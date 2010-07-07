Tour gallery: Thor Hushovd

Norwegian champion looking for another green jersey
Thor Hushovd isn’t only the defending green jersey at the Tour de France, he’s quickly shaping up as the likely winner for this year’s points jersey. Just a few stages in and the Norwegian national champion has already picked up a handy lead in the classification, helped by his impressive victory on Stage 3.
Hushovd respected the go-slow at the end of stage two, but he was furious it removed a chance for him to secure precious points in the green jersey race. A victory in the classification this year would give Hushovd his fourth green jersey at the Tour de France.
Yet, it’s a long road to Paris and anything could happen before then.
