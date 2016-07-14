The Tour de France and Mont Ventoux - Gallery

Image 1 of 50 The Geant de Provence, 'Le Mont Ventoux' (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 50 The mythical Mont Ventoux in all its glory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 50 The Tour de France made its first visit to Mont Ventoux in 1951 during stage 15 from Montpellier to Avignon Image 4 of 50 Chris Froome riding through the final corner in 2013 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 50 Yellow jersey wearer Chris Froome approaches the finish line 2013 to take the win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 50 The final kilometres of Mont Ventoux are unlike any other climb the Tour de France visits (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 50 The Tom Simpson memorial near the summit of Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 50 Charly Mottet wore the yellow jersey for the 1987 Tour de France time trial up Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 50 Andy Hampsten of the 7 Eleven Cycling Team team time trials up Mont Ventoux in 1987 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 50 Lucho Herrera of Cafe de Colombia during the 1987 Tour de France (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 50 Laurent Fignon time trials up Mont Ventoux in 1987 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 50 The Michelin Man, Bibendum, waves to the crowds in the 1987 Tour de France (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 50 The Michelin Man, Bibendum, waves from the back of the motorbike on Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 50 Paolo Savoldelli puts on his jacket after the 2000 ascent of Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 50 Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani battle on the Mont Ventoux in 2000 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 50 Alberto Contador doing his signature 'pistolero' victory salute on the podium in 2009 Image 17 of 50 Some sumosuited fans cheer on Chris Froome and Nairo Quintana during the Tour's visit to Mont Ventoux in 2013 Image 18 of 50 Nairo Quintana approaches the line to finish second in 2013 Image 19 of 50 Richard Virenque won the Tour stage to Mont Ventoux back in 2002 Image 20 of 50 Jean-François Bernard riding to the win and into the yellow jersey during the 1987 Mont Ventoux time trial Image 21 of 50 Charly Gaul riding to victory atop Mont Ventoux in 1958. The first time the Tour finished atop the 'Giant of Provence' Image 22 of 50 The fans watch the peloton pass by on the upper slopes of Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 50 Riders grab newspapers to keep warm to keep warm on the descent off Mont Ventoux during the 1994 Tour de France (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 50 Whenever Mont Ventoux has featured in the Tour de France, it has attracted the fans (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 50 The final steep corner to the Mont Ventoux finish line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 50 Alberto Contador taking in the moment after sealing his second Tour de France victory in 2009 after the summit finish on Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 50 Alberto Contador punches the air after sealing his Tour de France victory in 2009 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 50 The fans brought the flares to cheer on the peloton in 2013 when Froome won the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 50 Chris Froome has Nairo Quintana on his wheel on the early slopes of Mont Ventoux in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 50 Bradley Wiggins suffering on the Mont Ventoux in 2009 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 50 An American fan cheers on the front group of the two Schlecks, Contador, and Armstrong (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 50 Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador cross the line together in 2009 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 50 Juan Manuel Gárate punches the air in delight having won the 2009 stage to Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 50 Andy Schleck led Alberto Contador over the line during the 2009 Tour de France with the Spaniard holding on for his second overall victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 50 A gendarme runs to get out of the way of Andy Schleck during the 2009 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 50 The fans flock the roadside as Lance Armstrong rides up Mont Ventoux in 2002 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 50 Lance Armstong riding away from Joseba Beloki during the 2002 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 50 Richie Porte paces Chris Froome while Alberto Contador sits in third place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 50 The grupetto inside the final kilometre of Mont Ventoux in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 50 Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador finish ahead of Lance Armstrong and Fränk Schleck in 2009 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 41 of 50 A fan flies the French flag on the slopes of Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 42 of 50 Bradley Wiggins climbing the final kilometres of Mont Ventoux in 2009 as he finished fourth overall (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 50 Andy Schleck leading Alberto Contador and Lance Armstrong inside the final kilometre of Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 44 of 50 Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani approach the finish of Mont Ventoux shoulder-to-shoulder in 2000 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 45 of 50 Marco Pantani climbing Mont Ventoux during the 1994 Tour de France (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 46 of 50 The 'moon like' upper slopes of Mont Ventoux is packed with camper vans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 50 The telecommunications mast which stands atop the Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 50 Chris Froome (Team Sky) approaching the finish line for the stage win while wearing yellow at the 2013 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 50 Chris Froome remained in the yellow jersey, extending his lead on Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 50 Jack Bauer celebrates the completion of the Mont Ventoux with a wheelie (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mont Ventoux has taken its place in the folklore of the Tour de France and cycling in general since it first featured in the French grand tour back in 1951 when Lucien Lazarides led the peloton over the summit. Seven years later and the 'Giant of Provence' hosted its first ever finish with Charly Gaul taking the win in a time trial and Raphaël Géminiani riding back into the yellow jersey.

With stage 12 of the 2016 Tour de France set to finish on Mont Ventoux, albeit with the stage finish moving to Chalet Reynard due to high winds, Cyclingnews has had a look through the archives to bring you a select gallery of Tour racing pictures on the 'Géant de Provence'.

The Tour de France and Mont Ventoux

Having made return visits to Mont Ventoux in 1952 and 1955, the Tour de France's second summit finish came in 1965 with Raymond Poulidor taking the stage win.

Stage 13 of the 1967 Tour, Marseille to Carpentras, is etched into the history book of cycling as it witnessed the death of English champion Tom Simpson at just 29. Simpson collapsed on the upper slopes of the climb, asking spectators to put him back on his bike before collapsing for a second and final time just half-a-mile from the summit. A memorial has been erected at the site of Simpson's collapse which has since become a shrine for cyclists riding up the mountain who leave tokens of remembrance such as bidons.

The Tour returned to Mont Ventoux three years later with Eddy Merckx taking the win in the yellow jersey on stage 14. Bernard Thévenet won the stage to Mont Ventoux two years later with Merckx also wearing the yellow jersey. The Tour then returned in 1974, only passing over the Ventoux, with a wait until 1987 before it featured again in the race.

The 1987 Tour featured a second time trial of Ventoux, starting in Carpentras, with France's Jean-François Bernard taking the victory and moving into the yellow jersey which he would lose the following day. It would be another seven years before Ventoux returned with Eros Poli the first rider over the summit and taking the stage win at the finish line in Carpentras.

In 2000, Mont Ventoux played host to the battle between Marco Pantani and Lance Armstrong with the Italian winning the stage in controversial circumstances. France enjoyed a fourth win on the Giant of Provence with Richard Virenque winning the stage from Lodève in 2002 with Armstrong wearing the yellow jersey.

Seven years later, Juan Manuel Gárate won the stage to Mont Ventoux from a breakaway while behind Alberto Contador, Andy and Franck Schleck, Lance Armstrong, Roman Kreuziger, Franco Pellizotti, Vincenzo Nibali and Bradley Wiggins were engaged in the fight for the overall. Contador wouldn't be broken though as the then-Astana rider sealed a second overall victory.

To celebrate the 100th edition of the race, Mont Ventoux served as the denouement to the longest stage of the 2013 race with Chris Froome soloing to victory in the yellow jersey and Nairo Quintana announcing himself as the Team Sky's rider biggest rival in the race.

In 2016, Froome and Quintana will be favourites to contest for the stage win again with the former in position to become the first dual-winner atop the 'Géant de Provence'. However, with weather conditions shortening the race this year, the riders won't encounter the 'moon like' upper layers of the climb.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a close look at some of the best racing images of Mont Ventoux over the years.