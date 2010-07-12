Tour gallery: Mark Cavendish

Image 1 of 20 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) on the podium at Gueugnon (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 20 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) can't hide his delight on taking the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 20 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) finally off the mark (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 20 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) needed a win and he got one (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 20 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) shows his emotions in Reims (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 20 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) takes the sprint in Reims (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 20 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) leaves everyone behind (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 20 Stage 5 winner Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) waves to the crowd. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 20 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) rolls towards the starting line. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 20 Mark Cavendish and Ivan Basso chat before the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 20 Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) powers to the finish line in Gueugnon. (Image credit: AFP) Image 12 of 20 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) is marking this year's 'kills' with crossed samurai swords. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 20 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) takes stage 11 to Bourg-les-Valence (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 20 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) and Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) talk (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 20 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 20 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) not only gets his own pair of custom colored (and discontinued) Nike shoes but even socks to match. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 17 of 20 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wins the bunch sprint for second. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 20 Mark Cavendish gets on his bike with a big smile (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 19 of 20 Mark Cavendish attracts fans of all ages (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 20 They're back! We've still got plenty of time to see how many of these Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) will rack up before the end of the Tour de France. (Image credit: James Huang)

Can Cav save his season?

Four Tour de France stage wins in 2008 and a remarkable six victories twelve months ago mean that Mark Cavendish has set the bar very high indeed. After a difficult start to 2010, the Manxman arrives at the Tour de France desperate to reassert himself as the king of the sprinters. With opportunites for the fastmen seemingly limited in this year's route, the sprint finishes will be even more frenetic than usual, but one certainty is that Cavendish will be at the heart of all of the action.

Follow the highs and lows of Cav's 2010 Tour here, as our cameras track the progress of one of cycling's most compelling personalities.