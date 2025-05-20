Recommended reading

'I didn't crash and I'm still in pink' - Isaac del Toro upbeat despite losing time to GC rivals Tiberi and Roglič

Mexican rider survives rainy time trial with UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate Juan Ayuso still second overall

Pink Jersey UAE Team Emirates XRG&#039;s Mexican rider Isaac Del Toro finishes the 10th stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race of 28.6kms individual time-trial from Lucca to Pisa on May 20, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Isaac del Toro of UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides in the rain on stage 10 ITT in the Pink Leader Jersey (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images)

Isaac del Toro lost 47 seconds to UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate Juan Ayuso and 1:07 to Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), his maglia rosa lead shrinking considerably in the pouring rain of Pisa, yet he insisted it had been a good day at the Giro d'Italia.

"Today was a good day because I made it to the finish. I didn't crash and I'm still in pink," Del Toro said trying to be convincing.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

