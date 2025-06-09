Recommended reading

Critérium du Dauphiné: Jonathan Milan takes decisive stage 2 sprint win

Fred Wright takes second place ahead of Mathieu van der Poel

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) sprinted to victory on stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, showcasing his unbeatable turn of speed to win a hectic and fast sprint.

The Italian beat Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) into second, with Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) finishing third for the second day in a row.

