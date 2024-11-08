2025 Giro d'Italia expected to start in Albania as negotiations continue

Albanian government reportedly looking to lower the fee to host Italian Grand Tour

The final 2024 Giro d'Italia podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 Giro d'Italia is expected to start in Albania, with the latest reports in Italy suggesting that race organiser RCS Sport is still negotiating with the Albanian government.  

Suggestions that RCS might move the Grand Partenza and the opening stage of the 2025 Corsa Rosa from Albanian to Sicily have been dismissed by RCS CEO Paolo Bellino. 

