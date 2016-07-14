Tour de France stage 12 highlights - Video

Chris Froome atop Mont Ventoux

The stage to Mont Ventoux delivered plenty of drama, but maybe not in the way organisers anticipated when they drew up the 2016 Tour de France route. With a small breakaway up the road that included eventual stage winner Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Chris Froome (Team Sky) was sandwiched between an attacking Richie Porte (BMC Racing) and a following Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) when disaster struck.

A group of motos ahead of the group was likely slowed by a convergence of fans as the riders neared and came to a stop in the road. The trio immediately ploughed into the back of the TV bike, and all Hell broke loose after that. Froome crossed the line 53 seconds behind many of his GC rivals and temporarily lost his race lead to Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), but the race jury later amended the results to place the Sky rider back at the head of affairs.

