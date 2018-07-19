Tour de France: The Alps in review with Thomas, Dumoulin and Roglic - Podcast

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast - brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Flyods of Leadville - we look back at a pulsating stage 12 of the Tour de France that culminated in Geraint Thomas winning the stage to Alpe d'Huez and extending his lead in the overall. The Team Sky rider now leads defending champion and teammate Chris Froome by 1:39, with Tom Dumoulin a further 11 seconds in arrears.

In the episode, recorded at the summit of today's finish, we hear from Thomas, Dumoulin and surprise package Primoz Roglic. Ed Pickering from Pro Cycling, and CN's Daniel Benson run through the action from the stage and evaluate the important performances from the Alps. The last three stages have seen the race shift and alter each day, and the podcast team look over the likes of Movistar, AG2R and of course discuss the growing leadership debate at Team Sky.