‘Unbound decides’ – Australia’s Brendan Johnston prepared but pragmatic ahead of Kansas gravel showdown

‘I've trained a lot, the physical parts and then also the mental parts … your mind and body both become compromised when you get 6, 7, 8, hours in’

Answering the call of gravel has served Brendan Johnston well, allowing the Australian to finally follow his multi-discipline passion and prowess on the bike to a life as a professional cyclist, but he has also learnt that gravel can be as fickle as it is fulfilling particularly when it comes to the jewel in the crown, Unbound 200.

The 33-year-old fully immersed himself in gravel from the start of the 2023 season, joining the Life Time Grand Prix series with the Australian champion’s jersey on his back and a determination to establish himself in the US scene so he could make this chance to turn professional into a lasting experience. There is no doubt he’s done that, with the rider who racked up a long list of prestigious wins across disciplines in Australia while working full-time as an electrician now also having taken seventh and fourth overall in the Life Time series the past two years. He has also had a win at the Belgian Waffle Ride series along with podium places at other US races while also adding an extensive list of top step gravel appearances when he returns home and pins on a number. 

