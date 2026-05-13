Giro d'Italia stage 5 LIVE: A long rainy day in the hills promises more attacks and maglia rosa drama
The hills of Basilicata stand in the way on the 204km stage to Potenza
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The umbrellas are out at the start as the rain starts to fall.
The riders can see the grey clouds on the hills as they sign on.
The rain is expected in 15km or so, when the stage climbs high into the hills. Team mechanics are quickly lowering the tyre pressures for wet conditions.
Lidl-Trek also know they face a tough day in the saddle if they are to chase the attacks and defedn the maglia rosa.
The fears for rain ands bad weather are evident at the start. Riders and teams are preparing for the worst.
And this is the stage map.
This is the stage profile.
Patrick Fletcher highlighted how the Giro "ramps up another notch on Wednesday's stage 5, which should see a big breakaway battle and maybe even some GC skirmishes."
"With 4,100 metres of climbing across the rolling hills of the Basilicata region, and a distance that exceeds the 200-kilometre mark, it's a grueling day for everyone involved."
This is our detailed stage 5 preview.
2026 Giro d'Italia stage 5 preview – Breakaway battle and possible GC skirmishes on 4,000-metre elevation day
It's grey and cloudy at the start in Praia a Mare on the Calabrian coast. Rain and even thunder storms are likely later.
It's another stage in the south of Italy and another day for attacks and possible maglia rosa changes and attacks.
Buongiorno and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 5 of the 2026 Giro d'Italia.
We are 45 minutes from the stage start and teams are signing on.
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