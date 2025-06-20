Recommended reading

Baloise Belgium Tour: Ethan Hayter takes surprise victory over Filippo Ganna on stage 3 time trial

Filippo Ganna finishes second, having been heavily expected to win

Soudal Quick-Step cyclist British Ethan Hayter competes during the third stage of the Baloise Belgium Tour cycling race, a 9,7km individual time trial from Tessenderlo to Ham, on June 20, 2025. The Baloise Belgium Tour takes place from June 18 to 22. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Ethan Hayter takes victory on the stage 3 ITT at Baloise Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Ethan Hayter pulled off a spectacular surprise time trial victory over runaway top favourite Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) in stage 3 of the Baloise Belgium Tour, with the additional considerable bonus prize of moving into the overall lead.

Hayter beat the Italian specialist and former Ineos teammate by a narrow but sufficient four seconds to claim his first triumph in nearly a year, and also his first since signing for Soudal-QuickStep in 2025. Florian Vermeersch (UAE Team Emirates) was third, a comparatively distant 16 seconds back.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Baloise Belgium Tour stage 3 results

Position

Rider (Team)

Time

1

Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick-Step)

10:29

2

Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers)

+0:04

3

Florian Vermeersch (UAE Team Emirates - XRG)

+0:16

4

Filippo Baroncini (UAE Team Emirates - XRG)

+0:16

5

Huub Artz (Intermarché - Wanty)

+0:17

6

Connor Swift (INEOS Grenadiers)

+0:18

7

Alec Segaert (Lotto)

+0:20

8

Pier-André Côté (Israel - Premier Tech)

+0:21

9

Ben Turner (INEOS Grenadiers)

+0:22

10

Rune Herregodts (UAE Team Emirates - XRG)

+0:23

11

Nils Eekhoff (Team Picnic PostNL)

+0:23

12

Thibau Nys (Lidl - Trek)

+0:23

13

Ethan Vernon (Israel - Premier Tech)

+0:23

14

Yves Lampaert (Soudal Quick-Step)

+0:24

15

Manlio Moro (Movistar Team)

+0:24

16

Thomas Gachignard (Team TotalEnergies)

+0:24

17

Axel Van Der Tuuk (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)

+0:24

18

Josef Černý (Soudal Quick-Step)

+0:24

19

Søren Kragh Andersen (Lidl - Trek)

+0:26

20

Joel Suter (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

+0:26

21

Héctor Álvarez (Lidl - Trek)

+0:27

22

Alexys Brunel (Team TotalEnergies)

+0:28

23

Vincent Van Hemelen (Team Flanders - Baloise)

+0:28

24

Samuel Leroux (Team TotalEnergies)

+0:30

25

Arthur Kluckers (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

+0:30

26

Marco Frigo (Israel - Premier Tech)

+0:30

27

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceuninck)

+0:31

28

Ådne Holter (Uno-X Mobility)

+0:32

29

Logan Currie (Lotto)

+0:32

30

Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl - Trek)

+0:32

31

Wessel Mouris (Unibet Tietema Rockets)

+0:33

32

Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X Mobility)

+0:33

33

Steffen De Schuyteneer (Lotto)

+0:34

34

Jonas Geens (Team Flanders - Baloise)

+0:35

35

Toon Aerts (Lotto)

+0:36

36

Joshua Giddings (Lotto)

+0:35

37

Oded Kogut (Israel - Premier Tech)

+0:38

38

Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin - Deceuninck)

+0:37

39

Orluis Aular (Movistar Team)

+0:39

40

Jenno Berckmoes (Lotto)

+0:40

41

Mohammad Almutaiwei (UAE Team Emirates - XRG)

+0:42

42

Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin - Deceuninck)

+0:43

43

Carlos Canal (Movistar Team)

+0:43

44

Hartthijs De Vries (Unibet Tietema Rockets)

+0:44

45

Frits Biesterbos (BEAT Cycling Club)

+0:46

46

Kim Heiduk (INEOS Grenadiers)

+0:45

47

Alberto Dainese (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

+0:46

48

Kristian Egholm (Lidl - Trek)

+0:46

49

Erik Nordsæter Resell (Uno-X Mobility)

+0:46

50

Adam Ťoupalík (Unibet Tietema Rockets)

+0:47

51

Dries Van Gestel (Soudal Quick-Step)

+0:48

52

Alexandre Delettre (Team TotalEnergies)

+0:48

53

Dion Smith (Intermarché - Wanty)

+0:48

54

Jon Barrenetxea (Movistar Team)

+0:39

55

Timo Kielich (Alpecin - Deceuninck)

+0:49

56

Tim Declercq (Lidl - Trek)

+0:49

57

Quentin Bezza (Wagner Bazin WB)

+0:49

58

Michiel Hillen (Baloise Glowi Lions)

+0:50

59

Vito Braet (Intermarché - Wanty)

+0:51

60

Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel - Premier Tech)

+0:53

61

Matyáš Kopecký (Team Novo Nordisk)

+0:53

62

Casper Van Uden (Team Picnic PostNL)

+0:53

63

Luca Van Boven (Intermarché - Wanty)

+0:53

64

Gibbe Staes (UAE Team Emirates - XRG)

+0:53

65

Anders Skaarse (Uno-X Mobility)

