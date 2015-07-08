Tour de France podcast episode 5: Tony Martin’s elation, Froome out of yellow but comfortable
Reactions from Froome, Brailsford, Tony Martin
Stage 4 of the Tour de France provided another pulsating day of racing, with Tony Martin winning the stage and taking the overall race lead from Chris Froome (Team Sky) after an action-packed day on the cobbles.
The German came back from a late mechanical and was forced to ride a teammate’s bike before attacking the remnants of the field inside the final few kilometres. After three days of near misses, Martin finally had the win his efforts deserved.
