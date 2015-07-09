Tour de France: Nibali and Froome hold impromptu peace talks after stage 6 crash
'In the heat of the moment, I was very angry with him'
Shortly after the finish of stage 6 of the Tour de France, Chris Froome (Sky) wheeled to a halt outside the Astana team bus, handed his bike to a mechanic and simply climbed aboard for an impromptu parley with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), to the surprise of the journalists gathered outside.
Both men had been involved in the last kilometre crash that marred the finale in Le Havre and left maillot jaune Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) with a broken collarbone. Nibali, too, hit the ground in the incident and almost brought Froome down with him. Initially at least, each man seemed to hold the other responsible for the incident, hence the clear-the-air talks.
Froome re-emerged within two minutes and pedalled wordlessly back to his own bus, where he opted not to speak to the reporters assembled there. Shortly afterwards, a second emissary arrived from the Sky camp, as Dave Brailsford beckoned his opposite number Giuseppe Martinelli around the back of the bus for a brief discussion of their own, away from prying reporters.
