7 10 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 6 11 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 5 12 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 4 13 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 3 14 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 2 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Sprint 1 - La Granja de San Ildefonso, km. 103,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 pts 2 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 3 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1

Sprint 2 - Alpedrete, km. 149 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 pts 2 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto de la Cruz Verde (Cat. 3) km. 31 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 3 pts 2 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 2 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountain 2 - Alto del León (Cat. 1) km. 63 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 pts 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 6 3 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 4 4 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2 5 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1

Mountain 3 - Puerto de Navacerrada (Cat. 1) km. 120 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 10 pts 2 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 6 3 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 4 4 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 2 5 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 4 - Bola del Mundo (HC) km. 172 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 20 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 3 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 10 4 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 6 5 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 4 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cervelo Test Team 14:20:00 2 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:09 3 Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:22 4 Team Katusha 0:02:27 5 Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:39 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:06 7 Française Des Jeux 0:05:24 8 Team Saxo Bank 0:06:01 9 Astana 0:06:31 10 Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:23 11 Garmin - Transitions 0:07:57 12 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:13:18 13 Team Milram 0:18:02 14 Team HTC - Columbia 0:18:41 15 Rabobank 0:19:44 16 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:45 17 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:24:29 18 Andalucia - Cajasur 0:24:47 19 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:30:16 20 Footon-Servetto 0:41:01 21 Quick Step 0:42:06

General classification after stage 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 85:16:05 2 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:41 3 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:03:02 4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:20 5 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:43 6 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:04:52 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:05:03 8 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:06:06 9 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:06:09 10 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:07:35 11 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:09:37 12 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:42 13 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:05 14 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:14:00 15 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 0:16:36 16 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:16:40 17 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:54 18 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:20:58 19 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:40 20 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:25:08 21 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 0:27:24 22 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 0:27:54 23 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:30:17 24 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:32:42 25 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:35:27 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:36:28 27 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:37:24 28 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:38:02 29 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:39:26 30 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:45:12 31 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:47:10 32 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:50:19 33 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 0:52:38 34 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:53:55 35 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:54:28 36 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:56:07 37 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 1:03:24 38 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 1:06:24 39 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:07:32 40 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:11:44 41 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 1:12:42 42 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1:24:34 43 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 1:25:34 44 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1:26:29 45 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1:34:23 46 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 1:34:36 47 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:35:12 48 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:35:30 49 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1:35:53 50 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:38:42 51 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 1:41:14 52 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:42:48 53 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:43:07 54 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:44:56 55 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:46:12 56 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:47:09 57 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 1:50:23 58 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:51:55 59 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:52:00 60 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1:53:15 61 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:56:01 62 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 1:58:49 63 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2:00:16 64 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 2:01:42 65 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 2:03:59 66 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:05:06 67 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 2:06:26 68 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 2:06:37 69 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2:07:00 70 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 2:07:30 71 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 2:09:12 72 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 2:10:08 73 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:10:56 74 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 2:11:59 75 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:12:06 76 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 2:13:05 77 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 2:13:26 78 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2:13:31 79 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 2:13:43 80 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:14:00 81 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:14:43 82 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2:15:38 83 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 2:16:33 84 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:21:26 85 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 2:23:38 86 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:24:13 87 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:25:05 88 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 2:26:26 89 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:27:03 90 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:32:04 91 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:34:22 92 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:35:42 93 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:36:06 94 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2:39:35 95 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 2:41:13 96 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:42:31 97 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 2:43:52 98 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:44:34 99 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 2:44:38 100 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2:47:22 101 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:48:48 102 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:49:34 103 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 2:50:20 104 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 2:52:34 105 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 2:53:48 106 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:53:55 107 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 2:56:41 108 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:59:21 109 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 3:07:00 110 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 3:10:26 111 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 3:12:37 112 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3:13:06 113 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:13:33 114 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 3:15:32 115 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 3:17:31 116 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 3:21:45 117 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:22:06 118 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 3:22:36 119 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 3:24:36 120 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 3:26:53 121 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 3:27:18 122 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3:28:04 123 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3:29:00 124 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:29:04 125 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 3:30:54 126 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 3:33:18 127 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 3:35:50 128 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 3:36:31 129 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3:38:26 130 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 3:39:57 131 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 3:40:39 132 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 3:40:47 133 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 3:41:42 134 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 3:41:46 135 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 3:42:55 136 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:44:37 137 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 3:46:28 138 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 3:46:44 139 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 3:49:26 140 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3:51:58 141 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 3:52:38 142 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:53:21 143 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 3:54:42 144 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 3:55:33 145 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 3:56:11 146 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 3:56:54 147 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 3:59:54 148 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 3:59:55 149 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4:01:13 150 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 4:03:03 151 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 4:03:49 152 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 4:06:45 153 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 4:10:34 154 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 4:10:50 155 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 4:11:22 156 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 4:17:21

