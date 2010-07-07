Tour gallery: Cadel Evans

World champion still searching for Grand Tour glory
He’s been close to winning a Grand Tour on many occasions, so will having the rainbow stripes of world road champion on his back give Cadel Evans that added motivation at this year’s Tour de France? Evans was unable to topple Ivan Basso at May’s Giro d’Italia, yet still had a solid ride and made no secret of the fact the Tour was still his main aim.
Nearly all of the attention was on Alberto Contador, Lance Armstrong and perhaps to a slightly lesser degree the Schleck brothers – Frank and Andy – heading into this year’s race. That works perfectly for Australia’s Evans who isn’t known for enjoying the pressure that comes with favourite status.
With Frank out of the race and a nice buffer over his general classification rivals following stage three, can Evans finally grab a Grand Tour win? Time will tell.
