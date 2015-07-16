Tour de France podcast episode 14: Froome, Contador and the Plateau de Beille

The Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast

Stage 12 of the Tour de France saw Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) solo to the stage win on the summit finish to Plateau de Beille. He finished the stage by over a minute ahead of his original breakaway companions runner-up Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and third placed Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), and more than six minutes ahead of a select group of GC contenders including overall race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky).

The Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast sponsored by British Eurosport. On today’s episode, with special guest David Walsh, the Cyclingnews team discuss the climate of suspicion surrounding Chris Froome, as well as stage 12 to Plateau de Beille and Alberto Contador’s fading hopes.

