Tour de France 2019: Stage 2 finish line quotes

Image 1 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) speaks to the media after the stage 2 team time trial (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 5 Tom Boonen and Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) after stage 2 (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 3 of 5 Mike Teunissen (Team Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 and takes the first yellow leader's jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Jumbo-Visma's Wout van Aert will make his Tour de France debut in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Tom Steels supervises (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) – Stage 1 & 2 winner, race leader

"Yesterday was a dream and today is again the thing we dreamt of. It was really hard because of Dylan's crash – he couldn't give his all. He fought really well and did good work in the beginning and then we had one guy less.

"We had a tactic to do it without George [Bennett] because he's just too small (laughs). But in the end, he felt really good and could help us. The other guys were really strong, really long pulls. All the little kickers were really hard, but everyone kept their pace.

"We heard that we were fastest, and we got so much morale – we already had a lot with this jersey on. We were flying, it was unbelievable. It's not that I'm getting used to winning stages at the Tour de France but it's two out of two now and it's really, really nice.

"Yesterday it was mainly me who took the credits, but it was already a team effort. Today we had eight really strong riders but also everyone around – staff, trainers, mechanics – everyone worked so hard for this. It was a really big goal for us and that it turns out like this, it's unbelievable." (Eurosport)

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) – mountain classification leader

"We did a good team time trial. Everybody did a great job. For myself I was not so great. Everybody did really hard turns and we did a great performance.

"Tired? I would not say, but I was trying to get a good feeling on the bike. In the end I came a bit better.

"I think we were motivated but you don't know where you'll end up. If you only give ten seconds to Ineos then you can say it's a good time trial." (Eurosport)

"[It was hard] for the second day in a row. I did two pulls and I felt that I would get dropped at the next [level of] difficulty. It happened too.

"The team was very motivated and nervous – me probably most of all because I felt it would be hard for me.

"We had the right guys for it on this course. Ilnur [Zakarin] didn't know if he would go for GC. Now he'll take time on others, and probably will be encouraged to go for it."

Tom Steels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) – sporting director

"Jumbo-Visma isn't a surprise winner. They're in a winning mood. We know Tony [Martin] well, and someone like Wout Van Aert can make the difference too.

"[For us] two guys got dropped quite early. Max [Richeze] dropped quite early. It would've been better to skip a turn."

Tom Boonen – ex-pro, 2007 green jersey winner

"Deceuninck-QuickStep lacked a powerhouse on this course. Jumbo-Visma was one of my picks with Deceuninck and Mitchelton-Scott, but they opted to keep Yates on board, which makes sense.

"Jumbo will keep the jersey for a while. Maybe next it can move to someone else in the team."

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) stage 2 winner, youth classification leader

"Winning with the team is really special. I could not have imagined that it would feel like that. I think I was able to help the team. The atmosphere is great."