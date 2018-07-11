Tour de France: Stage 4 highlights - Video

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernando Gaviria finished off the fine work of his Quick-Step Floors squad, netting his second Tour de France stage win in his race debut here. The Colombian timed his effort perfectly into a stiff headwind in Sarzeau to hold off Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal).

As has been the case for the early sprint stages in the Tour, a crash inside the final 5km caused some panic amongst the GC contenders, as Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac), Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) were caught up in the melee.

Uran and Landa managed to catch back on before the finish, but Zakarin took the longest to get going again and never managed to close the gap. He lost 59 seconds to the peloton, tumbling down the overall standings to 42nd.

Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) became the third rider to leave the Tour de France due to the crash, joining Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Tsgabu Grmay (Trek-Segafredo) on the sidelines.