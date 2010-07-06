Tour gallery: Lance Armstrong

Image 1 of 45
Lance Armstrong lost another 15 minutes "on purpose" in order to be able to go for stage wins.
Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) ans Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) speaks to the press after the stage to Morzine-Avoriaz
Lance Armstrong's (RadioShack) travails were the centre of much attention on stage 8
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) accompanied by Janez Brajkovic
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) lost 11:45 on the stage to Morzine
The beginning of the end. Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) pedals leadenly to the finish at Morzine
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) alongside Jerome Pineau on the road to Morzine
A dejected Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) explains his defeat at the stage finish at Avoriaz
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) has a word with his team car.
Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) during stage two.
Lance Armstrong poses with Eddy Merckx and his new "kunstbox".
The group of Lance Armstrong comes across the line.
Lance Armstrong (Team Radioshack) has not just one but two of these specially painted Trek Speed Concepts to use in this year's Tour de France. This is his spare machine.
Lance Armstrong said sometimes you're the hammer, sometimes the nail: today he was the nail.
Lance Armstrong suffered a flat tyre, but it was nowhere near where Radioshack had people stationed with spares.
Yaroslav Popovych slays himself to pull Lance Armstrong back into the race.
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack), Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) and Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in Reims
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)
Lance Armstrong sitting in with the rest of the GC men.
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) marks Alberto Contador (Astana) closely. The shadow boxing ends tomorrow.
Lance Armstrong (Radioshack)
Cadel Evans (BMC) chats with 7-time Tour champion Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) on the start line.
Lance Armstrong isn't sporting any bandages after his crashes
Lance Armstrong heads to the sign-on
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) crosses the finish line in 18th place.
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) and Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) talk
Lance Armstrong (Team Radioshack) is using these custom-made Nikes at the Tour de France.
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) had another dismal day
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) is not enjoying his last Tour de France
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) lost yet more time
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) cuts a forlorn figure at the line
Lance Armstrong was a late showing at the start in Rodez
Seven-time Tour champion Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) rides in Paris for the final time in his career.
Sandy Casar (FDJ) and Lance Armstrong in the break on stage 16.
RadioShack won the teams competition and took to the rostrum in their outlawed Livestrong jerseys
Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) in his final Tour timetrial
Lance Armstrong (Radioshack)
Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) and his youngest son Max.
Lance Armstrong (Radioshack)
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)
Lance Armstrong is encouraged by an American fan.
Lance Armstrong received a visit from his family at the rest day in Pau.
Ladies and gentlemen, he’s 177cm, weighing in at 75kgs and at 38 years of age is one of the race’s oldest contestants: Tour de France heavyweight Lance Armstrong is making his final appearance at the French Grand Tour. With seven Tour de France victories already to his name, Armstrong is attempting to take one last title before hanging up the Trek (professionally at least) for one final time.
You can follow Armstrong’s as rumbles with former teammate and overall rival Alberto Contador at this year’s Tour in our Lance Armstrong Tour gallery.