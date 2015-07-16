Tour de France: Rodriguez’s stage victory makes up for Grand Tour disappointment

Image 1 of 6 Joaquim Rodríguez wins stage 12. Image 2 of 6 Joaquim Rodríguez on the stage 12 podium. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 6 Joaquim Rodríguez rides through the rain during stage 12. Image 4 of 6 Joaquim Rodriguez on the stage 12 podium. Image 5 of 6 Joaquim Rodriguez in the group before attacking during stage 12. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Joaquim Rodriguez drops Jakob Fuglsang on his way to the stage win. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) has failed to live-up to his own hopes and expectations for overall success at the Tour de France, but yet again the little Spaniard bounced back from disappointment to win a prestigious Grand Tour stage, this time the final Pyrenean mountain stage to Plateau de Beille, close to his home in Andorra.

“I’ve ridden this climb many times and so it’s great to win the stage here,” Rodriguez said after waving his arms in celebration as he crossed the line in the rain.

“I remember one time that I rode it in training but had a wheel problem and had to call my wife to come and collect us. But even then we came back the next day. That shows how long I’ve dreamt of winning here. Now I’ve finally done it and so it’s really important for me.”

Rodriguez won the steep slopes of the Mur de Huy on stage 3 of this year’s Tour de France and hoped of targeting the yellow jersey or at least a place on the podium. Fellow contenders such as Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) had noted how Rodriguez was on form and looking good early in the race. However, the wheels came off his overall ambitions, like it did for so many others, on the climb to La Pierre-Saint-Martin.



