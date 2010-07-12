Tour gallery: Mark Cavendish

Four Tour de France stage wins in 2008 and a remarkable six victories twelve months ago mean that Mark Cavendish has set the bar very high indeed. After a difficult start to 2010, the Manxman arrives at the Tour de France desperate to reassert himself as the king of the sprinters. With opportunites for the fastmen seemingly limited in this year's route, the sprint finishes will be even more frenetic than usual, but one certainty is that Cavendish will be at the heart of all of the action.
Follow the highs and lows of Cav's 2010 Tour here, as our cameras track the progress of one of cycling's most compelling personalities.
