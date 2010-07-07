Tour gallery: Cadel Evans

Image 1 of 34 World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC) had a good day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 34 World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 34 Cadel Evans (BMC) shows off his rainbow jersey at the presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 34 Cadel Evans (BMC) gives it everything (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 34 Cadel Evans (BMC) rolls away (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 34 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 34 A triumphant Thor Hushovd (Cervelo Test Team) bests Geraint Thomas (Sky) and world champion Cadel Evans (BMC) for the stage win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 34 Cadel Evans (BMC) made the elite selection on the cobbles. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 34 The front group, with Cadel Evans (BMC) and Geraint Thomas (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 34 Cadel Evans (BMC) enjoyed the day in the sun (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 34 (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 34 An emotional Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 34 World champ Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 34 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) is in yellow after stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 34 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) dons the maillot jaune (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 34 Yellow jersey holder Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 34 It was an emotional day for Cadel Evans as he surrendered the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 34 BMC teammates Mauro Santambrogio and Cadel Evans after finishing stage 9. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 34 A dejected Cadel Evans (BMC) arrives at the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 34 Maillot jaune Cadel Evans surrounded by BMC teammates. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 34 Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) has signed in at the start of stage 9. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 34 Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) cracked on the Col de la Madeleine. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 34 World champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) continues his Tour de France despite a fractured elbow. (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 24 of 34 Cadel Evans (BMC) had an easy day today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 34 Current road world champion Cadel Evans (BMC) gets his own customized pair of Diadoras. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 26 of 34 Cadel Evans (BMC) leads Giro champion Ivan Basso (Liquigas) on stage 12's final climb. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 34 Cadel Evans (BMC) still suffering from injury (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 34 Cadel Evans (BMC) battles through another stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 34 Cadel Evans (BMC) finished 12 minutes behind Schleck and Contador. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 30 of 34 World champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 34 Cadel Evans (BMC) struggled, losing big time on stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 34 Cadel Evans (BMC) nears the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 34 World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC) has ridden an heroic Tour thus far (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 34 Cadel Evans (BMC) on stage 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

He’s been close to winning a Grand Tour on many occasions, so will having the rainbow stripes of world road champion on his back give Cadel Evans that added motivation at this year’s Tour de France? Evans was unable to topple Ivan Basso at May’s Giro d’Italia, yet still had a solid ride and made no secret of the fact the Tour was still his main aim.

Nearly all of the attention was on Alberto Contador, Lance Armstrong and perhaps to a slightly lesser degree the Schleck brothers – Frank and Andy – heading into this year’s race. That works perfectly for Australia’s Evans who isn’t known for enjoying the pressure that comes with favourite status.

With Frank out of the race and a nice buffer over his general classification rivals following stage three, can Evans finally grab a Grand Tour win? Time will tell.