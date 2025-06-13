Recommended reading

'Pogačar was superior again' - Remco Evenepoel bows to near-inevitable and cedes Critérium du Dauphiné lead to Slovenian star

Belgian slumps to fourth overall after tough medium-mountain stage on Friday

Remco Evenepoel completes the course in fifth place on stage 6 at 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné
Barely 48 hours ago after he had decimated the field in the Critérium du Dauphiné time trial, the tables turned dramatically for Remco Evenepoel as the Soudal-QuickStep star suffered badly on the final summit finish on stage 6 and lost the overall lead.

Evenepoel was unable to respond to the attacks of Tadej Pogačar when the Slovenian opened up the throttle at the foot of the Côte de Domancy. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) was briefly able to hold the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider's back wheel, for the Belgian, the pace proved too tough almost as soon as Pogačar attacked.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

