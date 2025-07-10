These great Amazon Prime Day exercise bike deals will help you hit your fitness goals this summer

If you have been thinking about investing in an exercise bike to boost your cardio with spin classes at home, Amazon Prime Day has loads of great deals right now that shouldn't be missed. Many of the best exercise bikes that we featured in our buyers' guide, from top brands like Peloton and Echelon, have some big discounts of up to 64%. I have rounded up the biggest savings below for both US and UK customers.

Not everyone wants to go to a gym to do a spin class workout; having your own exercise bike gives you the convenience of quickly fitting in a workout in the comfort of your own home. Not only that, but many of the top brands offer membership services and companion apps loaded with everything from live classes to libraries of workouts, so you can pick the best option to fit into your busy schedule.

Its not just spin classes either, brands like Peloton and Echelon have off-bike workouts that you can follow for a full body workout. If you aren't in the mood for a workout, you can still spin the legs while enjoying built-in streaming content too.

Another benefit of the exercise bike is that once set up, it's ready to go whenever you are. Just jump on, choose your workout and get some training in. All the models I have featured have adjustable resistance levels and either built-in screens or a holder for a tablet device.

Exercise bikes aren't to be confused with the best smart bikes. Smart bikes are generally more advanced and designed to work with virtual indoor cycling apps like Zwift. The best smart trainers are another option, although these require you to attach your outdoor bike to the trainer before you can ride.

So what are you waiting for? Check out the deals below and elevate your fitness at home.

Best electric bike deals in the Prime Day sales (USA)

Save 20% Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike+: was $2,495 now $1,994.99 at Amazon When you think of exercise bikes, Peloton is probably the king of the spin. Paired with the Peloton All-Access Membership, you get classes streaming and workouts straight to the 24-inch HD Touchscreen. This is the premium version, which has ERG mode that automatically adjusts the resistance along with your workout.

Save 25% Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike: was $1,445 now $1,083.75 at Amazon If you're looking for a Peloton bike and are happy to adjust the workout resistance manually, then the standard bike is a great option and will save you over $900. The saving is the equivalent of 20 months of subscriptions.

Save 20% Echelon Smart Fitness Bike: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Amazon Peloton isn't the only big player in the exercise bike world and Echelon Smart Fitness Bike is a worthy competitor. The bike has all the features needed to replicate a spin class in your own home. You will need a membership to access the classes and workouts however the monthly payments are reasonable, starting at $11.99.

Save 64% Echelon Connect Sport 2 Bike + 30-Day Trial: was $799.99 now $290.22 at goto.walmart.com When it comes to the best exercise bike deal this Prime Day, Walmart has Amazon beaten with this huge 64% saving off Echelon's Connect Sport 2 Bike. It even includes a 30-Day Premier Membership Trial so you can try out all the services Echelon offers for free. You will need to add your own tablet, which mounts to the device holder on the handlebars.

Save 16% Schwinn Fitness IC3.5 : was $699.99 now $589 at Amazon If you don't want to tie yourself to a scecific spic workout membership then Schwinn's Fitness IC3.5 is a great option. Rather than use a built-in screen, it has a mount for your iPad or tablet so you can take your pick from services like JRNY (two months free included with purchase), Peloton and Zwift. The bike can be connected to a heart rate monitor to monitor your efforts and there are 100 levels of resistance to fine-tune your workout.

Best electric bike deals in the Prime Day sales (UK)

Save 20% Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike+: was £2,199 now £1,759.20 at Amazon The Peloton ecosystem delivers everything you want from a spin-style exercise system, whether you want to follow classes, do specific workouts or just stream content on the built-in screen as you ride. To take advantage of the Peloton services, you need a Peloton bike. This deal is on their premium model featuring a 24-inch touch screen, four speakers and automatic resistance adjustment.

Save 20% Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike: was £1,599 now £1,279.20 at Amazon If Peloton sounds like your thing but you don't need all the features of the premium model, the good news is that there is also an Amazon Prime Day discount on the standard bike too. It has a slightly smaller built-in screen, fewer speakers and you will need to manually adjust the resistance. Otherwise, you can still take part in all the classes and workouts that are offered with the Peloton membership services.