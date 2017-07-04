Tour de France: Peter Sagan talks about stage 4 sprint - Video
World champion describes sprint that led to his disqualification from the 2017 race
In this video shot by Cyclingnews correspondent Brecht Decaluwé, world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) talks about the stage 4 sprint that led to his dismissal from the 2017 Tour de France.
Related Articles
The race jury disqualified Sagan for a "violent act" that put Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) into the barriers on the right-hand side of the road. The jury's decision has proved quite controversial as Sagan's legion of fans, and some fellow riders, have called foul on the severity of the penalty that the jury handed down.
Watch the video for Sagan's initial explanation of the sprint before the jury announced its decision.
Read more on this article
- Tour de France: Demare wins in Vittel
- Peter Sagan, Bora-Hansgrohe protest decision to disqualify rider from Tour de France
- Tour de France: Mark Cavendish pulls out after stage 4 crash
- Bora-Hansgrohe: No comment on Sagan Tour disqualification until meeting with commissaires
- A look at previous disqualifications at the Tour de France
- Peter Sagan disqualified from Tour de France
- Tour de France: Mark Cavendish pulls out after stage 4 crash
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy