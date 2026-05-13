Giro d'Italia stage 5 LIVE: A long rainy day in the hills promises more attacks and maglia rosa drama

The hills of Basilicata stand in the way on the 204km stage to Potenza

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COSENZA, ITALY - MAY 12: A general view of the peloton competing during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 4 a 138km stage from Catanzaro to Cosenza / #UCIWT / on May 12, 2026 in Cosenza, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
The 2026 Giro d'Italia peloton (Image credit: © Getty Images)
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The umbrellas are out at the start as the rain starts to fall.

The riders can see the grey clouds on the hills as they sign on.

The rain is expected in 15km or so, when the stage climbs high into the hills. Team mechanics are quickly lowering the tyre pressures for wet conditions.

Lidl-Trek also know they face a tough day in the saddle if they are to chase the attacks and defedn the maglia rosa.

The fears for rain ands bad weather are evident at the start. Riders and teams are preparing for the worst.

And this is the stage map.

The maps of stage 5 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

This is the stage profile.

The maps of stage 5 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Patrick Fletcher highlighted how the Giro "ramps up another notch on Wednesday's stage 5, which should see a big breakaway battle and maybe even some GC skirmishes."

This is our detailed stage 5 preview.

2026 Giro d'Italia stage 5 preview – Breakaway battle and possible GC skirmishes on 4,000-metre elevation day

The peloton racing at the Giro d&#039;Italia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's grey and cloudy at the start in Praia a Mare on the Calabrian coast. Rain and even thunder storms are likely later.

It's another stage in the south of Italy and another day for attacks and possible maglia rosa changes and attacks.

Buongiorno and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 5 of the 2026 Giro d'Italia.

We are 45 minutes from the stage start and teams are signing on.

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