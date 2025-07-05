'It's so against his nature, but he's super strong' – Jonas Vingegaard and Visma-Lease a Bike light up Tour de France opener in crosswinds

Dutch team have near-perfect day on stage 1, leaving Evenepoel and Roglič behind in the echelons, but they couldn't see off Pogačar

2025 Tour de France stage 1: Jonas Vingegaard leads the front echelon (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Visma-Lease a Bike told everyone about the "Classics squad" they had brought to the 2025 Tour de France on Friday, they wasted no time putting the peloton to the sword in the crosswinds on stage 1, with leader Jonas Vingegaard committing fully to gain time on several of his rivals.

The men in yellow and black were on the front inside the final 20km, and with the plan made at the start of the day, they pulled full-tilt out of a change in road direction 17km from the line to make full use of the wind.

