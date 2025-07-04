Gallery: Mike Woods' beautiful watercolour Factor Ostro VAM for the Tour de France
This commercially-available paint scheme is being used by the whole team
Mike Woods is a 38-year-old former Canadian champion, three time Vuelta a España stage winner, twice a Tour de France stage winner, and has ridden for Israel-Premier Tech since 2021. After bothering Ineos to bring you a gallery of Geraint Thomas' final Tour de France bike, I then went to pester IPT, who were happily based in the same car park.
Despite Factor's latest, crazy prototype being pride of place on the company stand at Eurobike, I wasn't permitted access to photograph it in more detail. I was, however, handed Mike Woods' bike, fresh for the Tour with a brand new switch-out paint scheme. The usual team paint has been replaced with an optic white base, over which blue and pink alcohol inks have been blown to create unique paint schemes for the whole team, except for Jake Stewart, who will be decidedly less jazzy on his all black hyper aero machine.
Woods' machine, a Factor Ostro VAM, is pretty by-the-book, with a mix of FSA, Shimano, and Black Inc (Factor's in-house componentry brand) throughout. He is using a brand new Selle Italia SLR saddle, though, slammed all the way forward on the rails. It's maybe a bike that leans towards aero rather than the true all-rounders like the Specialized Tarmac SL8 and the Pinarello Dogma F, but unless it's very steep, we likely won't see any riders opt for the lightweight O2 VAM.
As a bonus, taken across a full yaw sweep, we found the Ostro VAM to be one of the best-performing WorldTour bikes in our own wind tunnel testing.
If pro bikes are your thing, then I've already brought you a fair few, so be sure to have a peruse to get a flavour of how the pros set up their machines for the biggest race of the year.
