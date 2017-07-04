Tour de France: Peter Sagan talks about stage 4 sprint - Video

World champion Peter Sagan often races in the S-Works Evade (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)

In this video shot by Cyclingnews correspondent Brecht Decaluwé, world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) talks about the stage 4 sprint that led to his dismissal from the 2017 Tour de France.

The race jury disqualified Sagan for a "violent act" that put Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) into the barriers on the right-hand side of the road. The jury's decision has proved quite controversial as Sagan's legion of fans, and some fellow riders, have called foul on the severity of the penalty that the jury handed down.

Watch the video for Sagan's initial explanation of the sprint before the jury announced its decision.

