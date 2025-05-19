Recommended reading

The ferocious fight back and 'dodgy pass' that took Tiffany Cromwell from ‘no, not my day' to ‘alright, game on’ at SEVEN

After illness pre-race Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto rider hauls way back to front of tough Western Australian gravel race, delivering confidence building performance ahead of Unbound

Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) at SEVEN in Western Australia&#039;s Nannup, a round of the 2025 UCI Gravel World Series
Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) riding through the field at SEVEN in Western Australia's Nannup, a round of the 2025 UCI Gravel World Series (Image credit: Patrick Boeré Photography)

Tiffany Cromwell knows what it takes to win on the challenging ascent heavy course of SEVEN in Nannup, Western Australia – the Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto rider has already made it to the top step of the podium in 2023 – but the Australian who had been fighting ‘a little bit of sickness’ wasn’t expecting a repeat of that winning effort when she dropped away from the front duo early in the race.

“We hit the first main climb called Brockmans which was a steep little one not that far in [20km], and I wasn’t feeling great," said Cromwell in a team media release. "Cassia [Boglio] and Talia [Appleton} were able to go with the pace, and I just had to be like, ‘no, not my day.’ 

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

