'It was hard to get to this point again' – Elisa Longo Borghini returns from illness to flash speed on Giro d’Italia Women final stage

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Italian Champion says 'personal satisfaction is priceless' regardless of winning

SALUZZO, ITALY - JUNE 07: Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 37th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026 - Stage 9 a 145km stage from Saluzzo to Saluzzo / #UCIWWT / on June 07, 2026 in Saluzzo, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Elisa Longo Borghini of UAE Team ADQ celebrates at finish line as winner of stage 9 at Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), wearing the maglia tricolore as the Italian champion, sprinted past Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek) on the last metres of the final stage of the Giro d’Italia Women, a whole country rejoiced.

Longo Borghini may not have been able to defend her 2024 and 2025 overall Giro victories, but for the first time in many months, she could at least celebrate a winning sprint. Her season had been interrupted by illness, keeping her out of most of the Spring Classics and the Spanish stage races.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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