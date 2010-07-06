Tour gallery: Alberto Contador

Image 1 of 45
Alberto Contador (Astana) attacked but couldn't get a gap

Image 2 of 45
Alberto Contador (Astana) accelerates out of a turn in the Tour prologue.

Image 3 of 45

Image 4 of 45
Alberto Contador (Astana) on the stage to Morzine-Avoriaz

Image 5 of 45
Defending Tour champ Alberto Contador is interviewed after the stage.

Image 6 of 45
Alberto Contador (Astana) checks his hand after the crash in Brussels

Image 7 of 45
Alberto Contador and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana)

Image 8 of 45
Alberto Contador (astana) on the start ramp

Image 9 of 45
Alberto Contador (Astana) rolls out of the start

Image 10 of 45
Alberto Contador leads the Astana squad to be presented.

Image 11 of 45
Defending champion Alberto Contador (Astana) knuckled down to limit his losses in the overall.

Image 12 of 45
Anyone seen Vino? Alberto Contador (Astana) was a winner of sorts, only losing time to Cadel Evans, Andy Schleck and his teammate.

Image 13 of 45
Alexandre Vinokourov escorted Astana teammate Alberto Contador over much of the course, but did press ahead at the end.

Image 14 of 45
Defending Tour champion Alberto Contador (Astana) tackles the final section of cobbles at Haveluy/

Image 15 of 45
Alberto Contador looking pensive on his flag.

Image 16 of 45
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) marks Alberto Contador (Astana) closely. The shadow boxing ends tomorrow.

Image 17 of 45
Alberto Contador (Astana) had a calm day.

Image 18 of 45
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) attacks Alberto Contador (Astana)

Image 19 of 45
Defending Tour champion Alberto Contador leads Andy Schleck up the decisive Col de la Madeleine.

Image 20 of 45
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and defending Tour champion Alberto Contador (Astana) put on an impressive display of climbing.

Image 21 of 45
Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador share a word

Image 22 of 45
Alberto Contador (Astana)

Image 23 of 45
Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador chat during the race

Image 24 of 45
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Alberto Contador (Astana) almost came to a standstill as Menchov and Sanchez attacked ahead.


Schleck and Contador cross the line together

Image 27 of 45
Alberto Contador (Astana) checks his radio on the start line

Image 28 of 45
Astana received a nice drawing of Alberto Contador this morning

Image 29 of 45
Alberto Contador hugs Vinokourov

Image 30 of 45
Tour champion Alberto Contador relishes his victory.

Image 31 of 45
Alberto Contador can't wait to don the yellow jersey for the final time this Tour.

Image 32 of 45
Alberto Contador was easy to spot in his yellow kit.

Image 33 of 45
Alberto Contador triumphed in a difficult Tour de France.

Image 34 of 45
The Tour's final podium in Paris: (l-r): Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank), Alberto Contador (Astana) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank).

Image 35 of 45
Alberto Contador (Astana), flanked by Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank)

Image 36 of 45
Alberto Contador (Astana) is embraced by Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)

Image 37 of 45
Alberto Contador (Astana) on the road to Paris

Image 38 of 45
An ecstatic Alberto Contador (Astana) has won his third Tour de France.

Image 39 of 45
Alberto Contador (Astana) in action on the streets of Paris.

Image 40 of 45
A drained Contador at the finish

Image 41 of 45
Alberto Contador was down on Schleck at the first time check

Image 42 of 45
Tour champion Alberto Contador (Astana) shakes hands with runner-up Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank).

Image 43 of 45
Alberto Contador (Astana) attacked Andy Schleck inside of 4km to the finish.

Image 44 of 45
Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador embrace after riding to a stalemate on the Tourmalet.

Image 45 of 45
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Alberto Contador (Astana) were locked in a head-to-head duel on the Tourmalet.

Alberto Contador is looking to stamp his authority on the Tour de France for a third time in 2010. The Spanish rider is keen to do his talking on the road once more against former teammate Lance Armstrong, after a war of words erupted between the pair at the end of last season.
Contador has claimed the last two Tours he’s started and with Armstrong now on a rival team and in his last year as a professional, he would like nothing more than to deny the Radioshack rider an eighth title.
It won’t be easy for Contador however, as the race features a tough route and there’s more than Armstrong to worry about in the general classification standings.