+0:54

66

Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step)

+0:56

67

Yorben Lauryssen (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)

+0:55

68

Sente Sentjens (Alpecin - Deceuninck)

+0:55

69

Bert Van Lerberghe (Soudal Quick-Step)

+0:56

70

Marijn Maas (BEAT Cycling Club)

+0:57

71

Lionel Taminiaux (Lotto)

+0:58

72

Elias Maris (Team Flanders - Baloise)

+1:00

73

Stijn Appel (BEAT Cycling Club)

+1:00

74

Salvatore Puccio (INEOS Grenadiers)

+1:01

75

Wies Nuyens (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)

+1:01

76

Iván García Cortina (Movistar Team)

+1:01

77

Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar Team)

+1:02

78

Stan Van Tricht (Alpecin - Deceuninck)

+1:03

79

Kay De Bruyckere (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)

+1:03

80

Kiaan Watts (Israel - Premier Tech)

+1:05

81

Seppe Van Den Boer (Baloise Glowi Lions)

+1:06

82

Joran Wyseure (Alpecin - Deceuninck)

+1:05

83

Juan David Sierra (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

+1:06

84

Bart Kortleve (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)

+1:06

85

Arne Marit (Intermarché - Wanty)

+1:08

86

Dylan Vandenstorme (Team Flanders - Baloise)

+1:07

87

Jens Reynders (Wagner Bazin WB)

+1:09

88

Rotem Tene (Israel - Premier Tech)

+1:08

89

Filippo Ridolfo (Team Novo Nordisk)

+1:09

90

Alex Colman (Team Flanders - Baloise)

+1:09

91

Axel Huens (Unibet Tietema Rockets)

+1:11

92

Pim Ronhaar (Baloise Glowi Lions)

+1:11

93

Omar Fraile (INEOS Grenadiers)

+1:10

94

Lennert Teugels (Tarteletto - Isorex)

+1:11

95

Timo Roosen (Team Picnic PostNL)

+1:11

96

Zeno Moonen (Intermarché - Wanty)

+1:12

97

Michiel Lambrecht (Wagner Bazin WB)

+1:13

98

Jordan Habets (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)

+1:12

99

Casper Van Der Woude (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)

+1:13

100

Lars Van Der Haar (Baloise Glowi Lions)

+1:14

101

Viktor Vandenberghe (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)

+0:49

102

William Blume Levy (Uno-X Mobility)

+1:15

103

Lander Loockx (Unibet Tietema Rockets)

+1:17

104

David Haverdinks (Baloise Glowi Lions)

+1:16

105

Jason Tesson (Team TotalEnergies)

+1:18

106

Fabian Lienhard (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

+1:16

107

Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)

+1:18

108

Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates - XRG)

+1:17

109

Leander Van Hautegem (Wagner Bazin WB)

+1:18

110

Tom Portsmouth (Wagner Bazin WB)

+1:17

111

Mathias Guillemette (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

+1:17

112

Lindsay De Vylder (Team Flanders - Baloise)

+1:19

113

Jules Hesters (Team Flanders - Baloise)

+1:20

114

Gianni Marchand (Tarteletto - Isorex)

+1:20

115

Olivier Godfroid (Baloise Glowi Lions)

+1:21

116

Fernando Gaviria (Movistar Team)

+1:22

117

Pete Uptegrove (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)

+1:21

118

Nicola Marcerou (Team TotalEnergies)

+1:22

119

Robbe Mellaerts (BEAT Cycling Club)

+1:23

120

Kevin Vermaerke (Team Picnic PostNL)

+1:26

121

Martijn Tusveld (BEAT Cycling Club)

+1:25

122

Kenay De Moyer (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)

+1:26

123

Jochem Kerckhaert (BEAT Cycling Club)

+1:26

124

Jelle Johannink (Unibet Tietema Rockets)

+1:26

125

Timothy Dupont (Tarteletto - Isorex)

+1:27

126

Christiaan Van Rees (Team Picnic PostNL)

+1:28

127

Ewout De Keyser (Tarteletto - Isorex)

+1:30

128

Arne Santy (Tarteletto - Isorex)

+1:31

129

Thom Van Der Werff (Team Picnic PostNL)

+1:30

130

Andrea Peron (Team Novo Nordisk)

+1:33

131

Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates - XRG)

+1:36

132

Davide Persico (Wagner Bazin WB)

+1:36

133

Yordi Corsus (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)

+1:37

134

Declan Irvine (Team Novo Nordisk)

+1:37

135

Florian Dauphin (Team TotalEnergies)

+1:37

136

Jordy Decottignies (Tarteletto - Isorex)

+1:37

137

Alessandro Perracchione (Team Novo Nordisk)

+1:39

138

Victor Broex (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)

+1:41

139

Roy Hoogendoorn (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)

+1:42

140

Maarten Verheyen (Baloise Glowi Lions)

+1:42

141

Luca De Meester (Wagner Bazin WB)

+1:51

142

Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk)

+1:51

143

Anton Muller (Team Novo Nordisk)

+1:51

144

Alex Vandenbulcke (Tarteletto - Isorex)

+1:52

DNS

Davide Bomboi (Unibet Tietema Rockets)

-

DNS

Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché - Wanty)

-

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

