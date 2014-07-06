Trending

Van Avermaet looking for a good result in Sheffield

BMC rider just misses stage 1 crash

Image 1 of 4

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) cross the line

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) cross the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 4

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) crosses the line

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) crosses the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 4

The sprinters try to avoid the falling Mark Cavendish and Simon Gerrans

The sprinters try to avoid the falling Mark Cavendish and Simon Gerrans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 4

Mark Cavendish and Simon Gerrans hit the ground

Mark Cavendish and Simon Gerrans hit the ground
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) is hoping to add to his great 2014 season with his first stage win at the Tour de France. Van Avermaet will be riding for Tejay van Garderen at the Tour this year, but hopes to mix team duties with personal ambitions.

Related Articles

Cancellara, Van Avermaet and Vanmarcke bike gallery

Van Garderen revels in BMC sole leadership role ahead of Tour de France

Kittel wins opening stage of Tour de France