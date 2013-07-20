Former riders gather in Paris to celebrate the 100th Tour de France

Image 1 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Sky) won the Tour's final stage in Paris for the fourth straight year. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Frenchman Roger Pingeon does a victory lap 23 July 1967 at the Parc des princes in Paris after winning the Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 4 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the streets of Paris during the Tour's final stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Bradley Wiggins takes a victory lap in Paris with his son after winning the 2012 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP)

500 former riders who completed at least one edition of the Tour de France have gathered in Paris to celebrate the 100th edition of the race. Sunday's stage ends late in the evening with spectacular celebration apparently being organised by ASO.

They will be present on the Champs Élysées for the special celebrations to mark the end of the 100th Tour de France but around 100 will also meet the public at the Cipale velodrome in the Bois de Vincennes near Paris on Saturday afternoon.

Lance Armstrong has confirmed that he will not be present but many other living Tour de France finishers will be there.

Joop Zoetemelk, who finished the Tour de France 16 times, as will Francesco Moser, Claudio Chiappucci and Guido Bontempi, will attend the event according to l'Equipe. 40 other Italian riders will reportedly arrive by bike after riding together from Rome via the Alps. They are lead by Franco Bitossi, who won the green point's jersey in 1968.

Also expected to attend the special celebrations are the grandchildren of Geo Lefèvre –one of the creators of the Tour de France, and those of legendary race director Jacques Goddet.

