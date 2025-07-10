Key moments from the Tour de France so far in pictures

The first five days of the Tour de France have showcased an exceptional Grand Depart and an early battle for the yellow jersey

2025 Tour de France Stage 4, Amiens Metropole to Rouen, France - Tadej Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates, wins Stage 4.
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
The Grand Départ of the 2025 Tour de France is in the rearview mirror, with the race well underway plenty of narratives already emerging as the peloton makes its way west across the north of France.

It has been an action-packed start, with echelons on the opening day, Classics-flavoured punchy stages, crashes, and a potentially pivotal time trial.

