Tour de France: Stage 17 highlights - Video

Primoz Roglic on the move on stage 17 of the Tour de France

LottoNL-Jumbo's Primoz Roglic won Wednesday's 17th stage of the Tour de France after soloing clear of the breakaway on the Col du Galibier.

The Slovenian overcame an early fall to arrive at the slopes of hors-categorie climb in a much-reduced escape group and jumped away from his breakaway companions – including Trek-Segafredo's Alberto Contador – en route to his first career stage victory in the French Grand Tour.

In the GC group behind, AG2R La Mondiale's Romain Bardet put in multiple attacks on the way up the Galibier, putting Astana's Fabio Aru under pressure. The Italian was one of several riders who lost ground going up and over the climb, with Bardet helping solidify a gap on the ensuing descent. Cannondale-Drapac's Rigoberto Urán led the yellow jersey group over the line for runner-up honours on the day with Sky's Chris Froome taking third ahead of Bardet. Aru crossed the line 31 seconds later, slipping off the provisional GC podium.