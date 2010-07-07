Tour gallery: Thor Hushovd

Trending

Norwegian champion looking for another green jersey

Image 1 of 21

Winner, winner: Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) might have been held back a day earlier, but there was no stopping the Norwegian champion as cruised to stage victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 21

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) at home on the cobbles of northern France.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 21

Thor Hushovd and Rolf Aldag explaining their point of views on yesterday's neutralisation

(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 4 of 21

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) loves the pavé so much he was licking his lips in joy.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 21

Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd respected the go-slow, but missed points toward the green jersey.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 21

Thor Hushovd has never won Paris-Roubaix, but got the consolation prize of a Tour stage win in Arenberg - inspiration for next year?

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 21

I’ve got a secret I want to share with you – I’m going to win another green jersey this year. Shh, don’t tell anyone.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 21

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 21

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium as points leader

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 21

Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) set off on Stage 4 with this tastefully decorated Cervelo in honor of the points jersey he claimed after winning the day before.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 11 of 21

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) kept the green jersey

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 21

Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) will be looking to carry his green jersey all the way to Paris.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 13 of 21

Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) grabs his bike and heads to work.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 14 of 21

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) kept the green jersey after stage four

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 21

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo Test Team) continues to lead the points classification

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 21

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) drives the pace across the pavé

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 21

Race boss Christian Prudhomme and Thor Hushovd meet at the start

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 18 of 21

Andy Schleck has a word with Thor Hushovd on the start line in Chambery.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 21

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) remains in the green jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 21

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) is back in the green jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 21

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) went on the attack and earned enough points to wrest the green jersey from Alessandro Petacchi.

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Thor Hushovd isn’t only the defending green jersey at the Tour de France, he’s quickly shaping up as the likely winner for this year’s points jersey. Just a few stages in and the Norwegian national champion has already picked up a handy lead in the classification, helped by his impressive victory on Stage 3.

Hushovd respected the go-slow at the end of stage two, but he was furious it removed a chance for him to secure precious points in the green jersey race. A victory in the classification this year would give Hushovd his fourth green jersey at the Tour de France.

Yet, it’s a long road to Paris and anything could happen before then.