Pazzesco! A tactically dysfunctional but ultimately redeeming Giro d'Italia: analysis

'Pazzesco! Incredible! Un Giro pazzo! - Crazy, incredible, what a crazy Giro!'

2025 Giro d&#039;Italia stage 20: Simon Yates, Richard Carapaz and Isaac del Toro battle it out on the Colle delle Finestre
2025 Giro d'Italia stage 20: Simon Yates, Richard Carapaz and Isaac del Toro battle it out on the Colle delle Finestre (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyclingnews heard those kinds of comments and many more from the crowds at the Sestriere finish as they watched Simon Yates power away on the Colle delle Finestre and then to the Alpine ski resort to set up victory in the 2025 Giro d'Italia.    

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

