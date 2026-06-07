'It’s sad to lose it, but I fought with what I could' – Another Grand Tour slips away for Anna van der Breggen on final stage as she's unable to match Vollering at Giro d'Italia Women

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'It is how it is, I tried, and I kept the pace in it, but it was not enough' says Dutch rider after falling to third overall on last day

SALUZZO, ITALY - JUNE 07: Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ United - SUEZ - Blue Queen of the Mountain Jersey (R -background) attacks to Anna van der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime - Pink Leader Jersey in the chase group during the 37th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026 - Stage 9 a 145km stage from Saluzzo to Saluzzo / #UCIWWT / on June 07, 2026 in Saluzzo, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Anna van der Breggen fades as Demi Vollering rides away on stage 9 of Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the second time this season, Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx Protime) has had to endure heartbreak on the final stage of a Grand Tour. This time she saw former teammate Demi Vollering ride away and the pink jersey slip away on a dramatic final stage of the Giro d'Italia Women.

Unlike the La Vuelta Femenina in May, where Paula Blasi overhauled an 18-second gap to snatch red from Van der Breggen on the final day to L'Angliru, she entered the last day in Italy with 50 seconds to defend from Vollering in second.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.