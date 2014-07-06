Video: Chavanel leads IAM Cycling into 2014 Tour de France

Image 1 of 2 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) gets into an aero tuck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) rides in yellow (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

While Pro-Continental team IAM Cycling makes its Tour de France debut this year thanks to a wildcard invitation from ASO, Sylvain Chavanel makes his 14th appearance at the race having ridden every edition since 2001. The 35-year-old has won three stages at the Tour, wore the yellow jersey for two days in 2010 and twice has been the most combative rider at the race but is still looking for "good results" during La Grande Boucle.

Having spent five seasons with Quick Step, Chavanel signed for the Swiss team at the end of 2013 and explained why he made the move.

"Whether it's Pro-Continental or WorldTour, the structure and working of the team is still the same," he said. "I chose IAM Cycling because it's a very professional team, there is a good atmosphere and I feel very good in this team.

"Now I just hope to embark on a nice adventure over the course of these three weeks and get some good results."

At the Tour, Chavanel explained the team's dual ambitions for the three-week race.

"We're looking for a good position on GC with Matthias Frank, who is our outright leader," he said. "Beyond that, we'll be looking for stage wins, especially in the first part of the Tour and, why not, in the stage on the cobbles."

Asked whether he could take the yellow jersey again as he did in 2010, Chavanel said, "I'll need to see the opportunities and it depends on Sunday, really. It could suit me, but there could be certain points of the stage where the gradients are too steep for a rider with my weight and physique."

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.