'I had to dare to lose it all' – How Demi Vollering snatched the pink jersey at last gasp on an epic Giro d'Italia Women finale

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FDJ United-SUEZ rider puts team to work early on 145km stage 9 before dropping former teammate Van der Breggen in race for maglia rosa

FDJ SUEZ Dutch rider Demi Vollering wearing the overall leader&#039;s pink jersey holds the trophy as she celebrates on the podium after winning the Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026 - Tour of Italy Women cycling race in Saluzzo, Northwestern Italy, on June 7, 2026. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP via Getty Images)
Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) dons the pink jersey for the final award ceremony of the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's almost unthinkable that you could see a rider win on a climb as iconic as the Colle dell Finestre and still look disappointed, but that was the exact scene for Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) on the penultimate day of the Giro d'Italia Women.

While she took victory on the abbreviated stage 8 on Saturday, Vollering knew that, having not dropped Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), her opportunities at wresting the pink jersey from her former teammate and mentor were almost all exhausted.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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