Tour de France: Stage 8 highlights - Video

Calmejane superb, Team Sky keep tight reins on GC

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

After a week of racing devoted to the sprinters, the Tour de France lit up on stage 8 with various teams fighting to take the leader's maillot jaune off of Team Sky, with racing so fast and furious the peloton averaged 47kph for almost two hours before a breakaway could finally go up the road - and this over lumpy terrain in the Jura mountains.

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) emerged from a group of six to solo to victory on the final climb, fending off a concerted chase from Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo).

The Team Sky-led peloton was just 50 seconds behind the winner, heaving swept up the rest of the escapees and put the clamps on any further attacks from Chris Froome's GC rivals.

Watch how it all unfolded in our video highlights above. 