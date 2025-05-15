Recommended reading

'As soon as you touched the brakes, you went down' – Teams assess the damage at Giro d'Italia after wet road 'like ice' causes mass crash

Maglia rosa Mads Pedersen says 'Suddenly, bikes were everywhere, everything happened in a split second' after incident 71km from finish

NAPOLI ITALY MAY 15 LR Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl Trek Pink Leader Jersey and Jay Vine of Australia and Team UAE Team Emirates XRG while the race is neutralized due to a crash in the peloton during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 6 a 227km stage from Potenza to Napoli UCIWT on May 15 2025 in Potenza Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Riders took stock during the crash-enforced stoppage (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the rain fell properly for the first time at the 2025 Giro d'Italia, with it came the chaos that often occurs in the May slot on the calendar, with a "super slippery road" 71km from the finish in Naples causing a mass crash and forcing several riders to abandon the race.

Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was the highest profile rider to leave the race, but stage 6 also saw the maglia rosa Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) hit the deck at high speeds and not contest the finish, with the crash rippling through the bunch and forcing organisers to neutralise racing for 11km.

