Tour de France: Stage 4 highlights - Video

As Demare heads to the line, Degenkolb and Swift go down (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

FDJ's Arnaud Démare won the fourth stage of the Tour de France in a hectic sprint that saw world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) disqualified from the race for the part he played in a late crash.

All was set for a bunch kick when lone breakaway rider Guillaume Van Keirsbulck was reeled in by the pack with several kilometres to race but multiple pileups occurred as the peloton approached the finish line in Vittel.





Démare would go on to win the stage. The race jury later decided to remove Sagan from the 2017 Tour.

