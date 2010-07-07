Tour gallery: Andy Schleck

Image 1 of 52
Luxembourg's Andy Schleck had a relaxed first stage in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 52
Fabian Cancellara drills it on the front, pulling Andy Schleck away from his competitors.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) in the white jersey on the road to Morzine
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) on the podium in Morzine
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) is congratulated by Raymond Poulidour at the end of stage 8
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 52
The Saxo Bank team, with Andy Schleck leading the way.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 8 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank).
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 10 of 52
Andy Schleck at the start in Brussels.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 52
Fabian Cancellara follows Andy Schleck through a turn
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 52
Andy Schleck hoping for some easy riding.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) back in the familiar white jersey, but hoping to exchange it for yellow.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) attacks Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) put in a powerful attack near the end of stage 8.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) leads Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 52
Andy Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) wins the first mountaintop stage of the 2010 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) exults at the finish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) wins the stage in the white jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) timed his sprint to perfection against Samuel Sanchez
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) claims his first Tour de France stage
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 22 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) takes his first Tour de France stage win
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 23 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) bests Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) for the stage win in Morzine-Avoriaz
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 24 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) took the best young rider lead from Geraint Thomas of Sky.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) waves to the crowd.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 26 of 52
It's all official now: Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) is signed in for the day and rolls off towards the start.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 27 of 52
Luxembourg's Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) is the Tour's new leader.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) has a word with Tour rival Alberto Contador (Astana) as the duo put time into all the other GC contenders.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) rides into yellow on the Col de la Madeleine ascent.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) dons the yellow jersey for the first time in his career.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 52
A relaxed Andy Schleck awaits the start of stage 10.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 52
The Tour's jersey holders await the start of stage 10 (l-r): Anthony Charteau, Andy Schleck and Thor Hushovd.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 52
Tour leader Andy Schleck on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 52
Maillot jaune Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) has a word with Giro winner Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 52
Alberto Contador (Astana) couldn't drop Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 52
Same time tomorrow? Andy Schleck (Saxo Banks) is in yellow ahead of the first stage in the Pyrenees
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 52
Follow the leader. Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) still holds yellow at the Tour
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 52
Race leader Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) fights to limit his losses to Alberto Contador on the finishing climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 52
Alberto Contador (Astana) is embraced by Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank), Alberto Contador (Astana) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank) on the podium in Paris
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 52
Tour champion Alberto Contador (Astana) shakes hands with runner-up Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 52
Ivan Basso (Liquigas) and Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) leads race leader Alberto Contador (Astana) through the clouds.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 45 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) at the finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) takes the last corner
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 52
Andy Schleck tries to take it in that Alberto Contador has won the Tour de France
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 49 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) has a word with Alberto Contador (Astana).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) gave it his all in the time trial.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 51 of 52
Andy Schleck celebrates his stage victory on the Tourmalet.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 52
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) set a furious tempo on the Tourmalet, but could not drop Contador.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Despite his age Andy Schleck has already been knocking on the Tour de France’s door for a few years, and this year he’s hoping to rise to the top step. After finishing on the podium last year Schleck is looking to put a rough start to his 2010 season behind him and challenge the likes of Lance Armstrong and Alberto Contador for overall glory.
Schleck’s Saxo Bank squad has already suffered mixed fortunes at this year’s race. Andy pulled out a small margin on his general classification rivals on the important stage three, however he also lost brother Frank to a broken collarbone on the same stage. Frank would have been an important assistant – and possible contender himself – when the race reaches the mountain stages, and the loss of him from the Danish team will undoubtedly have an impact.