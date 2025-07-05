'It's a day for Van der Poel, Van Aert and of course Tadej' – Will Pogačar be in yellow by the end of Tour de France stage 2?

Punchy final in Boulogne-sur-Mer brings GC battle with Vingegaard back in play for a second day

Following Visma-Lease a Bike's crosswind attack on stage 1 of the Tour de France, which saw Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) gain time on their rivals, more GC action is expected on stage 2 to Boulogne-sur-Mer, with more time gaps and losses possible.

The final 30km includes three short but steep categorised climbs and an uphill kick to the finish, making it a puncheur's dream. The way the Tour is raced in modern times could also bring both Vingegaard and Pogačar to the fore as they fight for every second.

