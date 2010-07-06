Trending

Tour gallery: Alberto Contador

Defending champion keen to retain title

Alberto Contador (Astana) attacked but couldn't get a gap

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alberto Contador (Astana) accelerates out of a turn in the Tour prologue.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alberto Contador (Astana) on the stage to Morzine-Avoriaz

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Defending Tour champ Alberto Contador is interviewed after the stage.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Alberto Contador (Astana) checks his hand after the crash in Brussels

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alberto Contador and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alberto Contador (astana) on the start ramp

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Alberto Contador (Astana) rolls out of the start

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alberto Contador leads the Astana squad to be presented.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Defending champion Alberto Contador (Astana) knuckled down to limit his losses in the overall.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Anyone seen Vino? Alberto Contador (Astana) was a winner of sorts, only losing time to Cadel Evans, Andy Schleck and his teammate.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alexandre Vinokourov escorted Astana teammate Alberto Contador over much of the course, but did press ahead at the end.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Defending Tour champion Alberto Contador (Astana) tackles the final section of cobbles at Haveluy/

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alberto Contador looking pensive on his flag.

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) marks Alberto Contador (Astana) closely. The shadow boxing ends tomorrow.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alberto Contador (Astana) had a calm day.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) attacks Alberto Contador (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Defending Tour champion Alberto Contador leads Andy Schleck up the decisive Col de la Madeleine.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and defending Tour champion Alberto Contador (Astana) put on an impressive display of climbing.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador share a word

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador chat during the race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Alberto Contador (Astana) almost came to a standstill as Menchov and Sanchez attacked ahead.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Schleck and Contador cross the line together

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Astana) checks his radio on the start line

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Astana received a nice drawing of Alberto Contador this morning

(Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)
Alberto Contador hugs Vinokourov

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour champion Alberto Contador relishes his victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador can't wait to don the yellow jersey for the final time this Tour.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador was easy to spot in his yellow kit.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador triumphed in a difficult Tour de France.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Tour's final podium in Paris: (l-r): Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank), Alberto Contador (Astana) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Astana), flanked by Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alberto Contador (Astana) is embraced by Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alberto Contador (Astana) on the road to Paris

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
An ecstatic Alberto Contador (Astana) has won his third Tour de France.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alberto Contador (Astana) in action on the streets of Paris.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A drained Contador at the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador was down on Schleck at the first time check

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour champion Alberto Contador (Astana) shakes hands with runner-up Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Astana) attacked Andy Schleck inside of 4km to the finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador embrace after riding to a stalemate on the Tourmalet.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Alberto Contador (Astana) were locked in a head-to-head duel on the Tourmalet.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador is looking to stamp his authority on the Tour de France for a third time in 2010. The Spanish rider is keen to do his talking on the road once more against former teammate Lance Armstrong, after a war of words erupted between the pair at the end of last season.

Contador has claimed the last two Tours he’s started and with Armstrong now on a rival team and in his last year as a professional, he would like nothing more than to deny the Radioshack rider an eighth title.

It won’t be easy for Contador however, as the race features a tough route and there’s more than Armstrong to worry about in the general classification standings.