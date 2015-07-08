Tour de France podcast episode 5: Tony Martin’s elation, Froome out of yellow but comfortable

Image 1 of 5 The Cyclingnews Tour de France Podcast Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome follows Vincenzo Nibali during stage 4. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Team Sky's Dave Brailsford during the rest day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Yes! Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) celebrates (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 After coming close on the first three stages, Tony Martin took the yellow jersey on Tuesday.

Stage 4 of the Tour de France provided another pulsating day of racing, with Tony Martin winning the stage and taking the overall race lead from Chris Froome (Team Sky) after an action-packed day on the cobbles.

The German came back from a late mechanical and was forced to ride a teammate’s bike before attacking the remnants of the field inside the final few kilometres. After three days of near misses, Martin finally had the win his efforts deserved.





