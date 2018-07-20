Tour de France: Stage 13 highlights - Video

Peter Sagan gets low during stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed his third stage win of the 2018 Tour de France in Valence on Friday, winning the bunch kick ahead of Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ), who jumped first in the slightly rising finishing straight.

After three days in the Alps, the peloton enjoyed a relatively straightforward sprint stage over 169.5km starting in Bourg d'Oisans. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) initiated a breakaway move early into the day, joining Thomas Scully (EF Education First-Drapac), Michael Schar (BMC Racing) and Dimitri Claeys (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) in the move.

Inside 25km remaining, the bunch began swallowing up the breakaway riders, first reeling in De Gendt and Claeys, then pulling Scully into the fold. Schar continued on alone for a spell, but he eventually succumbed to the chase as well, setting up the bunch sprint and Sagan's victory.