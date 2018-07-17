Tour de France: Stage 10 finish line quotes

Image 1 of 4 Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 10 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 4 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Team Sky lined out during stage 10 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 4 The peloton on stage 10 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Julian Alaphilppe (Quick-Step Floors) - stage winner

There's a lot of emotion, because winning at the Tour is not easy. I came close in my first Tour two years ago, and to win in this way, it's amazing because... I don't even have the words... I'm just thinking about my family. I'm happy to make them happy. I'm happy for myself as well. Now I hope things go well for Bob [Jungels] on GC, and there are lots of great things still do, but today I really want to enjoy this.

I was disappointed on the Mur de Bretagne, it suited me well, but it didn't go exactly to plan. I lost to stronger riders, simple as that, the legs weren't as good as I'd hoped. I was fourth so it wasn't completely a disaster, but to bounce back like that is the perfect response. (Eurosport)

Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) - second place in stage 10

We were hoping to pick up a stage win today, but I have to say a big congratulations for Julian Alaphilippe because he was very strong today. We were told to go into the breakaway to help protect Vincenzo (Nibali), but we could go for victory if we found ourselves in a good position at the end, and that's where I found myself.

It's going to be similar to what we did today, we will look to protect Vincenzo tomorrow and help guide him through. We want to be toward the front of the race. We spent a lot of energy today. It's been a really hard day. (Eurosport)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) - race leader

It was a little bit like two years ago, I went in the break with my yellow jersey - it was super nice. I had to find the right moment, so when the big group went on the climb I decided to go and see how Sky reacted, and they didn't react.

We took seven minutes, and then I knew it would be a good day for me again. I wasn't thinking about [keeping the maillot jaune], but you have to read the race situation a little, and that's what I did. I waited until the right moment, and then you come in a big group with guys who are going to go for the stage, and I could keep my yellow jersey for an extra day.

I think this was the maximum. I went really deep today. Tomorrow is really a climber's stage, it's really short and it will be super hard to keep it. I have really no intention [of trying] - this was the day maybe I could keep it, but tomorrow it will be over. (NBC Sports)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) - second overall

We said in the meeting that we wouldn't be surprised if [Van Avermaet] went in the break, and, yeah, no disrespect, but he's not going to win the Tour. He's not a threat to Froomey or the big GC guys, so for him to get three minutes is not the end of the world. We just controlled it nicely. We were expecting a few attacks on the last climb, but nobody really went. Dan did over the top, but that was it really.

[The yellow jersey] would have been a nice bonus, for sure, but it's the Tour de France. You can't just get yellow at the drop of a hat. Fair play to Van Avermaet, he really rode well to get in the break and stay away. So, yeah, it would be nice, but that's the way it goes. (NBC Sports)

It was a very strong tempo that Sky set, and it was a full-on headwind, so I think some guys, including me, had the idea of attacking if it was possible, but it really wasn't, actually. You saw when Dan Martin attacked, then in the end they closed it. So I think today it was an effort for nothing, but I'm still in contention so I'm happy with today.

I know what's ahead - it's nice to not be completely dead now after the finish, so it was a good day for us.

[Are Team Sky beatable?] They will try to do the same, but the coming two days are HC finishes, so there will be more differences then. (Eurosport)

Our tactic was to follow the wheels today and have a look around to see how the other guys are feeling - what their legs look like from the other guys and also to see what Sky would do with their tactics in the race together with Movistar also. But in the end it was clear Sky were the strongest. Movistar had the three captains there, and even Valverde he suffered a bit over the top. So it looks like the positions there are getting a little more clear. And so today they are the strongest team for now at least.

[Van Avermaet's ride] was quite a surprise, yeah. But I was talking with Froome and asked him if he wants to take yellow today. He said, 'No, I don't think we need it yet.' He said, 'No no, you guys will have to work anyway.' So I think it's OK for them that he has the jersey. It's nice that he honoured the jersey, Van Avermaet, and have it a try to keep it a little longer, so chapeau to him. (NBC Sports)