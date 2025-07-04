Gallery: Mike Woods' beautiful watercolour Factor Ostro VAM for the Tour de France

This commercially-available paint scheme is being used by the whole team

Mike Woods bike
(Image credit: Will Jones)

Mike Woods is a 38-year-old former Canadian champion, three time Vuelta a España stage winner, twice a Tour de France stage winner, and has ridden for Israel-Premier Tech since 2021. After bothering Ineos to bring you a gallery of Geraint Thomas' final Tour de France bike, I then went to pester IPT, who were happily based in the same car park.

Despite Factor's latest, crazy prototype being pride of place on the company stand at Eurobike, I wasn't permitted access to photograph it in more detail. I was, however, handed Mike Woods' bike, fresh for the Tour with a brand new switch-out paint scheme. The usual team paint has been replaced with an optic white base, over which blue and pink alcohol inks have been blown to create unique paint schemes for the whole team, except for Jake Stewart, who will be decidedly less jazzy on his all black hyper aero machine.

