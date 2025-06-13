Recommended reading

'On the last day, everything can change' - Mavi García eyes ascent of Tour de Suisse Women GC rankings

Spaniard believes everything can still change in Swiss stage race

Stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse Women saw a breakaway victory, but the GC favourites still came out to play in the last 25km. Mavi García (Liv AlUla Jayco) managed to jump away in the flat final, and together with Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Élise Chabbey (FDJ-Suez), she gained half a minute on the other GC riders, moving up in the overall classification.

"I thought it was a good opportunity to make a difference in the general classification. I tried a few times, and finally, the last one worked! There were three of us, but only Niewiadoma helped me. We did a good job together to get time in GC," García explained.

