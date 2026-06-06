Giro d'Italia Women stage 8 LIVE: Who will emerge from the big mountain showdown?

The Queen Stage is here, and the moment the race has been building toward, with the Colle delle Finestre climb, where anything can happen in pursuit of the maglia rosa

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Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx - Protime) celebrates after stage 7 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia Women, a 159km stage from Sorbolo Mezzani to Salice Terme, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: © Getty Images)
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10km to go

Fast, but still all together.

It's a fast start so far, plenty of riders will want to get up the road, others will be hoping the break goes sooner rather than later.

At the moment the weather isn't too bad at the moment, sunshine and around 23º. Don't expect that to last, the mountain tops will cold and there's rain forecast, which could make this day even more tough.

The official start

Here we go, this'll be a tense fight for the breakaway, with GC teams either defending or trying to get riders up the road.

The opening 60km are almost as flat as they could be, but then the Colle delle Finestre rears up, taking the riders from 480m to 2169m above sea level. And with that over and done with, there's the final 9km ascent to Sestriere.

Today will be a big day in the saddle, but first we have 2km of neutral, and we're rolling.

The Colle delle Finestre is the main climb of today's stage.
It joins the list of mythical climbs ridden in the Giro d'Italia Women.

SESTRIERE - VIALATTEA, ITALY - MAY 31: (L-R) Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Q36.5 Pro Cycling, Louis Meintjes of South Africa and Team Intermarche - Wanty, James Knox of Great Britain and Team Soudal Quick-Step and Nicolas Prodhomme of France and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale compete climbing to the Colle delle Finestre (2172m) while fans cheers during the 108th Giro d&amp;amp;apos;Italia 2025, Stage 20 a 205.3km stage from Verres to Sestriere - Vialattea 2036m / #UCIWT / on May 31, 2025 in Sestriere - Vialattea, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Today's stage takes the peloton from Rivoli in the far north west of Italy, to Sestriere, 106km and 2,900m vertical ascent later.

"Sometimes it's better not to know."

Anna Van Der Breggen of TEAM SD WORX - PROTIME wears the Pink Jersey during Stage 7 of the 37th Giro d&#039;Italia Women, a 159km stage from Sorbolo Mezzani to Salice Terme, in Italy, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Tommaso Berardi/NurPhoto)

(Image credit: Getty Images)