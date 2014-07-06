Van Avermaet looking for a good result in Sheffield
BMC rider just misses stage 1 crash
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) is hoping to add to his great 2014 season with his first stage win at the Tour de France. Van Avermaet will be riding for Tejay van Garderen at the Tour this year, but hopes to mix team duties with personal ambitions.