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 136 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 124 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 119 4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 110 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 104 6 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 97 7 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 88 8 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 72 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 63 10 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 62 11 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 61 12 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 54 13 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 51 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 15 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 47 16 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 40 17 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 38 18 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 19 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 38 20 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 38 21 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 22 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 37 23 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 35 24 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 30 25 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 30 26 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 28 27 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 26 28 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 29 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 25 30 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 25 31 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 24 32 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 24 33 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 23 34 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 23 35 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 21 36 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 21 37 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 21 38 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 21 39 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 20 40 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 20 41 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 20 42 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 43 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 18 44 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 17 45 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 17 46 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 16 47 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 16 48 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 16 49 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 15 50 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 15 51 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 14 52 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 14 53 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 14 54 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14 55 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 14 56 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 13 57 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 12 58 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 12 59 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 12 60 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 12 61 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 11 62 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 11 63 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 64 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 11 65 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 66 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 10 67 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 68 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 69 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 70 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 71 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 9 72 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 9 73 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 9 74 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 9 75 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 9 76 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 8 77 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 8 78 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 7 79 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 7 80 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 7 81 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 6 82 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 83 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 84 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 6 85 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 86 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 87 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 5 88 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 5 89 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 90 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 4 91 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 92 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 93 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 4 94 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 95 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 96 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 4 97 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 98 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 3 99 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2 100 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 101 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 2 102 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 103 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 104 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 105 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 2 106 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 107 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 51 pts 2 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 43 3 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 36 4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 29 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 26 6 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 7 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 25 8 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 9 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 18 10 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 17 11 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 15 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 13 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 15 14 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 14 15 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 11 16 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 10 17 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 10 18 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 10 19 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 10 20 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 9 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 9 22 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 8 23 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 8 24 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 6 25 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 26 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 6 27 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 28 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 5 29 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 30 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 5 31 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 32 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 4 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 4 34 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 4 35 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 36 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 37 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 38 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 4 39 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 40 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 3 41 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 42 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 3 43 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 2 44 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 45 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 46 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 47 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 2 48 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 2 49 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 1 50 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 1 51 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1 52 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1 53 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1 54 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1 55 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 1 56 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1 57 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 1 58 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 59 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1 60 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1 61 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 9 pts 2 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 11 3 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 12 4 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 23 5 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 25 6 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 31 7 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 8 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 48 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 49 10 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 66 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 12 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 71 13 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 75 14 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 77 15 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 92 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 99 17 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 103 18 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 110 19 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 113 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 113 21 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 114 22 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 121 23 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 122 24 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 129 25 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 129 26 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 129 27 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 134 28 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 136 29 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 138 30 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 146 31 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 155 32 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 156 33 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 157 34 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 160 35 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 161 36 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 172 37 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 174 38 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 175 39 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 179 40 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 182 41 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 185 42 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 186 43 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 192 44 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 193 45 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 204 46 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 207 47 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 211 48 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 212