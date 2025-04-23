Tour of the Alps GC in a stand-off ahead of Queen stage as favourites look at each other behind Storer

Stage 4 touted as the hardest day of race with Hindley, Ciccone and Decathlon AG2R all closely matched so far

INNICHEN ITALY APRIL 23 LR Lawrence Warbasse of United States and Michael Storer of Australia and Tudor Pro Cycling Team Green Leader Jersey during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2025 Stage 3 a 1455km stage from Sterzing to Innichen San Candido 1176m on April 23 2025 in Innichen Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Race leader Michael Storer, in the green leader's jersey, and Tudor Pro Cycling teammate Larry Warbasse (far left) climb among large field of GC contenders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Three days in, and there's been surprisingly little GC action at the Tour of the Alps so far, with something of a stand-off brewing between a group of contenders ahead of stage 4, the race's toughest stage.

Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling) leads by 41 seconds thanks to his stage 2 victory, but the main contenders have finished all together for three days in a row, meaning the quintet of Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Paul Seixas, Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and Romain Bardet (Picnic-PostNL) are separated by only six seconds.

Tour of the Alps stage 4 profile
Tour of the Alps stage 4 profile(Image credit: Tour of the Alps)
