Giro d'Italia Women stage 8 LIVE: Who will emerge from the big mountain showdown?
The Queen Stage is here, and the moment the race has been building toward, with the Colle delle Finestre climb, where anything can happen in pursuit of the maglia rosa
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Race Situation
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It's a fast start so far, plenty of riders will want to get up the road, others will be hoping the break goes sooner rather than later.
At the moment the weather isn't too bad at the moment, sunshine and around 23º. Don't expect that to last, the mountain tops will cold and there's rain forecast, which could make this day even more tough.
The official start
Here we go, this'll be a tense fight for the breakaway, with GC teams either defending or trying to get riders up the road.
The opening 60km are almost as flat as they could be, but then the Colle delle Finestre rears up, taking the riders from 480m to 2169m above sea level. And with that over and done with, there's the final 9km ascent to Sestriere.
Today will be a big day in the saddle, but first we have 2km of neutral, and we're rolling.
The Colle delle Finestre is the main climb of today's stage.
It joins the list of mythical climbs ridden in the Giro d'Italia Women.
Today's stage takes the peloton from Rivoli in the far north west of Italy, to Sestriere, 106km and 2,900m vertical ascent later.
"Sometimes it's better not to know."