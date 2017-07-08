Tour de France: Stage 8 highlights - Video

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

After a week of racing devoted to the sprinters, the Tour de France lit up on stage 8 with various teams fighting to take the leader's maillot jaune off of Team Sky, with racing so fast and furious the peloton averaged 47kph for almost two hours before a breakaway could finally go up the road - and this over lumpy terrain in the Jura mountains.

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) emerged from a group of six to solo to victory on the final climb, fending off a concerted chase from Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo).

The Team Sky-led peloton was just 50 seconds behind the winner, heaving swept up the rest of the escapees and put the clamps on any further attacks from Chris Froome's GC rivals.

