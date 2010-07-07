Tour gallery: Thor Hushovd

Image 1 of 21 Winner, winner: Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) might have been held back a day earlier, but there was no stopping the Norwegian champion as cruised to stage victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 21 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) at home on the cobbles of northern France. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 21 Thor Hushovd and Rolf Aldag explaining their point of views on yesterday's neutralisation (Image credit: Hedwig Kröner) Image 4 of 21 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) loves the pavé so much he was licking his lips in joy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 21 Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd respected the go-slow, but missed points toward the green jersey. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 21 Thor Hushovd has never won Paris-Roubaix, but got the consolation prize of a Tour stage win in Arenberg - inspiration for next year? (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 21 I’ve got a secret I want to share with you – I’m going to win another green jersey this year. Shh, don’t tell anyone. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 21 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 21 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium as points leader (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 21 Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) set off on Stage 4 with this tastefully decorated Cervelo in honor of the points jersey he claimed after winning the day before. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 21 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) kept the green jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 21 Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) will be looking to carry his green jersey all the way to Paris. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 21 Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) grabs his bike and heads to work. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 21 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) kept the green jersey after stage four (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 21 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo Test Team) continues to lead the points classification (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 21 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) drives the pace across the pavé (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 21 Race boss Christian Prudhomme and Thor Hushovd meet at the start (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 18 of 21 Andy Schleck has a word with Thor Hushovd on the start line in Chambery. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 21 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) remains in the green jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 21 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) is back in the green jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 21 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) went on the attack and earned enough points to wrest the green jersey from Alessandro Petacchi. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Thor Hushovd isn’t only the defending green jersey at the Tour de France, he’s quickly shaping up as the likely winner for this year’s points jersey. Just a few stages in and the Norwegian national champion has already picked up a handy lead in the classification, helped by his impressive victory on Stage 3.

Hushovd respected the go-slow at the end of stage two, but he was furious it removed a chance for him to secure precious points in the green jersey race. A victory in the classification this year would give Hushovd his fourth green jersey at the Tour de France.

Yet, it’s a long road to Paris and anything could happen before then.